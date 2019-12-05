Democrats Argue that Obama Should Have Been Impeached

Democrats are saying that Trump should be impeached because he solicited foreign interference in the 2020 election. That's essentially the core complaint in the hyper-partisan impeachment report coming out of Adam Schiff's witch hunt.

By that criterion, Obama should have been impeached, because he specifically promised Putin that he, Obama, would go easy on Putin if Putin helped Obama get re-elected.

While the fake news media have done all they can to make sure you never heard of Obama's quid pro quo with Putin, we know that it happened because of what Obama was heard to say to outgoing Russian president Medvedev, with the intent that Medvedev pass that on to incoming Russian president Putin, in 2012, when he thought the microphones were off.

"On all these issues, particularly on missile defense, this, this can be solved, but it’s important for him[Putin] to give me space," Obama said. "This is my last election. After my election, I have more flexibility.”"

What Obama was doing is clear. He was offering to be more "flexible" in doing what Putin wanted if Putin agreed to leave Obama and the U.S. alone until after the election was over.

This is precisely what the Democrats are accusing Trump of having done: offering a bribe to a foreign leader to induce that leader to help Obama get re-elected.

The "space" that Putin gave Obama played a major role in the 2012 election.

A big point in the 2012 election was when Obama mocked Mitt Romney for Romney's concern about Russia. Obama said:

Gov. Romney, I'm glad you recognize al-Qaeda is a threat, because a few months ago, when you were asked what is the biggest geopolitical group facing America, you said Russia, not al-Qaeda. You said Russia. And the 1980s are now calling to ask for their foreign policy back. Because the Cold War has been over for 20 years.

If Putin hadn't been giving Obama "space" in return for Obama's promise to be good to Putin, Romney would have been able to eviscerate Obama for saying something so wrong.

But precisely because Obama had reached out to Putin and bribed him with the promise of U.S. policy being what Putin wanted it to be, Romney was left unable to show what everyone now, even Democrats, agrees is the case: Putin is a threat to the U.S.

After being re-elected Obama held up his end of the bargain by canceling the last phase of a European missile defense system that Russia "fiercely" opposed, according to...wait for it...the New York Times!

Obama tells Putin — via Medvedev — in early 2012 that if Putin gives Obama "space," thereby helping Obama get re-elected, he, Obama, will have more flexibility on missile defense, and then, voilà: once Obama is safely re-elected, he cancels the missile defense program that Putin wanted canceled.

Doesn't get much clearer than that. Obama colluded with Putin to win the 2012 election.

The case is clear, but Democrats and the fake news media then and now simply don't care. That's because they believe that anything is kosher if it leads to more power for Democrats.

What makes their position even more morally indefensible is that there is not one shred of evidence that Trump did in fact solicit foreign interference.

Not one of the many Trump-hating witnesses whom dishonest Adam Schiff has called has testified to any firsthand knowledge of any quid pro quo or bribe. Sondland said there was one, but then, when questioned, admitted not only that had he merely "presumed" that there was one, but that when he asked Trump directly about it, Trump emphatically stated that he didn't want a quid pro quo and that he wasn't conditioning U.S. aid for Ukraine on any actions by Ukraine.

But Democrat politicians and the fake news media believe Sondland's presumption, not what Trump actually said. In a sense, that's not surprising, given that Democrat representative Mike Quigley said, "Hearsay can be much better evidence than direct, as we have learned in painful instances, and it's certainly valid in this instance."

After all, if someone is saying rumors are better than eyewitness testimony, it's clear that he's concerned not with the truth, but with achieving the objective he wants — in this case, nullifying the 2016 election.

Further, Ukraine got the aid without having done anything to help Trump, so it must be a very odd sort of bribery, where Trump gives the Ukrainians what they want and gets nothing in return. It's unlikely that Trump made his fortune based on those sorts of deals.

Finally, reading the transcript, which Lt. Col. Vindman, hero of the Left, has testified is accurate, shows that there was no bribe or quid pro quo mentioned. This isn't surprising, since both the president of Ukraine, Zelensky, and the Ukraine foreign minister have declared that they didn't feel any pressure and were unaware of any bribe or quid pro quo.

Adam Schiff has confirmed that the transcript exonerates Trump because if there was in fact anything in the transcript that supported Schiff's claim of Trump bribing Zelensky, Schiff wouldn't have had to make up a fake dialogue, which he admitted was fake only when pressured, when trying to make his point.

On one hand, we have words out of Obama's own mouth offering to do good by Putin if Putin helped Obama get re-elected, with Obama delivering on his promise by doing Putin's bidding. On the other hand, we have Trump giving aid to Ukraine without Ukraine doing anything to help Trump.

In a sane world, that would be the end of things, but since Democrat politicians are all about power, not about decency or honesty, the impeachment/coup continues.

Let your friends know that Adam Schiff's impeachment case reasoning would apply to Obama, but the very facts that have been found in Schiff's kangaroo court hearings don't support Schiff's claims about Trump.

This impeachment charade is nothing more than the Democrats' attempt to nullify your vote from 2016. Democrat politicians don't care how much damage they do to America by undermining people's faith in our elections or that they're completely ignoring matters of pressing interest that would actually help Americans, like controlling prescription drug prices. All they care about is getting more power over we, the people.

You can read more of Tom’s rants at his blog, Conversations about the obvious, and feel free to follow him on Twitter.