Hell Hath No Fury Like A President (And His Supporters) Scorned

We’ve all heard the expression, “Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned” and most of us have witnessed it at some point in our lives. It typically refers to betrayal, especially regarding love, when a woman is spurned and replaced by another.

It could also explain the righteous anger and rage one would feel if their greatest effort and achievement were taken from them, even more so if it was taken under false pretenses and through illegal subterfuge.

Is anyone surprised that President Donald Trump would be royally pissed off over how his political opponents have treated him during the first three years of his presidency?

Senator Lindsey Graham acknowledged this after meeting with Trump post impeachment vote saying the President is, “Mad as Hell…He is demanding his day in court.”

YouTube screen grab

Trump’s opposition is an eclectic mix, well beyond elected Democrats. There are members of his own party, the NeverTrumpers, entertainers, athletes, and other celebrities who were once happy to hang out in business mogul Donald Trump’s orbit, but now call him a racist, sexist, pig, wishing for his imprisonment or his death.

Doug Wead, in his recent book Inside Trump’s White House, notes Trump saying to his son shortly before his campaign announcement in June 2015, “Now we find out who our real friends are.” And so he has.

Trump defeated a mostly talented and competent, although unelectable, field of Republican primary candidates, many senators and governors, dispatching all of them as he won the nomination. He worked long and hard as a political novice without the political entourage of some of the other candidates.

Then it was on to the big leagues, facing the vaunted Clinton machine, with Hillary Clinton having spent eight years in the White House, eight years as a US Senator, and four as Secretary of State. Over the years, favors were bought and sold through the Clinton Foundation with a formidable body count of those standing in her way.

Trump, with a haphazardly thrown together campaign apparatus, outworked and outsmarted the Democrat machine and the rest of the deep state ruling class that Trump declared war upon during his campaign. And against all odds, at least based on antagonistic media prognosticators and endless predictions by those “in the know” that he would never be president, that is exactly what he became.

Despite a full court press by “the resistance”, he still is the president. And what a resistance that was. The Obama administration began spying on him and his campaign before he even secured the nomination. The spying continued into his presidency. A concerted effort was made to prevent him from securing the GOP nomination then winning the election and serving in the office he was duly elected to worked so hard to achieve.

FISA warrants were sworn out against his campaign advisors, using knowingly bogus information, with senior FBI and DOJ officials lying in their FISA warrant applications. The purpose of these “official” warrants was likely to cover up previous and highly illegal spying on Trump, providing a veneer of legitimacy if the spying was ever brought to light.

How many such warrants were issued? Were any of his immediate family members, such as Don Jr or Jared Kushner, spied on through as yet undisclosed FISA warrants? Perhaps that answer will come via FISA Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer’s recent letter to the FBI and DOJ.

A special counsel was orchestrated and arranged to hamstring his presidency and ultimately bring it down, but that failed. We heard three years of “Russia” only to be quickly replaced by “Ukraine.” Whistleblowers and deep state bureaucrats “knew” the President’s state of mind and that was enough for the Democrats.

They had whipped their base into a frenzy over “orange man bad,” ably assisted by CNN and MSNBC endlessly promising their handful of viewers that “the walls are closing in.” When Trump objected to bogus accusations and persecution, he was accused of obstruction – whether of Congress of justice in general.

That was all that the three stooges of the House – Pelosi, Schiff, and Nadler – needed to render Donald Trump as the third president in nearly 250 years to be impeached, by a completely partisan vote, another historic first. Yet he may not actually be impeached yet according to lefty Harvard law professor Noah Feldman who testified for the House Judiciary Committee.

None of the Congressional witnesses, from bow tie wearing diplomats to angry law school professors, could name a crime or impeachable offense. But no matter. It was a solemn occasion for everyone, at least those not caught on camera, like the gaggle of Washington Post hacks celebrating “Merry Impeachmas.”

Trump was branded a modern-day Hester Prynne with a “Scarlet I” for all eternity all because he had the audacity to beat the deep state’s chosen candidate and threaten the corrupt global order. After assuming office, he had the further gall to quickly accomplish what so many Republican presidents promised but couldn’t deliver, and what Democrat presidents said could only be achieved with a magic wand.

And now he is rightfully pissed off. His greatest achievement, winning the presidency as an outsider and proving all of his detractors wrong, continues to be taken from him, through any means necessary, from the unethical to the illegal.

He has been accused of cheating and winning the presidency fraudulently, ignoring his focus, persistence, and hard work. His family has been impugned and threatened. He has few true friends in Washington, DC. But he has 60 million plus loyal supporters across the fruited plains.

Trump supporters have faced their own derision, from losing jobs and friendships to strained or alienated family relationships. They are spit on, attacked, denied service, and called names like deplorable, racist, or Nazi.

Twitter screen shot

As Dov Fischer recently wrote, “Those pathological haters and congenital liars impeached not only President Trump on Wednesday night. They impeached us.”

Sundance at Conservative Treehouse describes this as “Cold Anger”

There’s a level of anger far deeper and more consequential than expressed rage or visible behavior. Cold Anger does not need to go to violence. For those who carry it, no conversation is needed. You cannot poll or measure it; and even those who carry it avoid discussion. And that decision has nothing whatsoever to do with any form of correctness.

President Trump and his supporters have had enough. His greatest life achievement, something no one else could come close to doing, is being smeared and taken from him. His supporters are being tarred as mind-numbed jack-booted brown shirts.

Now that the build-up to impeachment is behind him, expect Trump to release the hounds of hell on his deep state persecutors. His daughter Ivanka says “Impeachment energized her father and his 63 million supporters.” Welcome to cold anger.

Democrats have poked the New York City junkyard dog one too many times and the dog has bared his teeth. Democrats will rue the day they chose to abdicate their Constitutional legislative duties in favor of an illegal and unnecessary persecution of a president chosen by the American people.

Let the reckoning begin.

Brian C Joondeph, MD, is a Denver based physician, freelance writer and occasional radio talk show host whose pieces have appeared in American Thinker, Daily Caller, and other publications. Follow him on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and QuodVerum.