Gavin Newsom for President?

If, as Rush Limbaugh has opined, there is no way the Democrat Party will hoist Joe Biden over the finish line, then what do the Democrats have up their sleeve to stay in power? After all, "[t]he Democrats have no enthusiasm. There's no fire in their bellies. They're grumbling even as they're defending Biden. ...[T]hey really couldn't give a damn about Joe Biden."

Enter Gavin Newsom.

The California governor certainly has the credentials. From the beginning of his term, he blatantly ignored constitutional and immigration law. He has proven that he is a radical illegal immigration advocate, thus adhering to the first rule of the Democrat Party: bring in as many people who will vote Democrat as you can, and you will own the country forever. In the midst of the coronavirus, Newsom has stated that California "will give cash payments to immigrants [sic] living in the country illegally." He has announced, that "using a mix of taxpayer money and charitable contributions [California will] give 150,000 adults $500 each."

In fact, "California has an estimated 2 million immigrants [sic] living in the country illegally. They are not eligible for the $2.2 trillion stimulus package approved by Congress last month, which gives cash payments to most Americans plus boosts unemployment benefits by $600 per week," but Newsom asserts that he feels "a deep sense of gratitude for people that are in fear of deportations that are still addressing essential needs of tens of millions of Californians[.]"

Newsom defiantly stood up to Trump — another notch in his political belt from the Democrat Party's point of view — when, in January 2019, he ramped up California's already grossly unconstitutional obstruction of federal immigration laws concerning sanctuary states.

In reality, "the state already has unprecedented sanctuary laws on its books that shield its 2.4 million illegal aliens from U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement (ICE)." In fact, "the Trump administration is suing California over its 'sanctuary state' laws that punish compliance with federal immigration laws and provide legal cover for corrupt officials to continue brazenly flouting immigration laws and interfering with federal agents trying to enforce them."

But "dealing with the illegal alien problem is the furthest thing from Democrat politicians' minds. They view illegals as future Democrat voters and demonize anyone who supports enforcing federal immigration laws that could lead to the deportation of their future voter base."

Newsom is aided by activist judges, heroes to the Democrat Party, as they go "far beyond the bounds of [their] authority and interfer[e] with the president's ability to deal with a national security and humanitarian crisis." Activist judges do reign supreme in California.

Moreover, most of the Hollywood crowd will rally behind Newsom. In fact, they were recently enlisted to help in public health messaging.

An unprecedented global crisis has led to extraordinary celebrity participation in offering public health messaging, with Newsom's office leading the way by calling on Hollywood constituents essentially in his backyard. Never before have stars showed up en masse in a matter of weeks for a public health crisis and for the office of a governor.

It is striking, however, how mute so many of these stars are when it comes to Angel Mom concerns or the increase in homelessness in Newsom's San Francisco.

Newsom certainly has fans within the gay community since "in 2004, recently elected San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom ordered the county clerk to begin issuing marriage licenses for same-sex couples who applied at San Francisco City Hall. Newsom's daring move allowed more than four thousand couples to get married that weekend in his city. He became a hero to the gay and lesbian community for his defiance."

Newsom has raised the ire of conservative Christian groups, another boon to his credentials as a possible Democrat nominee for presidency, although he may have to approach this group differently if he wishes to win their support.

Thomas D. Elias asserts that "[t]o beat Trump, that candidate would have to unify the party's ultra-left wing[.]" Moreover, such a "candidate would require strong support from women voters and Latinos, as well as white males. Strong liberal stances would be a must; so would a record of standing up to Trump."

Additionally, Newsom no longer has to contend with Kamala Harris, as she is out of the race. Moreover, as Elias points out:

Newsom ... gave away the store to utility companies via this summer's bailout legislation, but he also has brought early childhood education into the limelight, aided gays, supported rent controls and housing construction and pleased labor unions at every turn. He denied parole to several serious killers, fights Trump almost daily and is business-friendly to a fault. These are necessities for a unifying Democratic candidate. So if Democrats really want to win next fall ... they have a potential unifier right in front of them.

Moreover, Newsom announced that "he has signed an executive order that requires county officials to send vote-by-mail ballots to every registered voter in the state." Joe Biden is thrilled with this move. Newsom asserts that "California will work with people with disabilities, those experiencing homelessness and voters who do not speak English [emphasis mine] to ensure that in-person voting is still accessible to those who need it."

This, despite the fact that "[b]etween 2012 and 2018, 28.3 million mail-in ballots remain unaccounted for, according to data from the federal Election Assistance Commission. The missing ballots amount to nearly one in five of all absentee ballots and ballots mailed to voters residing in states that do elections exclusively by mail."

States and local authorities simply have no idea what happened to these ballots since they were mailed – and the figure of 28 million missing ballots is likely even higher because some areas in the country, notably Chicago, did not respond to the federal agency's survey questions. This figure does not include ballots that were spoiled, undeliverable, or came back for any reason. Although there is no evidence that the millions of missing ballots were used fraudulently, the Public Interest Legal Foundation, which compiled the public data provided from the Election Assistance Commission, says that the sheer volume of them raises serious doubts about election security.

This is all music to the Democrat Party. After all, what could possibly go wrong?

The optics of Newsom defying Trump warm the cockles of Democrat Party leaders' hearts and, so too, those who are still blinded by Democrat lawlessness under the guise of social justice.

While he does not align with the need for a minority woman candidate, he could easily have a V.P. candidate who meets the racial and genital qualifications. Then again, in wonderland, gender-neutral may also be a box to check off.

Although it does not really matter who is put up as the Democrat nominee since they all spout the same left-wing ideology, the party still needs a candidate who will sway the voters. Some have stated that Michelle Obama might be a winning presidential contender. But Michelle is too mercurial and headstrong. Furthermore, why would she ever want to take on any of the responsibilities of the Executive Branch when she is leading the good life?

So while time will tell, Gavin Newsom may be the one the Dems will eventually anoint.

Eileen can be reached at middlemarch18@gmail.com.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr.