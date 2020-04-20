Adam Schiff’s Dirty Impeachment Tactics Coming to Light

Rep. Adam Schiff spent months launching secret impeachment hearings, never thinking his conduct would be called into question.

He is now caught in the crosshairs of a formidable government agent, Mr. Brendan Carr, Federal Communication Commissioner. The impeachment may be over, but Mr. Carr is formally investigating Rep. Schiff for violating privacy laws -- more like obliterating ethical boundaries -- by setting up his own surveillance state to target the president’s allies.

Carr is currently uncovering the diabolical nature of the congressman’s “surveillance state.” At the time, Schiff resorted to such desperate measures because he didn’t have much of an impeachment case: Therefore, he issued secret subpoenas to phone carriers hoping to mine the private data of his political opponents, or in effect ransacking their private lives.

The objective was to obtain and publish the calls of Trump’s allies.

Much to his delight, Schiff’s subpoenas to the phone carriers resulted in their turning over nearly 4,000 pages of confidential records, in the process violating their customers’ rights to data privacy.

None of this has escaped the notice of the top gun at the FCC. Carr is proposing a $200 million fine against the phone carriers for failing to protect their customers who have a legitimate expectation of privacy.

The FCC commissioner, in reviewing the nearly 4,000 pages, had a very pointed question to ask as part of his investigative letter to the House Intelligence Committee (where Schiff serves as chairman). “Is Rep. Schiff continuing to issue secret subpoenas?” That translates to mean: Does the congressman plan to continue to run roughshod over the private lives of political opponents while employing abusive impeachment tactics?

Before the FCC stepped in, Schiff had already performed much of his cloak-and-dagger work targeting some of the president’s most ardent supporters. Schiff’s committee took additional clandestine measures in issuing the subpoenas, even slapping a gag order on Republican leaders.

Undoubtedly, those targeted by the congressman were blindsided by the process because they were deprived of their legal right to fight the surveillance requests. They included Rudy Giuliani, attorney for the president, Rep. Devin Nunes, ranking Republican on the Intelligence Committee, John Solomon, conservative journalist, and others.

As part of the FCC investigation, Carr dropped a major bombshell, which most likely won’t make the news cycle on CNN or other leftist outlets. Carr lambasted Schiff for “exceeding his authority” by publishing call records that lack “any apparent nexus to the Committee’s legitimate work.”

Some would argue this isn’t the first time Schiff has strayed from “legitimate work”. The congressman, now serving his 10th term in the House, has carved out a special role for himself as the “go to” Trump-hating politician devoting hundreds of hours to interviews with fawning reporters.

It can almost be argued that his audience is the media, filtering everything the public should hear. What more can a politician ask for?

Many of those fawning reporters interviewing Schiff about the impeachment proceedings were the very same talking heads who had heard the congressman impart an endless stream of salacious gossip and “credible” leaks to fuel the Russia-collusion hysteria.

The reporters lack of skepticism and unquestioning loyalty to the politician continues to greatly benefit the Democratic leader. He even gets a pass for his extensive history of fabrications -- bouncing from one partisan spectacle (Russia collusion) to another (impeachment proceedings). One must credit Schiff with manufacturing enough “credible” leaks from unnamed sources to keep the Russian-collusion narrative alive for an insufferable three years (no easy feat there).

Rep. Schiff -- now onto a new ratings bonanza -- began revving up his party’s latest attempt to impeach the president based on an alleged “abuse of power.” Nasty tactics started to surface about the congressman’s insistence on secret meetings in the bowels of government buildings and barring all Republicans from attending. We expect leftist reporters to exhibit their standard bias, but today they are turning a blind eye.

And don’t expect to witness a major network interviewing Carr, or any other government agent investigating the congressman anytime soon.

There isn’t a hint of curiosity about Carr’s assessment of the Intelligence Committee: It is a damning overview asserting the committee was “created out of whole cloth in secret and effectively unreviewable and unchecked mechanism for obtaining call records on any and all Americans.” That said, conservative politicians are cautioned to avoid getting on Schiff’s bad side.

None of this appears of concern to members of the leftist media. Many view Schiff as “the most underestimated politician” California has ever produced, according to Greg Miller, correspondent for the Washington Post. Miller, and many of his colleagues, agree that Schiff “will leave a mark on history, exceeding nearly all contemporaries.”

It would be unfair to Schiff to say that his impeachment efforts came to nothing. The congressman cemented his rock-star status for his “dazzling” speech at the opening of the hearings, according to Jeffrey Toobin, CNN news analyst.

“I don’t want to sound like a partisan,” began Toobin before sounding like a partisan, but he thought it was one of the “best” speeches he has ever witnessed. “Adam Schiff knows the facts. That is something that you can’t fake,” Toobin added. But can you repackage the truth to the point of making the facts unrecognizable (i.e. fake news)?

Toobin was simply part of the media herd offering variations on the same corrupt narrative. Jennifer Rubin of the Washington Post provid3ed even more flowery praise of congressman saying: “The most brilliant legal presentation I have heard,” she wrote. “None comes close” to matching him.

Perhaps Richard Stengel, the former editor of Time magazine, has the distinction of concocting the most hyperbolic praise for the congressman. “When we get back to teaching civics in this country -- as we must do -- Adam Schiff’s sweeping, beautifully-wrought opening argument, should be on the syllabus.” It’s frightening to think of what would be left off the syllabus.

Reporters engaging in this sort of hyperbolic praise are effectively building an impregnable wall between themselves and their sacred duty to the public: Acting as the public watchdog.

Apparently Carr, at the helm of the FCC, cannot be counted on to act in concert with Schiff’s ardent fan base. But he can be relied on to protect the public from having to ask themselves who else’s life is being plundered by powerful politicians abusing their office.

To quote Schiff, who spoke the words ad nauseam while targeting the president, “No one is above the law.”