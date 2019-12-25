King Herod, the Ruling Class, and Christmas in America

The Bible indicates King Herod was worried about a threat to his power from some mysterious newborn, and so he ordered the murder of every male child in his kingdom just to make sure he got rid of the threat.

A more direct and brutal approach than ‘impeaching’ the newborn’s authority, but pretty much the same goal. King Herod stood in his domain as an almighty ruler of men, and this newborn carried the whiff of a higher power to whom faith, love, obedience and loyalty might be drawn.

Rulers of men do not like the idea that the ruled -- i.e., the people -- do not fall in line to the rulers. And if these same people start calling this higher power “God,” with concepts of righteousness and morality that might transcend the rules of the rulers, that’s not going to tolerated (as the Democrats scribes, Pharisees, King Herod and Pontius Pilate later proved).

No one should take the foregoing as a suggestion that Donald Trump is a new messiah. He’s not. But the idea of America as founded is a direct descendant of the Messiah’s message and mission, and it has bothered and threatened rulers of men ever since.

What kind of religious nut would say such a thing?

Well, let’s start with former President John Quincy Adams (son of former President and Founder John Adams) and then hear from former President Calvin Coolidge.

Here’s Adams in 1837:

Why is it that, next to the birthday of the Savior of the world, your most joyous and most venerated festival returns on this day (July 4th)? Is it not that, in the chain of human events, the birthday of the nation is indissolubly linked with the birthday of the Savior? That it forms a leading event in the progress of the Gospel dispensation? Is it not that the Declaration of Independence first organized the social compact on the foundation of the Redeemer's mission upon earth? That it laid the cornerstone of human government upon the first precepts of Christianity...?

Next, President Coolidge in 1926:

[The Declaration of Independence] is the product of the spiritual insight of the people… About the Declaration there is a finality that is exceedingly restful… If all men are created equal, that is final. If they are endowed with inalienable rights, that is final. If governments derive their just powers from the consent of the governed, that is final. No advance, no progress can be made beyond these propositions. If anyone wishes to deny their truth or their soundness, the only direction in which he can proceed historically is not forward, but backward toward the time when there was no equality, no rights of the individual, no rule of the people. Those who wish to proceed in that direction can not lay claim to progress. They are reactionary. Their ideas are not more modern, but more ancient, than those of the Revolutionary fathers. …If there is any one thing among us that is established beyond question, it is self-government—the right of the people to rule. …We hold that the duly authorized expression of the will of the people has a divine sanction. … The ultimate sanction of law rests on the righteous authority of the Almighty…

President Trump’s post-impeachment meme captured Adams and Coolidge perfectly.

Today’s rulers of men have names like Obama, Clinton, Brennan, Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Pelosi, Schiff, Nadler and a host of others. They believe to this day they are the moral betters of America, and we know this because they tell us so. As Hillary and Peter Strzok reminded us, the American people are the deplorables, the irredeemables, and the smelly Walmart shoppers.

These same betters determined that Hillary Clinton should succeed Barack Obama as president, and so Hillary’s obvious corruption and criminality had to be swept aside. James Comey stepped up, taking smug self-righteousness to previously unseen heights -- and proclaimed that statutes intended to protect America’s secrets don’t mean what they say, and that no reasonable [ruling class] prosecutor would dare bring a case against Clinton royalty. And the American people be damned for thinking otherwise (or for thinking at all).

These same betters were aghast that a clear ‘non-better’ named Donald Trump appeared headed for the nomination of the GOP, and so no lie or fabrication of evidence of disqualifying behavior would be too over-the-top to assure Trump wouldn’t win.

David Plouffe, a senior Obama advisor, entered the King Herod Ruling Class Hall of Fame with this tweet:

And of course, once Trump won the election, no manner of criminality, fraud, deceit, lawfare, or other sophistry could be out of bounds for dealing with this disrupter and the ignorant masses who support him.

So there you have it.

Americans are far more discerning than the ruling class gives them credit for -- they know this insane Democrat drive to get rid of Trump is really about getting rid of them -- of self-reliant, generous, free, patriotic, faith-centered Americans (male and female, and of every race or ethnicity) who have a gut-level understanding and appreciation of the exceptional idea that they -- identified by the founders as ‘we the people’ -- still govern this country.

Even more directly, the Democrats are about getting rid of America as founded.

Ultimately, they’re about getting rid of we the people -- a/k/a, America -- under God. Kind of like King Herod.

Americans will not soon forget this Democrat Party Christmas gift of impeachment to America as founded.

Americans know their heritage; they love their heritage; and they have a sense that the divine is in the mix. They are not going to go quietly as the rulers of men might like. Not in 2020. Not ever.

Merry Christmas!

Eric Georgatos is a former corporate lawyer who operated the Brushfires of Freedom blog from 2008-2016 (a book of top postings from the blog is available at America, Can We Talk?).