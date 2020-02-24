2020: The Witching Hour on Steroids

This reads like a Tom Clancy novel on steroids. Like a bizarre merger between Debt of Honor and Executive Orders, our hero, Jack Ryan/Donald J. Trump as the Boy Scout who can't be bought, has to deal with a myriad of seemingly disparate circumstances that intertwine into a cataclysmic finish that only our hero can navigate. But unlike in a "normal" Clancy thriller, our hero is not presented with three simultaneous crises. In our real-life adventure, Trump is dealing with more than double that number.

Our in-your-face villain is the Deep State, who, in an unusual turn, has decided to come out in the open and directly come after a duly elected president. As an apparatus built for another candidate who could not lose, this antagonist is replete with secret agents, crooked cops, corrupt judges, and elitist snobs who wish to destroy our country from within. We'll throw in the entire Democrat Party, which has been co-opted by a 130-year-old "new" generation of command-and-control statists who know exactly what is good for us and who should lead.

Now stir in the billionaire boys' club that has no use for a strong America, as it goes against the final goal of a one-world order. The puppet-master of this part of our story is the man who has brazenly declared his wish for America's destruction. George Soros, through his web of non-profit "humanitarian" organizations, has ushered in liberty's destruction by purchasing battalions of basement-dwelling pajama boys to burn deep blue cities to the ground if they fail to capitulate.

Throw in the diabolical superpower that through currency manipulation and viciously unfair trade practices has managed to acquire 5% of our national debt and can burn us to the ground on a whim (again, see Debt of Honor). Mixed into this soup is a weaponized coronavirus that is now starting to make its way across the globe (see Executive Orders). If you believe that a closed society is willing to disclose the actual number of infections and death statistics, you really have not been paying attention for the last 70 years. Since China believes that it is already overpopulated, as demonstrated by its one child policy, it can more than rationalize wiping out a quarter of its population in order to wreak havoc across the globe. Since no other president has ever exhibited a "clear and present danger," and Trump has, China is looking for a twofer by reducing the number of mouths it has to feed and clearing the road for a more malleable resident of the Oval Office.

Normally, that would be enough intrigue to fill a two-inch paperback thriller, but not for our champion. Because, as he states, they are coming after him because he is fighting for us, they have to add more layers of antagonism to our story.

Since Trump has discovered the secret sauce for reigniting our economic recovery (reducing taxes and stifling regulations), the powers have decided that this boom must be sacrificed on the altar of convenience. Through that mustache-twisting private entity known as the Fed, we've seen the harbinger of economic destruction make a blip on the financial radar. Known as the inverted yield curve, which has historically predicted the next recession, we crossed that mark not once, but twice in 2019. Now the seeds of doubt have been sown on our roaring economy. Although our hero has slain the multitude of bad treaties that have hamstrung our country for years, those who pull the levers behind the curtain cannot let this market continue to prosper.

But how can a united people not withstand this hurricane? Well, they thought about that, too, as the great divider of the previous administration tried to split us into separate factions — black vs. white, rich vs. poor, American vs. illegal alien, red vs. blue. It is amazing that to date, we have not erupted into a civil war.

Not enough? How about trillions of dollars of public debt to drag down the one shining beacon of freedom left in the world? As Lady Liberty is yoked with an insurmountable level of debt, how can we defend the globe against the one-world order? Even hamstrung as we've become, everyone wants in for all the freebies we offer to the underserved. And this is only the debt we see the Fed holding over our great nation. The part of the iceberg we do not see is the amount of debt associated with the unfunded public pensions that are sure to bankrupt our governments at the state and local levels.

Just for fun, let's import refugees from parts of the world who have written in scripture that those who do not believe as they do deserve to die. In refusing to assimilate, they are sworn to take us down from within using our own tools of liberty.

Since the MSM have become the propaganda-waving cheerleaders of our demise, real news has gone underground through message boards via an anonymous group of patriots tracking all these vectors. My favorite Q drop has been number 3600, which states, "For those who decide to save the taxpayers some money. There is no escaping God." One can jump to the conclusion that Q believes that those guilty of these atrocities will take their own lives as the easy way out, but that is a sin against God. The correct interpretation of this message is to tell the Q Army not to go all Henry Bowman (see John Ross's Unintended Consequences) on them and commit the sin of murder by removing these plentiful scumbags from the chessboard. The message remains "Trust in the Plan."

You literally cannot make this stuff up. Enjoy the show.

Steven Baird (@rabbidfox) is a part-time failed politician trying to bring representation to the northern part of California and the author of My Kvetch — True Confessions of a Democrat Politician.