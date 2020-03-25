Don't Get Distracted: Democrats Still Have Eyes on the Prize

Our major, legacy media press corps criticizes President Trump for not being clairvoyant regarding COVID-19.

Whether it's panic-inducing videos from The Atlantic (which, in 2016, and for only the third time its 160-year history, endorsed a presidential candidate---Hillary Clinton, of course) or the usual slander and libel by billionaire blog, The Washington Post, the DMIC (Democrat Media Industrial Complex) just can't help itself; it must consume the Peoples Temple-esque grape-flavored Flavor Aid of the anti-Trump cult.

As a former journalist, I'm asked, from time to time, why the DMIC refuses to exhibit even a scintilla of objectivity. Is it a lack of intelligence? Capabilities? Education? None of the above. Asking the DMIC to be honest is like asking, why didn't Jeffrey Dahmer just stop killing? It's not in the nature of the DMIC to stop. DMIC “journalists,” such as NBC's Peter Alexander, aren't interested in news; they're interested in being the stories themselves. DMIC coverage isn't about information; it's about narratives, and it's about propagating rote narratives over and over and over and over.

Had the roles been reversed, and it was a President Hillary Clinton, the DMIC would be praising her “grace under fire,” “bold leadership,” and “extraordinary focus and articulation, given how little rest she’s recently gotten.” Oh wait, never mind, Max Boot, a columnist for The Washington Post, and former “Republican,” wants us to know that had Clinton won the presidency in 2016, all would be well, and we never had it better than when the community organizer was our president.

DMIC: Democrat State Media and Revisionist Historians

Not even the inventor of yellow journalism himself, William Randolph Hearst, could have envisioned how his principles would be adopted by the DMIC.

Nor Vladimir Kozhevnikov, the founder of the Pravda, the newspaper of record in the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics;

Nor Joseph Goebbels, the Reich Minister of Propaganda of Nazi Germany;

Nor Saul Alinsky, whose Rules for Radicals laid the groundwork for modern-day Democrat smear tactics.

Since the DMIC continues to rewrite history, let’s examine some examples, in hindsight:

President George H.W. Bush (RIP, and now a hero to Democrats) promised no new taxes, and, per usual for Republicans, caved to a Democrat-controlled Congress;

President Clinton rejected numerous attempts to kill or capture Osama bin Laden;

President George W. Bush had recycled intelligence that bin Laden was planning to hijack commercial planes;

President Obama told us all that ISIS was less threatening than most believed;

Regarding coronavirus: in January, the World Health Organization publicly stated: “Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission”; the WHO believed China;

Last month, the head of the WHO disagreed with President Trump’s decision to shut down air travel for those arriving from China; the head of the WHO sounds like a very nice globalist here: “Global connectiveness is a weakness in this outbreak but it is also our greatest strength.”

For all the whitewashing of history Democrats have engaged in for decades, they’ve never been as zealous as they’ve been the last 4 years. I understand why they would hate him (and we Trump nationalists) for winning the one and only, true glass-ceiling shattering election in American history. Hating, however, for a lack of clairvoyance in regards to a strain of a virus no one has seen before? It only affirms Trump's combative approach to the DMIC, which is deeply distrusted by more than half of America.

The 2020 Coronavirus Ramifications

The DMIC runs the plays the Democratic National Committee calls; Democrats move in a singular direction, unified toward a singular goal: to protect and elect Democrats, and to oust our President, whereas Republicans (save for Trump) move in 1,000 directions, with confused goals.

I've already seen some successful and well-known DMIC politicos take to social media to demand that our election in November not be postponed.

A Presidential election could, theoretically, be delayed, but it’s a virtual guarantee it won't happen. Democrats would never allow it to happen; they've offered half-hearted COVID-19 assistance, and know Trump will be weary come the coming months, into November.

Time is not on the side of the Democrats; we're witnessing the most massively unprecedented case of elder abuse in American history, with the Biden candidacy. No adult-thinking person would allow their loved ones who regularly forget where they are, and forget their own names, to handle a stove, or take their own medication, or operate a vehicle. Democrats, however, intend to put the largest economy and military in Man’s history in the hands of a man who regularly forgets where he is, and regularly forgets his own name. I truly wish Biden no ill will; if I were the Democrats, I wouldn't want Election Day postponed, either. More than half a year ago, I wrote that a red flag law was needed for Biden, since he was a danger to himself and others; at the time, the exhibits of evidence I presented were: he still thinks Margaret Thatcher is Britain's prime minister; believes there are at least three genders; and he was vice president in 2018, amongst others.

James Carville and David Axelrod, who were the masterful architects of the 1992 Clinton and 2008 Obama campaigns, respectively, could care less about the quality of Democrat candidates---just so long as those candidates beat the Republican.

Remember the Democrat mantra: vote blue no matter who. It's Republicans who tend to view politics through a romanticized lens of “working together,” “compromise,” “reaching across the aisle,” “civility,” “independent voters,” “bipartisanship,” “policy” and polemicizing in the Socratic dialogue in the garden of Plato's republic; all that is nice for the Cub Scouts and altar boy training, but not the bloodsport of politics. (For the record, I predicted a Biden/Warren ticket over a year ago.)

The reason Axelrod and Carville didn't want stretch limousine liberal Bread Line Bernard Sanders is because they knew a Sanders nomination would not only be disastrous in the general election, but also in down-ballot races. The Democrat zeal behind pushing Biden is because deep down, the DNC doesn't truly believe Biden will defeat us. But if we get lazy in November, Biden could have a positive electoral outcome on some Congressional, gubernatorial and state/local down-ballot races.

Even though the Democrats will face a wounded and weary warrior President in November, they will again lose. I don't expect that they'll respect the peaceful transfer of power, but they will lose---contingent upon a massive GOP turnout nationwide. It would behoove all of us to stop listening to those who constantly predict an Electoral College landslide. (Last year, I presented the data that confirmed just how close we were to losing to Clinton, and why winning this November will likely be even more difficult.)

The Democrats aren't focused on a landslide; they're focused on obtaining 270 electoral votes, and winning as many Congressional, gubernatorial and state/local races as they possibly can.

Remember: one direction, one goal. To defeat the Democrats, we must think as they do: not ideologically, but strategically.

Rich Logis is host of The Rich Logis Show, at TheRichLogisShow.com, and author of the upcoming book 10 Warning Signs Your Child Is Becoming a Democrat: How to Make America Grown-up Again. He can be found on Twitter at @RichLogis.