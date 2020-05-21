Islam’s Sexual Fantasies

Speaking under the pseudonym of “Ella,” a British woman recently revealed that her Muslim rapists called her “a white wh*re, and a white b*tch,” during the more than 100 times she was raped in her youth by the mostly Pakistani grooming gang.

“We need to understand racially and religiously aggravated crime if we are going to prevent it and protect people from it and if we are going to prosecute correctly for it,” she said in her recent interview. “Prevention, protection and prosecution -- all of them are being hindered because we are neglecting to properly address the religious and racist aspects of grooming gang crimes… It’s telling them that it’s OK to hate white people.”

That there are “racial” and “religious” aspects to the epidemic of Muslims raping Western European women cannot be overstated. Put differently, the males of a particular religion tend to fantasize that the females of a particular race are nymphomaniac masochists who are hot for being degraded and abused. Consider a few earlier examples:

Even Dr. Taj Hargey, a British imam, confirms that the majority of the UK’s “imams promote grooming rings.” He said Muslim men are taught that women are “second-class citizens, little more than chattels or possessions over whom they have absolute authority” and that the imams preach a doctrine “that denigrates all women, but treats whites with particular contempt.”

For those acquainted with history, such Muslim behavior towards European women should be unsurprising -- stretching, as it does, all the way back to the founder of Islam: In order to prompt his men to invade Byzantine territory -- where the Arabs’ nearest European neighbors lived -- the prophet Muhammad enticed them with the potential of sexually enslaving the “yellow” women (an apparent reference to their fair hair). It is “impossible to disconnect Islam from the Viking slave-trade,” M.A. Khan, a former Muslim, writes of later centuries, “because the supply was absolutely meant for meeting [the] Islamic world’s unceasing demand for the prized white slaves” and for “white sex-slaves.”

Moreover, just as Muslim rapists see Western women as “pieces of meat,” “nothing more than sluts,” and “white whores,” so did Islam’s earliest luminaries always describe European women, beginning with those nearest to them, of Byzantium. Thus, for Abu Uthman al-Jahiz (b. 776), a prolific court scholar, the females of Constantinople were the “most shameless women in the whole world… [T]hey find sex more enjoyable” and “are prone to adultery.” Abd al-Jabbar (b. 935), another prominent scholar, claimed that “adultery is commonplace in the cities and markets of Byzantium” -- so much so that even “the nuns from the convents went out to the fortresses to offer themselves to monks.”

Several centuries later, in a written excerpt that goes to great (if not pornographic) lengths, Muhammad bin Hamed al-Isfahani (b. 1125), a celebrated Persian court scholar and poet, explained how he once saw a ship containing “three hundred lovely Frankish women, full of youth and beauty” arrive by sea. The flattery ends there and the fantasizing begins:

They glowed with ardour for carnal intercourse. They were all licentious harlots, proud and scornful, who took and gave, foul-fleshed and sinful… making love and selling themselves for gold… with nasal voices and fleshy thighs, blue-eyed and grey-eyed… They dedicated as a holy offering what they kept between their thighs... They maintained that they could make themselves acceptable to God by no better sacrifice than this… They made themselves targets for men’s darts.

After Saladin conquered Jerusalem from the Franks in 1187, this same Muhammad bin Hamed, who was present and aged 62, launched into yet another sadomasochistic tirade extolling the sexual debasement of European women and children -- approximately eight-thousand of whom were enslaved:

How many well-guarded women were profaned, how many queens were ruled, and nubile girls married, and noble women given away, and miserly women forced to yield themselves, and women who had been kept hidden [nuns] stripped of their modesty... and free women occupied [meaning “penetrated”], and precious ones used for hard work, and pretty things put to the test, and virgins dishonoured and proud women deflowered... and happy ones made to weep! How many noblemen [Muslim lords] took them as concubines, how many ardent men blazed for one of them, and celibates were satisfied by them, and thirsty men sated by them, and turbulent men able to give vent to their passion. How many lovely women were the exclusive property of one man, how many great ladies were sold at low prices... and lofty ones abased... and those accustomed to thrones dragged down!

In short, past and present, not only have Muslim men had a “penchant” for European women; they have always justified this lust by portraying their victims as wanton nymphomaniacs, eager to be sexually debased.

Like many before and after her, “Ella” -- this British woman who was repeatedly raped while being called “a white wh*re, and a white b*tch” -- is, accordingly, correct to point out that this ongoing epidemic will continue “because we are neglecting to properly address the religious and racist aspects of grooming gang crimes.”

Historical quotes used in this article were sourced from and referenced in the author's book, Sword and Scimitar: Fourteen Centuries of War between Islam and the West. Raymond Ibrahim is a Shillman Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center; a Judith Rosen Friedman Fellow at the Middle East Forum; and a Distinguished Senior Fellow at the Gatestone Institute.