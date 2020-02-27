Hypocritical Democrats Block Born Alive Protection

Following Rahm Emanuel’s maxim that a crisis is a terrible thing to waste, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says the Trump reaction to the coronavirus is too little too late and quibbles over how much money is “enough” to fight a possible pandemic. Yet at the same time, such is cryin’ Chuck’s concern for human life that he and his Democrats sustained a filibuster blocking a bill that would protect the lives of newborn infants that survive a botched abortion.

Senate Democrats today blocked a request by Republicans to vote on a bill that would stop infanticide and provide medical care and treatment for babies who are born alive after botched abortions. The vote to stop the Democrat filibuster needed 60 votes but Democrats stopped the chamber from getting enough. The Senate voted 56-41 to end the filibuster and allow a debate and vote on the bill itself with Republicans supporting a vote on the anti-infanticide bill and Democrats opposing it. This is the third time Senate Democrats have blocked the bill to stop infanticide as 60 votes are needed to end the filibuster.

Democrats whine about children being separated from their families and allegedly kept in cages at the border, and they worry about them catching the coronavirus, but they believe in abortion from conception until birth and even after, beholden as they are to an intolerant left that says “reproductive care” includes leaving a newborn baby on a table until it dies, as Dem. Gov. Ralph Northam, states.

In an interview with WTOP Radio on January 30, Northam described his support for legalization of late-term abortion -- even as a mother is “dilating,” per state delegate Kathy Tran -- and took the concept further, discussing euthanizing newborn babies even after comforting and “resuscitating” them: When we talk about third-trimester abortions, these are done with the consent of, obviously, the mother, with the consent of the physicians -- more than one physician, by the way… The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mothers.”

They would decide if the “comfortable” baby would be killed or not. Now Senate Democrats, including the self-righteous hypocrite Chuck Schumer, have reaffirmed that babies that survive an attempt to kill them, babies that survive an abortion, be left to die on a table somewhere without any attempt to save them:

During the debate, Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska noted how pro-abortion Democrats refused to stand up and explain why they would block a vote to save babies from infanticide. He said, “I urge my colleagues to picture a baby that’s already been born, that’s outside the womb gasping for air. That’s the only thing that today’s vote is actually about. We’re talking about babies that have already been born. Nothing in this bill touches abortion access.”

Perhaps Chuck Schumer would like to stand up on the Senate floor and explain why a human life gasping for air must be left to die on a table. This is an all too common occurrence defended by Democrats oh so concerned about fighting the coronavirus. According to Congressional testimony:

Data that the CDC collects also confirms babies are born alive after attempted abortions. Between the years 2003 and 2014 there were somewhere between 376 and 588 infant deaths under the medical code P96.4 which keeps track of babies born alive after a “termination of pregnancy.” The CDC concluded that, of the 588 babies, 143 were “definitively” born alive after an attempted abortion and they lived from minutes to one or more days, with 48% of the babies living between one to four hours. It also admitted that it’s possible the number is an underestimate. We know it is an underestimate because these are just reported numbers from hospitals, not abortion facilities. Kermit Gosnell is only one abortionist who was responsible for “hundreds of snippings” of born-alive babies, yet he did not report even one. His numbers alone exceed the “definitive” numbers of the CDC.

The barbarism spawned by this indifference to human life knows no bounds, such as the baby born alive at 23 weeks that desperately gasped for air, fighting for its life, begging for its life, only to be thrown into a biohazard bag to die by an abortion clinic defended by Schumer’s Democrats who laughingly call such atrocities women’s health care:

Pierre Renelique was a Haitian-born man who received his medical education in that third-world country. He wasn’t a particularly good physician, not by American standards, anyway. Nevertheless, after immigrating to the U.S., Renelique found a home working as an abortionist in South Florida, in the summer of 2006…. On July 19, 2006, 18-year-old Sycloria Williams sought out Renelique’s services North Miami abortion clinic where he worked. She was 23 weeks pregnant. Renelique inserted laminaria, gave her a drug that would stimulate uterine contractions, and sent her home with instructions to return to A Gyn Diagnostics in Hialeah the following morning when he would complete her abortion. When Williams arrived at the Hialeah clinic the next morning at 9:00 a.m., she was already experiencing labor pains, but Renelique was nowhere to be found.

Despite an attempt to kill the infant, Williams birthed a baby girl who was in bad shape but with care by real doctors in a real medical setting, could have been saved. But panic ensued at a “clinic” designed to destroy human life run by those who had no idea how or desire to save it:

The tiny baby was writhing, her chest rising and falling as she struggled for her first breaths. Had Gonzalez instead called an ambulance for the newborn infant, she would have had a good chance of survival. Babies born at 23 weeks gestation often survive premature births if they receive proper medical care. Instead, pandemonium broke out inside the clinic. (clinic co-owner) Gonzalez grabbed a pair of orange-handled desk scissors and severed the baby’s umbilical cord, but did not clamp it. She shoved the baby into a red biohazard bag along with caustic chemicals meant to speed decomposition, and tossed the baby onto the roof of the clinic.

This is Schumer’s idea of women’s health care. In recent hearings on the Born Alive bill, Sen. Ben Sasse made it clear why this barbarism should end:

“This hearing is not about overturning Roe v. Wade. In fact, this hearing is not actually about limiting access to abortion at all. This hearing isn’t a debate about third-trimester, or second-trimester, or first-trimester abortion. This hearing is about making sure that every newborn baby has a fighting chance -- whether she’s born in a labor and delivery ward or whether she’s born in an abortion clinic.”

Once again Schumer and the Democrats embrace, condone, and promote infanticide, Their idea of women’s health care is to toss babies born alive and gasping for air on the roofs of abortion clinics where they will never have to worry about being infected with the coronavirus.

Daniel John Sobieski is a former editorial writer for Investor’s Business Daily and freelance writer whose pieces have appeared in Human Events, Reason Magazine, and the Chicago Sun-Times among other publications.