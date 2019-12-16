The Left Lines Up With the Terrorists

Britain's voters rejected soundly the Labor Party, whose former leader Jeremy Corbyn has called Hamas and Hezb'allah terrorists "his friends" and for whom Hamas expressed reciprocal support. Americans must similarly ostracize and marginalize politicians, organizations, and religious institutions that give tacit support to Hamas, Islamic Jihad, Hezb'allah, and other terrorist organizations.

There is a huge legal difference (no criminal liability versus up to 15 years in prison), but little moral difference, between giving material support to terrorists and seeking to damage Israel's economy through boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS). Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who endorsed Jeremy Corbyn, supports BDS, as do Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and 14 other House Democrats. So does Jewish Voice for Peace, which I call "Jews for Jihad."

The Presbyterian Church USA, Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, and American Friends Service Committee also deserve to be ostracized, shunned, and boycotted for supporting BDS and therefore (indirectly) Palestinian abuse of not only Jews, but also Arab Christians, women, and LGBT people. If you want to show proper respect for these organizations, as well as the United Nations, please donate to the One Israel Fund; I did.

Rewarding Terrorism

It is very easy to reward terrorism without providing material or even verbal support for terroristic violence. Ongoing support for a two-state solution assures the terrorists that there are no long-term consequences, such as permanent loss of their aspirations for independence or even autonomy, regardless of how many treaties they break, how many pizza parlors and Seders they bomb, how many little girls whose heads they bash in with rifle butts, how many Jewish families they cut up with knives, how many rockets they launch at Israel, and how many wildfires they start with incendiary balloons while they talk openly about destroying Israel. (Noting how wildfires release carbon dioxide while destroying carbon sinks, maybe Greta Thunberg should tell Hamas, "How dare you?") They have also, like the Nazis, spoken openly about how they want to exterminate all the Jews and rule the world.

Jews might be first on their list, but Sultan Erdoğan has made it clear that Christians and peaceful Muslims are next. "[T]he borders of Turkey span 'from Vienna to the shores of the Adriatic Sea.'" (How did that work out for the Turks in 1683?) The Palestinian children's show Tomorrow's Pioneers, meanwhile, talks about becoming "masters of the world" and "ruling of the world by an Islamic leadership." Didn't we hear rhetoric (in German) along those lines back in the 1930s?

Democratic frontrunner Elizabeth Warren has nonetheless expressed her willingness to pressure Israel to accept a two-state solution, and J Street also supports a two-state solution. While Bernie Sanders has condemned BDS and anti-Semitism, he also wants to re-legitimize the United Nations Human Rights Council despite its infestation by totalitarian nations like China, Egypt, and Cuba. Sanders also calls Israeli settlements illegal. The Democrat-controlled House voted to reward terrorism by continuing to support a two-state solution.

What Would Air Marshal Sir Arthur Harris Do?

The Israeli town of Sderot is so close to the terrorists that its residents have only fifteen seconds to reach a bomb shelter before terrorist rockets arrive. British civilians in London usually had, in contrast, adequate time to take shelter from Nazi bombs; cruise missiles; and, to a lesser degree, supersonic but radar-detectable ballistic missiles. The Royal Air Force's response was to turn Dresden and Hamburg into crematoria, and Winston Churchill apparently intended to drop a nuclear bomb on Berlin. The Nazis fired a total of 3,172 V2 rockets at all Allied targets during the war; the Palestinians have fired more than 20,000 rockets at Israel.

I can see no reason other than pressure from the United Nations, European Union, and pre-Trump United States as to why Israel has not similarly applied Admiral John Fisher's advice to every single rocket launcher, terrorist, and other military target in Gaza: "The essence of war is violence. Moderation in war is imbecility." The political and religious Left, on the other hand, continue to reassure the terrorists that they will suffer no meaningful consequences for exactly the same behavior that caused the United Kingdom to go dracarys on every German city within reach of the RAF.

President Trump Slashes Material Support for Terrorists

Thirty-four Democratic senators including Elizabeth Warren, and also Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), signed a letter opposing President Trump's decision to cut $200 million in aid to the Palestinians and another $300 million to UNRWA, which has been complicit in promoting violent hatred of Israel. The Palestinians' "pay to slay" program provides financial assistance to terrorists and their families. Money given to the Palestinians, and probably UNRWA, is therefore fungible with material support for terrorists. "Fungible" means that the Palestinian government can use the aid money to feed its people while diverting its own resources to buy weapons, pay terrorists, and indoctrinate Palestinian children to hate Jews and others, much as the Hitlerjugend indoctrinated German children, "products of the worst educational crime in the history of the world." (Yes, Dr. Seuss wrote "Your Job in Germany.") The Palestinian Hitlerjugend includes Tomorrow's Pioneers, "a cheaply-produced children's television program in which young children are brought onto a pastel-colored set and taught the wonders of killing the inhabitants of Israel." The show even says openly, "We will annihilate the Jews." I don't speak Arabic, but I did recognize "Yahud" in that sentence.

Norway has cut funding for violent indoctrination, but most Senate Democrats seem comfortable with giving the Palestinians U.S. taxpayer money regardless of its fungibility with hatred and violence.

Leftists Accuse Trump of Anti-Semitism for Fighting Anti-Semitism

The Simon Wiesenthal Center "Commends President Trump's Executive Order on Anti-Semitism," which will penalize on-campus anti-Semitism. Progressive Jews, however, denounce Trump's order as defining Jews as a separate nationality (it doesn't), while one critic complained that Trump's action is "an obvious attempt to kill the BDS 'Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions' movement on college campuses," as if that were somehow a Bad Thing. The Left has gone even farther by arguing that Trump's executive order somehow violates the First Amendment.

The First Amendment says only that BDS-supporters cannot be prosecuted criminally for, as an example, telling Jews to "go back to the ovens." It does not entitle these people, or organizations like Students for Justice in Palestine or many Muslim Student Associations, to financial support via publicly funded universities, or entry visas for the international students involved. If terrorist sympathizers want to advocate BDS and praise the Holocaust, they are free to do it without either taxpayer-funded university support or fear of criminal prosecution, just as racist white nationalists can call black people the N-word without fear of prosecution — and without taxpayer support.

Michigan Democrats are meanwhile about to elect a governor who supports BDS and a lieutenant governor who openly supports Hamas. "Hamas is a legitimately elected party that only rose to power b/c of Israeli aggression & Western complicity/enablement." The Palestinians therefore proved themselves as unfit to govern themselves as the Germans who legitimately elected the Nazis in 1932. The fact that Michigan voters, including those who elected Rashida Tlaib, are supporting this pair is another strong argument for Keeping America Great in 2020.

Civis Americanus is the pen name of an American Thinker contributor who remembers the lessons of history and wants to ensure that our country never needs to learn those lessons again the hard way.

Image: Edward Kimmel via Flickr.