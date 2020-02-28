Leftist Bullies Attack AG Barr

The recent headlines about Attorney General William Barr sounded ominous. The Washington Post claimed, “Trump is making Barr look like his Stooge.” CNN, NPR and MSNBC had “sources” who declare that Barr is ready to resign over “Trump’s interference." It is common knowledge, of course, that the Democrats organized petitions and got more than 2,000 former Department of Justice officials to call for Barr to resign claiming that his “intervention” in the Roger Stone case “tarnished” the DoJ’s reputation and that Barr himself is “un-American.” The Department of Justice addressed the rumors by stating unequivocally that “the Attorney General has no plans to resign.” Barr himself denied ever being influenced by outside persons, including the president.

These recent attacks on Barr stand in sharp contrast to the Democrats’ first reaction when President Trump appointed Barr as attorney general. Back then, Barr was considered a “mainstream Republican” and Democrats grudgingly “took solace” in the fact that Barr and his appointee as U.S. attorney John Durham were “respected, nonpartisan straight-shooters.” Notably, the unflappable and no-nonsense Barr has stayed focused on his determination to uncover exactly what role DoJ personnel played in the unprecedented undermining of Trump during and after the 2016 election.

The political world is momentarily focused on the Democrat debate circuses and the scary coronavirus updates, but the attacks on Barr will soon be ramped up again as the threat of the Durham investigation grows. They will not be long overshadowed by these other headlines. Nor should we forget that Rep. Adam Schiff, infamous for ramrodding the Trump impeachment through the House without regard for truth and ignoring established protocol and the rights of the accused, has called Barr “the second most dangerous man in America.” Actually, the true danger he poses is to the denizens of the Deep State. They know it and are frantic to find some avenue of escape from the consequences of their illegal attempts to overturn the 2016 election.

Now that the Left has done its best for the moment to smear President Trump with trumped-up charges of collusion (pun intended) with the Russians, they’ve shifted to target #2, Attorney General Barr. And you can count on it, U.S. Attorney John Durham, who was appointed by Barr to investigate the FBI and DoJ’s spying on the Trump campaign, will be next in line for the systematic media tarring of his reputation. That’s the pattern: The Left and the media go after whoever is the biggest threat at the time. The headlines change but the attacks on the Trump Administration remain constant and unrelenting – after all, Trump threatens the deep-state Left in a way that it has not been threatened before.

The attacks on Barr come after Special Counsel Robert Mueller found “no evidence” to support the Russia collusion/obstruction accusations against President Trump. After putting the nation through two years of “imminent breakthroughs” that promised to reveal criminal activity by the president and after spending more than $30 million, issuing 500 search warrants, interviewing 500 witnesses and creating nearly 3,000 subpoenas, there “wasn’t enough evidence to pursue charges.” With that manufactured crisis receding and the 2020 election around the corner, something else has to be manufactured to stir the pot, keeping the Trump administration under attack and under suspicion.

Equally important, the smear-Barr campaign is actually the groundwork by the Left to undermine the long-anticipated and soon-to-come FISA report by John Durham -- it’s referred to as preparing the battlespace. What we know so far is that Durham has found enough evidence to declare their probe a “criminal investigation.” Barr tapped Durham in May to investigate Trump campaign and related intelligence-gathering activities.

DoJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz has already noted that “DOJ officials either omitted or altered portions of the FISA application process with (the Carter Page warrant).” It was a “systemic failure from management on down,” Horowitz noted “brutally.” Horowitz has given bits of evidence that indicate irregular activity; he cited “repeated (policy) violations” by the FBI last year, “noting that agents had received gifts from reporters and leaked regularly and brazenly, even from phones at the FBI headquarters in Washington, D. C.” The Durham report is expected to answer regarding criminality of these actions. Those persons “in-the-know” think that the ramifications of Durham’s FISA report are ominous for the Left. Those who have seen the unequal justice of the Left are hoping to see figures like Peter Strzok, James Clapper, John Brennan, and Andrew McCabe finally have to answer for their FISA abuses during the 2016 election. Some even dream of seeing Hillary and Obama implicated.

We know that the media is definitely in cahoots with the anti-Barr attacks. The New Yorker published a 10,000-word article by David Rohde “insinuating that William Barr is evil.” Mollie Hemingway of the Federalist wrote a meticulously-researched article revealing 27 major problems with the New Yorker article, ominously titled, “William Barr, Trump’s Sword and Shield” with the editorialized subtitle, “The Attorney General’s mission to maximize executive power and protect the Presidency.” Hemingway found “factual errors, inaccuracies omissions of content, and poor sourcing” throughout Rohde’s article. She concludes, “If the FBI and Department of Justice, much less the other involved agencies, are to have their reputations restored, it will be because men like Barr and Durham were brave enough to take on the implicated parties and their echo chambers and find the truth. One gets the sense that they knew the media campaign against them would be waged and one hopes they have the courage to withstand the bullying.”

If I were betting, my money would be on Barr. Remember his speech in early February at Notre Dame on Religious Freedom? Barr argued that “moral duty” required the DoJ to protect religious freedom knowing full well that this proposition would inflame the left, yet he cheerfully poked them in the eye. Americans, he declared, must restore self-control in order to reverse the pathologies overtaking our culture. He said, “We cannot have a moral renaissance unless we succeed in passing to the next generation our faith and values in full vigor.” The breakdown of religion in society, Barr states, is not decay; instead, it is organized destruction. “Secular forces and their allies have marshalled all the forces of mass communication, popular culture, the entertainment industry, and academia, in an unremitting assault on religion and traditional values.”

I feel confident that Barr finds the shenanigans of miscreants at FBI and DoJ just as destructive and abhorrent. Likewise, the bullies who insist on systematically undermining truth and decency, those “militants” who persist in forcing their irreligion and secular values on others, would be unleashing the hounds of hell on Americans of faith and honor.

Barr is a man who dares in this age of political correctness to speak unequivocally of “moral duty.” Is it any wonder that the leftist bullies who are attacking him both loathe and fear him?