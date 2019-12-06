Democrats Are Pushing America Into Civil War

Civil war becomes likelier with every passing day.

With the failure of the doddering Mueller’s Democrat-inspired coup attempt, the disaster of Schiff’s impeachment hoax, and Nadler’s Wednesday hearing comprised of angry leftist academics, the country has learned a valuable lesson; the Democrats will never accept Trump as the duly elected president -- no matter how much of a landslide he wins by in 2020. And as Michael Walsh has pointed out. “They never stop, they never sleep, they never quit.”

Unbridled hatred will do that.

When Trump wins reelection, look for the “smart” party -- “smart” like Fredo (both the mobster and the media moron) -- to redouble their efforts to depose the president.

When Barry descended from the heavens to lead America and the Democrats in the transformation of the nation, the left dispensed with all pretense of respect for Americans. Sure, Democrats use “it’s the will of the people” as a catchphrase, but in reality “the people” have been nothing but a disappointment to the left.

Graciously, the left had given Americans the opportunity to do as they were told, and they refused, costing the Democrats the House, the Senate, and the Presidency in 2016. There will be no more trying to rally Americans around to their way of thinking. “The people,” going forward, are the enemy. Because of that, the left will be forced to give us the government we “deserve to get… good and hard.”

When the enemy stands between those with blinding hatred in their hearts and the power they crave, there is nowhere else for them to go but to war.

There is just one problem with their strategy, Americans see what the Democrats have planned for them. Americans understand what is coming.

They are coming for those who will not acquiesce to the left’s plans for America. All that remains is how the people will react. Normal Americans have had enough -- they are going to fight.

Trump can only do so much with the media and the Democrats in their entirety opposing him -- so far, it’s miraculous how successful he has been against such odds. The left’s tactics have changed, as we’ve seen in the recent actions in Virginia. With the Democrats taking over the state government, the first legislation they have proposed for the next state legislative session is nothing more than gun confiscation.

Make no mistake, Virginia is a test. Unable to depose the president, they will proceed on a state-by-state basis to create the nation they long for. And disarming Americans is crucial for the Democrats as a first and necessary step, because an armed populace can say, “No!”

Will Virginians willingly give up their guns to the Democrats? Some might. After all, Virginia is proximate to D.C. and many will obey. Yet, many will not. Virginia will be the future, because the Democrats will brook no dissent. They will come heavy and hard and it won’t be long before there is gunfire, and someone is hurt or killed.

It will be reminiscent of “the shot heard around the world.” The actions of the left will have awoken Yamamoto's “sleeping giant,” which is the many more than 100 million people who legally own guns.

What happens then? Democrats may not realize it, but gun owners in other states will arm up and prepare.

The left does not understand Americans. Collectively, liberals are nothing more than one nationwide echo chamber where no one who disagrees with them is allowed a voice. Thus, they believe people will quietly and meekly do as they are told. Yet, what they will get is rage. They blithely proceed under a delusion, unaware that Americans are not going to give up their guns.

Americans believe they can never be too armed, too thin, or too rich. They are willing to take a pass on the last two but never the first. Rebellion is not out of the question -- it is probable. And it is obvious the Democrats do not get that.

With hundreds of millions of guns in circulation, it will not be pretty. Americans are the most well-armed and trained populace to have ever existed. Every hunter is something of a sniper. Democrats should think about that.

What happens when the left comes for people’s guns and citizens start dying by the hundreds, or the thousands? Will assassinations of public officials become prevalent? How about acts of terror such as blowing up bridges and pipelines?

What would have happened had the terrorists on 9/11 targeted the George Washington Bridge and the Indian Point Nuclear Power Plant instead of the World Trade Center and the Pentagon?

The Democrats are opening a can of worms and they simply do not understand the consequences.

At Nadler’s hearing on Wednesday, Jonathan Turley talked of “rage.”

Democrats don’t understand what “rage” is, but they are about to learn.