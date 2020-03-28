Death as a Political Tool

If you've been paying attention for the last ten years or so in particular, you may have noticed in how many ways political leftists in this country love death. Not their own, but the deaths of otherwise anonymous American citizens whom they've never met, care nothing about, and clearly consider deserving of sacrifice for their policy objectives. These progressives, globalists, socialists, or any other synonym you wish to append to the ghouls who harvest souls for their own advancement think nothing of choosing who lives and who dies. They do it all the time, and that's just to seize power they don't have yet. Imagine what our country will look like if or when they are fully in control, as they thought they'd be in 2016 and hope to be again soon.

This week, we've been treated to the spectacle of Democrats in Congress using a national health catastrophe that is killing people daily, and bankrupting those who live, to extort political agenda items from the country while it suffers exponentially by the day. We've seen the Democrat governor of Nevada issue an executive order banning the use of a drug that is shown to cure people with COVID-19, apparently on the basis that President Trump identified it as a means of stopping the virus in its tracks, to the benefit of the country and its economy. They would rather exact petty victories and hide cures than defeat the illness and save American lives because the more people who die, the more they can blame Trump in November for a crisis he has responded to with every ounce of energy and determination. The more people suffer economically, the worse for Trump and the better for them.

In the relief bill, which remains stalled in Congress, they've inserted a provision that pays people more to be on unemployment than they made when they worked, and there are still people who can't figure out why it's in the bill. If you pay people more to be unemployed than they earned, they'll choose to be unemployed, which raises the unemployment figure, which hurts the economy and, thus, hurts Trump. Sure, those people will become less employable and more dependent on public benefits, but how else to you buy votes? It certainly isn't by offering independence and success, as that rotten Trump has done.

The virus, however, is merely the latest embrace of death and suffering imposed upon us by these folks. Abortion is the easiest example. Isn't it ironic that the left decries Trump's failure to singlehandedly defeat a virus, and blame him for causing deaths, when they actively encourage and enable the deaths of hundreds of thousands of children a year? For piles of cash. That's an easy one, but it is one of many.

What about illegal immigration? Every year, American citizens are killed by the hundreds and injured or maimed by the thousands across this country by people who have no legal right or reason to be here. Yet they are here at the express invitation of the left, under their clear and dedicated protection. Whether it is drunk driving, murders, gang violence, burglaries, assaults, rapes, molestation, or any other product of whatever culture we are supposed to celebrate, the crime and the suffering forced upon the victims is immeasurable. Though this is unmistakably clear to any rational observer, the solution has been not to change course, but to double down. Sanctuary cities, sanctuary states, bought prosecutors and judges — all work together to hide such people from federal authorities who would protect us from violence and tragedy. You may have noticed, as I have, that leftist politicians and their loved ones never seem to be the ones who die, or suffer, or are even remotely inconvenienced when lives are torn apart. The effects of their policies are borne by the nameless, faceless people who gain nothing from the votes the perpetrators will eventually offer up to the progressives. But that is a price the leftists are perfectly willing to have someone else pay.

Maybe you've noticed that not only do leftists love for children to be in schools deemed "gun-free zones," but they fight like hell to make sure that no one in those schools can prevent the deaths that become so useful to the advancement of their agenda. We are then offered the spectacle of the anti–Second Amendment politicians briefly leaving the protective cocoon of their armed security detail to tell us how unacceptable it would be for teachers and school administrators to be able to kill a gunman whose primary inducement in his choice of location is that no one will shoot back for a good, long time. Those aren't their children or grandchildren we're mourning. Those are expendable children. Perhaps it's sad, theoretically, that their lives were snuffed out by a triggered lunatic protected by laws passed by liberals that prevented the shooter's pre-emptive commitment to an institution, whether psychological or criminal, but their families have the comfort of knowing that their children died to eradicate the Second Amendment. They were offered up so that we can eventually be a nation of unarmed, subservient workers ruled by the politicians who willingly sacrificed those children so they can be the ones on top when the dust settles, sans bullet holes.

The cynical, bald-faced lie that runs through each of these examples is that the left values the lives of "innocents," but leftists have defined that term differently from how we would. To them, women who don't act responsibly to prevent pregnancy are victims who must be protected. The children have to be sacrificed so the women can live the lives no one took from them. Illegal aliens who came here to prey upon our society, but who leftists believe will eventually be voting dependents, are innocent victims who must be protected. We are told they have the "spark of divinity." The Americans whom these blessed and protected victims have killed or maimed were necessary sacrifices. While progressives preach that some people are so important that we must prevent their prospective victimhood, their own policies furnish the actual victims necessary to maintain the charade that unfortunate deaths keep occurring and must be stopped while enabling them by the hundreds of thousands.

And here we are again. The more people who die from coronavirus, the better the progressives think their chances will be in November. They can rationalize that they aren't actually killing the victims; the illness is. But as they seek to create discord and strife between the president and his experts, thereby making his efforts less effective and immediate, they obviously know that time is of the essence. The longer it takes to get this under complete control, the more people will die, and they will blame Trump. If they can ban the use of medicines in their states that would reverse the severity and duration of the virus, more people will die, but they can blame Trump. If they didn't order enough ventilators for their own states when they could have done so, but instead dedicated their resources to abortions, and protecting violent criminals, and green energy that doesn't work, and people die, they can blame Trump.

All roads lead to the same place. Death advances every item on the agenda. Cause it, pretend to cry about it, and then cause some more. For the left, death is business, and on the political left, business is booming.

Image: Hernan Fednan via Flickr.