The New Far-Left Curriculum Transforming Our Public Schools

"Deep Equity," developed by the Corwin company, is quickly becoming the new standard curriculum being taught in our public schools. If you've never heard of it, you soon will. It's in San Tan Valley in Arizona; Chicago, Illinois; Louisville, Kentucky; the entire Cleveland Ohio public school district; charter schools in California; and many more American cities as well as Canada.

This is how their website describes it:

The Deep Equity framework, based on the work of Gary Howard, helps schools and districts establish the climate, protocols, common language, and common goal of implementing culturally responsive teaching practices. The Deep Equity approach is based on the belief that scholastic inequities are symptomatic of institutional biases and norms that must be directly challenged through systemic, ongoing, and authentic work. Deep Equity is a comprehensive and systemic professional development process aimed at producing the deep personal, professional, and organizational transformations that are necessary to create equitable places of learning for all of our nation's children. This capacity-building program helps educators dismantle disparities through sustained, collaborative efforts and courageous leadership.

Notice the politically "woke" phrases used.

Disparities. Translation: The monolithic gap in education between disadvantaged people and those who are privileged.

Culturally responsive teaching practices. Translation: If you're not white, you will get much more leniency in matters of academic performance.

Institutional biases. Translation: Institutions that operate in a manner that oppresses certain social groups while favoring others. For example: institutional racism victimizes blacks, Hispanics, and Asians while favoring whites.

Organizational transformations. One of Obama's favorites. Remember the "fundamentally transform the U.S." speech? In other words, substitute the current white privilege–based curriculum with a new Marxist one.

From this, it is clear that Deep Equity teaches that America is a deeply racist nation with a "hierarchy of various oppressions" (intersectionality). It demonizes whites, halts all debate, and tells teachers to reject and resist parents who disagree. Social justice demands that everyone believe that white people are simply too ignorant and privileged to understand that they are the oppressors within our society.

Let's look at this left-wing idea called intersectionality, which is at the root of the Deep Equity curriculum. According to Merriam-Webster, intersectionality is the idea that people whose individual identities overlap with a number of marginalized groups experience multiple, overlapping threats of discrimination.

Intersectionality has been expanded to include people of all races, "genders," and classes. Each one is assigned a number of oppressions that he is automatically subjected to by American institutions and society in general. Marxist professors have mapped this all out using Venn diagrams.

Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson reported on the curriculum Friday, November 8, 2019. Created by for-profit "education" company Corwin, owned by SAGE Publishing, Deep Equity is the latest example of how the "Left has abandoned education in favor of naked political propaganda," stated Carlson.

Corwin described its curriculum "as a teacher training program that is 'aimed at producing real school improvement for equity and social justice,'" Carlson related. How does Deep Equity purport to accomplish this? Mainly "by attacking the students on the basis of their skin color," said Carlson.

"According to Deep Equity, America is based on a hierarchy of various oppressions: men oppress women, Christianity oppresses Islam, English oppresses Spanish, white people oppress everyone," the pundit continued. "And, by the way, if you have a problem with this explanation, you are yourself entrenching oppression; you are part of the problem. According to Corwin, differences in academic performance have nothing to do with culture or effort; they are purely the product of racism."

How does Deep Equity fight this "racism"? By instructing teachers on "different types of 'white identity orientations,'" Carlson further explained, calling it "pseudoscience."

Deep Equity instructs teachers that most white people have a "Fundamentalist White Identity," defined by "denial," "ignorance," and "supremacy." However, they might be able to work their way up the ladder to "wokeness," as the instructional sheet below informs.

WHITE IDENTITY ORIENTATIONS

Fundamentalist White Identity

Denial

Ignorance

Supremacy

"I don't know I don't know"

Integrationist White Identity

Awareness/Curiosity

Guilt

Paternalism/Compliance

"Now I think I know everything"

Transformationist White Identity

Self-Reflective

Humility/Authenticity

Systemic Power Shift

"I will be learning about this all my life"

Additionally, if whites are willing to respectfully and obediently sit at the feet of their edified betters and learn "their whole life," they can advance to what the curriculum called the "White Allies Action Agenda," whose instructions for becoming a "woke" white person are below.

WHITE ALLIES ACTION AGENDA

See race. Listen to and learn from people of color. Acknowledge the reality of racism. Acknowledge the reality of white racial privilege. Transcend guilt. Educate other White people. Confront racist behaviors, attitudes and practices. (WOW!) Use your privilege to work for racial and social justice.

Carlson's team spoke to a teacher who has used Deep Equity who maintains that the curriculum forces educators to become "racial activists."

It's a divisive, resentment-rousing program "certain to confuse and wound and divide our kids of all colors," as Carlson stated. And if you think, "This couldn't possibly be in my kid's school," think again. It's taught all over, even in places such as Fauquier County, Virginia, which voted for President Trump by 25 points, Carlson pointed out.

How can radical social engineering exist in the "better" school districts? Remember that whether in the city or country, the schools' educators come from the same teachers' colleges and are similarly indoctrinated. School administrators tend to be far more left-wing than their respective communities and it's no surprise that the radicalism taught by Deep Equity is spreading rapidly.

To make matters worse, there's big money in indoctrination — your tax money at work — and it's funding Deep Equity. Moreover, "no one will ask you if you like it or not, and don't bother to complain," noted Carlson. "Deep Equity orders teachers, and we're quoting now, 'to explicitly reject and resist any parents who disagree with it.'"

Unfortunately, in government and private schools, the only "side" presented is the one that wants to "love" your kids to death — and it's killing our civilization. This is why support for homeschooling is registering a marked increase. As the "participation trophy" mentality increases in the educational establishment, parents are forced into this choice.

The left also wants people to believe they can avoid physical sex-based reality. This is a Marxist system of indoctrination where any student can decide what sex and even what race he wants to be. The teachers of the minority students get to decide what grade they get in English, mathematics, and other stem fields so they don't fail. Social justice in action.

Arizona state representative Kelly Townsend said, "Before we spend $400,000 plus on a Deep Equity program, we first need to invest into the basics to address our own academic neglect. For example, more than half of our 3rd-graders are unable to read proficiently, and yet we prioritize social engineering."

"These programs may please the politically correct, but it is academically wrong to spend time on anything else while our students are failing," continued Townsend. "Let's get back to basics."

We must fight this type of systematic indoctrination in our schools. If the kids are all brainwashed with this far left propaganda, what will happen to our country when they grow up and start voting? We could see the Constitution destroyed along with our liberty and freedom. That's why I believe that the knowledge of what Deep Equity is doing to our public schools is so important to understand.Bottom of Form

This article was written by Robert Steven Ingebo, president of FRI Corporation.