Fox Lets Former DNC Chair Donna Brazile Tell RNC Chair: 'Ronna, Go to Hell'

Donna Brazile, the disgraced former DNC leader and newly minted Fox News contributor who leaked debate questions to Hillary Clinton, got away with swearing at RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on Tuesday morning, instead of being pulled from the air immediately, as Fox would have cheerfully done to any conservative analyst who had similarly ranted before telling, say, the DNC Chair, to similarly "go to Hell."

McDaniel had appeared earlier on America's Newsroom and opined that perhaps the withdrawal of Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg and the support of Beto O'Rourke were part of deal-making that included future Cabinet positions and other future considerations in exchange for their endorsements and conveniently all showing up together at Joe Biden's rally before the crucial Texas primary. McDaniel suggested, based on the 2016 nominating shenanigans, that perhaps the DNC was once again conspiring to deny Bernie Sanders its nomination for president. This was the partisan analysis of a political operative in an election year, an opinion she was entitled to express, an opinion well grounded in the historical record.

This struck a nerve with Brazile, who, asked to comment on McDaniel's analysis, went off on a borderline incoherent rant that stunned newsroom co-hosts Ed Henry and Sandra Smith, who said nothing to correct the record or apologize to an equally stunned audience as Brazile went off the rails:

"Stay the hell out of our race," Ms. Brazile responded. "I get sick and tired ... of listening to Republicans tell me and the Democrats about our process. First of all, they don't have a process. They are canceling primaries. They have winner-take-all. They don't have the kind of democracy that we see on the Democratic side. "And for people to use Russian talking points to sow division among Americans — that is stupid," she continued. "So Ronna, go to hell! This is not about—" "Whoa, whoa," co-anchor Ed Henry interjected. "No, go to hell," Ms. Brazile repeated. "I'm tired of it, Ed."

Again, it is hard to imagine a GOP or conservative getting away with this vitriol. Russian talking points? Really? Fox's idea of analysis is to provide a forum for Brazile to cry, "Russia, Russia, Russia"? So impressed was Fox with Brazile's eloquent and cogent analysis that she was back in the evening for post-election analysis and on Fox and Friends the following morning. This is typical for a Fox News that has been veering to the left of late, a recent example being Neil Cavuto's rewriting of history when he agreed with guest A.B. Stoddatd that Trump lost all his 2016 debates with "cringe-worthy" performances.

One suspects that Brazile's hysteria is prompted by her up-to-her-eyeballs involvement in the DNC rigging the game for Hillary over Sanders. Brazile took over as head of the DNC on the eve of the 2016 Democratic National Convention after predecessor Debbie Wasserman Schultz was caught with her thumbs on the scales. Schultz was forced to step down after hacked emails revealed that she and the DNC had actively worked to defeat Bernie Sanders in the 2016 Democratic primaries in favor of Hillary Clinton:

She has been forced to step aside after a leak of internal DNC emails showed officials actively favoring Hillary Clinton during the presidential primary and plotting against Clinton's rival, Bernie Sanders[.] ... The Sanders campaign has long claimed that the party establishment had its "finger on the scales" during the bitter and surprisingly long primary, but the embarrassing new revelations proved to be the final straw for a figure who had been a lightning rod for tension within the party.

What the Democrats accused the Russians of doing, Debbie Wasserman Shultz's DNC was actively doing. And considering what we have found out about the Pakistanis, not the Russians, who were brought in to run their I.T. operation, it makes sense that the DNC refused to turn over its servers to FBI forensic investigators. What else where they trying to hide? Discussions of Russian hacking in the 2016 elections tends to ignore one tiny detail —

namely, that DNC chair Donna Brazile and most of the Obama hierarchy let it happen. As the Daily Caller reported:

Donna Brazile says in her new book the Democratic National Committee (DNC) went against professional advice and sat idly for a month while Russians stole data because primaries were still underway in a number of states. "In May, when CrowdStrike recommended that we take down our system and rebuild it, the DNC told them to wait a month, because the state primaries for the presidential election were still underway, and the party and the staff needed to be at their computers to manage these efforts," Brazile wrote in her new book, "Hacks." "For a whole month, CrowdStrike watched Cozy Bear and Fancy Bear operating. Cozy Bear was the hacking force that had been in the DNC system for nearly a year." Cozy Bear and Fancy Bear are cybersecurity firms that have reported ties with Russian hackers. Both groups are blamed for the hacks on the DNC in 2016. CrowdStrike is a private U.S. cybersecurity firm that oversaw the protection of the DNC's servers.

The DNC never turned its servers over to the FBI, although it is not clear what Obama's and Comey's FBI would have done with them. Instead, Brazile, et al. simply stood by while the Russians emptied the computer jar of its cookies. Among stuff you couldn't make up was election cheater Donna Brazile telling Martha Raddatz, who got choked up over Trump's victory, on ABC's This Week on Sunday complaining that Russian hackers kept her and predecessor Debbie Wasserman Schultz so busy that the DNC barely had time to put its fingers on the scale to tip the nomination to Bernie Sanders while feeding Hillary Clinton debate questions in advance. As ABC reported:

Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile said Russian hackers persisted in trying to break into the organization's computers "daily, hourly" until after the election — contradicting President Obama's assertion that the hacking stopped in September after he warned Russian President Vladimir Putin to "cut it out."

Brazile's claim that she discovered the DNC's financing arrangement with Team Hillary that made the DNC a wholly owned subsidiary of the Clinton campaign only after the fact doesn't wash. She was vice chair and was feeding Hillary Clinton debate questions. She let the Russians hack DNC computers while trying to cover it up. The Clinton campaign had bought and paid for the DNC, and there was no way she didn't know it as it was happening.

Methinks Dona Brazile doth protest too much. As for Fox News, it doth protest too little. If we want to watch such profane drivel, we can turn to MSNBC or CNN.

Daniel John Sobieski is a former editorial writer for Investor's Business Daily and freelance writer whose pieces have appeared in Human Events, Reason Magazine, and the Chicago Sun-Times among other publications.

Image: Fox News via YouTube.