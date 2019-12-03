Pelosi Chooses Climate Change over USMCA Jobs

Ever notice that climate change conferences are never held in places like Somalia or Bangladesh or perhaps one of those islands that are going to be under water the day after tomorrow? They are always held in places like Copenhagen (2009) or this time in Spain, places where the elites can fly in on private jets, stay in five-star hotels, and explain why they must control every aspect of our lives lest we all die in the next dozen years.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has spent all of President Trump’s first term producing no legislation benefitting the American people while concentrating on impeachment, but who has no time to work on the U..S.-Mexico Danada Agreement (USMCA) on trade, led a Congressional delegation of Democrats on a trip to Spain where they can emit carbon dioxide bloviating about planetary climate doom. As Brietbart News reports:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will fly out Sunday with a large delegation of congressional Democrats heading 3,781 miles across the Atlantic to the United Nations COP25 climate change conference in Madrid. A key element of the conference will seek to place financial penalties on global commercial aviation to stop people flying and making “unnecessary contributions to atmospheric carbon dioxide pollution.” The Pelosi delegation will join almost 25,000 people and 1500 journalists flying into the Spanish capital to attend the meeting. Pelosi’s absence from Washington, DC, will cast cast doubt on the possibility of passing an updated North American trade deal by the end of 2019, a departure from her previous characterization of the deal as “imminent.”

Of course, flying in 25,000 attendees is considered by the elites as a necessary contribution to atmospheric carbon dioxide pollution. Climate change supporters, not Trump supporters, are a true cult, creating a climate religion they demand we must worship. The goal is to use climate change as a means to increase government power over every aspect of our lives -- what we make, how we make it, what energy we use, what cars we drive, even what food we eat. The scientific record, as Investor’s Business Daily recently noted, shows that climate change is a scam:

…a paper published recently in the journal Global Environmental Change found that carbon dioxide emissions are essentially self-regulating and that after countries reach a higher GDP level, CO2 emissions either stabilize or even decline, without the need for carbon taxes or carbon capture technology. Here in the U.S., the fracking revolution has released from our vast shale formations vast natural-gas deposits that have done more to reduce carbon emissions than any IPCC report. A study published late last year by the Energy Information Administration reported that the "carbon intensity" of the electricity produced in the U.S. actually fell by 13% from 2007 to 2012. British climate-change skeptic Lord Christopher Monckton recently pointed out at Marc Morano's Climate Depot that the "Great Pause" in global temperatures -- now at 18 years and counting -- has occurred even as carbon dioxide concentrations have risen. This 18-year period constitutes roughly half the satellite observation period that began in 1979. Physicist Gordon Fulks of the Cascade Policy Institute notes that the warming pause since 1997 has occurred while atmospheric CO2 concentrations have increased 25%. "CO2 is responsible for global warming that is not occurring, for accelerated sea-level rise that is not occurring... and for increasing extreme weather that is not occurring," he states. Carbon dioxide is not a pollutant but the source of all plant and animal life. Even if emissions were a threat, and they are not, it's prosperity and the technology that comes with it, such as fracking, that reduce overall emissions in the atmosphere.

And now the high priests of the global warming religion are demanding what other false religions have demanded -- human sacrifices upon their altar. The irony here is this conference is in Europe, where they eschew things that might actually help the climate, like Germany’s war on nuclear power as the European damn the U.S., where emissions are actually declining thanks to the technology of fracking which has produced an abundance of cleaner natural gas. As the Washington Times has reported:

President Trump has come under scorching criticism for his climate change policies, but apparently he is doing something right. The Environmental Protection Agency announced Wednesday that U.S. greenhouse gas emissions dropped by 2.7 percent last year, the first year of the Trump presidency, even as the administration slashed environmental regulations and global emissions continued to climb.

That “something right” is called fracking and the efficiencies developed in a growing free-market economy, progress in emission reductions that continue even as the U.S. economy expands and the U.S. takes the lead in global fossil fuel production.

As Pelosi breaks her promise on USMCA passage and ratification being “imminent,” she returns her focus to the “imminent” threat of climate change:

“Taking action to protect our planet is a public health decision for clean air and clean water for our children, an economic decision for creating the green, good-paying jobs of the future, a national security decision to address resource competition and climate migration and also a moral decision to be good stewards of God’s creation and pass a sustainable, healthy planet to the next generation,” she added.

Ironic, as she and her party are trying to abort as many of the next generation as possible, telling us that kids, cows, and cars are a plague on our planet and the fewer children we have the better. What she endorses is in fact a job-killing recipe for global poverty, keeping poorer nations from developing into more technologically advanced cleaner and healthier societies. As President Trump reminded us on why we withdrew from the Paris Climate Accords:

Compliance with the accord could have cost the U.S. “as much as 2.7 million lost jobs by 2025 according to the National Economic Research Associates,” said Trump. “This includes 440,000 fewer manufacturing jobs -- not what we need…”

What we need are the jobs and economic growth will provide.. USMCS will provide those good-paying jobs that her climate accord would destroy:

The Office of the United States Trade Representative today released an analysis of the estimated impact the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) will have on investment and jobs in the U.S. automotive sector. The analysis, based in large part on information provided by North American automotive manufacturers, estimates that over a five-year period the USMCA will result in: $34 billion in new automotive manufacturing investments in the U.S.;

$23 billion in new annual purchases of U.S.-made automotive parts; and

76,000 jobs in the U.S. automotive sector.

Critics have tried to minimize the impact of the USMCA on the overall U.S. economy, but the fact is that Canada and Mexico are our two largest trading partners, ahead of China, and the impact would not be insignificant, reports Fox Business:

A new trade agreement between the U.S., Mexico and Canada would add $68.2 billion to the U.S. economy and create 176,000 new jobs, according to a study from the International Trade Commission released on Thursday… “The USMCA is a win for manufacturers. This agreement will level the playing field for manufacturers in the United States and support the 2 million American manufacturing jobs that depend on our exports to Canada and Mexico,” said Linda Dempsey, vice president of international economic affairs at the National Association of Manufacturers.

Pelosi and the Democrats are putting climate mythology and impeachment ahead of jobs for the American people. For this, they should lose their jobs come next November.

Daniel John Sobieski is a former editorial writer for Investor’s Business Daily and freelance writer whose pieces have appeared in Human Events, Reason Magazine, and the Chicago Sun-Times among other publications.