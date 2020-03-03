Does America Suffer from an 'Emotional Illness' on Race?

Last Wednesday, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform held a hearing on "Voter Suppression in Minority Communities: Learning from the Past to Protect Our Future." The hearing was based on the premise that "today, many Americans — especially those in minority communities — face significant barriers to registering to vote and casting a ballot."

One witness, civil rights activist Diane Nash, delusionally claimed that America "was founded on genocide," which was an "extremely fundamental institution in our history." She went on to state that "we look on the value of lives of Europeans and white Americans and Australians and maybe Israelis as much more valuable than the lives of people who are Asian, African, and Latin American."

First, as an American Jew, I take issue with the loose use of the term "genocide" to describe America's founding. The Holocaust was a genocide; Rwandans faced a genocide, as did the Armenians. But even if you agree with Ms. Nash, what occurred 300 years ago in the Americas is not something that was foundational to our founding and is not enshrined in our Constitution today. Today, our history books — until now, with the New York Times attempting to rewrite history with its 1619 Project — accurately portray what was done to American Indians and slaves. Despite Nash's claims otherwise, we do in fact acknowledge our historical mistakes.

Furthermore, Nash's statement that "Israelis" are valued more in this country than other minority groups is offensive. When Nash mentions "Israelis," she means Jews. That would be the Jews who face the highest level of hate crimes out of any religious group in the country and who are not safe to walk the streets of New York City for fear of being physically assaulted. That would be the folks who have seen two of their houses of worship shot up and one attacked with a machete in just one year. That would be the people who face discrimination from blacks, whites, gays, Muslims, educators, politicians, and so many other minorities and professionals across the country. So sorry, Ms. Nash, your own racism is founded on a pack of lies.

Nash also fails to recognize the Civil Rights Movement; Martin Luther King, Jr.; Colin Powell; Condoleezza Rice; Barack Obama; Eric Holder; Valerie Jarrett; Loretta Lynch; Thurgood Marshall; and Clarence Thomas — not to mention Keith Ellison, Ilhan Omar, and all of the members of the Congressional Black Caucus. While mentioning a lack of reparations (Jews have never asked to be paid by Germany or any other country that mass-murdered them), Nash failed to mention affirmative action, welfare programs, and other government endeavors that have sought to elevate minorities in this country.

Nash never mentioned how much America values folks like Oprah Winfrey, Kanye West, Beyoncé, Will Smith, Eddie Murphy, and all of the other black performers living the life in Hollywood. She ignored LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and every other black multimillionaire athlete, including Colin Kaepernick, who has made millions from Nike, which values him quite a lot for his refusal to stand for the National Anthem.

And just as there are wealthy black and white Americans, there are of course minorities living in poor neighborhoods, just as there are whites in poor neighborhoods. The reason for that has nothing to do with our country being founded on genocide or a lack of reparations to people who never picked a bale of cotton or know anyone who personally did. It also has nothing whatsoever to do with our country's values.

But like all good progressives, Nash demonized whites, claiming that "white supremacy is a big part of society." She had the audacity to claim that white people live in a fantasy world thinking "of themselves as Scarlett O'Hara, wealthy plantation owners." I don't know about the rest of the white folks reading this, but while I have lots of fantasies of a life that might be fun, Scarlett O'Hara never comes to mind. The fact that Nash believes such nonsense is telling.

How does Nash explain the fact that whites (and Asians and Jews) can no longer get into college based on their qualifications while other minorities are given priority despite many not being qualified and ultimately failing out? Nash conveniently ignores all of the diversity initiatives that have led to the discrimination of white Americans on college campuses, in the corporate world, and in other American institutions.

But back to the issue at hand. Democrats' lies about voter suppression are about not political ideology, but rather power. In their desperation to regain the Oval Office and Senate while holding on to the House, Democrats want everyone residing in the U.S. to vote without regard to current laws or common sense. They rant about Russia collusion and voter fraud, yet they want felons, teenagers, and illegal aliens to vote because they know they will elect Democrats. And they recognize that the more they convince Americans that we're a racist country with racist leaders in the GOP, the better a shot they have at regaining the reins of power.

Let's be honest, since Democrats refuse to be on the topic. There is absolutely no systematic or endemic voter suppression of minorities in the United States. What there is is a whole lot of hypocrisy. When was the last time a Democrat complained about presenting an ID to board a plane? And photo IDs are required not just in order to fly. One cannot enter an office building in New York City without presenting a photo ID. One cannot purchase cold medicine, cigarettes, or liquor without presenting a government-authorized photo ID. Consider using a library, going to a bank teller or a bar, or checking into a hotel — the first thing you need to do is show your photo ID. How have all of the repressed minorities dealt with the photo ID requirement in order to apply for welfare, food stamps, and Medicaid if it's so onerous?

One would think the party obsessed with foreign influence in our elections would take every step in order to ensure their veracity. That would mean presenting a photo ID prior to entering the voting booth. Alas, that would also prevent the exact voter fraud that Democrats claim to care so much about.

The fact that Republicans are not in favor of changing voting laws to permit certain classes of individuals a right to vote (teenagers who couldn't locate Kansas or Iran on a map or tell you what's in the First Amendment, for instance; those who have broken laws and spent years in jail for serious crimes and who, as a result, relinquished certain rights; and those in the country illegally who know nothing about our governing system or way of life and have also broken our most basic of laws) does not make them racists. It makes them honest.

Nash's own fantasy of life in the U.S. was expressed thusly: "I think there's a real emotional illness around race in the country." Well, yes, Ms. Nash, there is — and you seem to be suffering greatly from it. Perhaps you can show your photo ID at the drug store and buy some meds. Or go spend an hour at your local bar drowning your sorrows over the lack of reparations for black Americans — but that will require an ID as well.

Lauri B. Regan is the New York chapter president and board member of the Endowment for Middle East Truth.