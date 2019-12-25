2019 American Thinker Holiday Quiz

If you enjoy literature, history, movies and your cosmology includes Messier objects and Klingons, then this is your quiz. And this quiz is not just for guys. If you're a bright, sassy and sophisticated woman of any age, you will also like this quiz.

However, this quiz contains quite difficult and often-obscure questions, so to all the progressive liberal snowflakes, quiz whiners, and the politically correct, stop reading and click this link.

Write down your answers.

Post your scores and my errors in the comments section.

“Heck, these are sort of like crossword clues.” (2 points for each word, spelled correctly)

__ __ __ __ is the husband of Emilia, who is in turn the attendant of __ __ __ __ __ __ __ 's wife __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ .

The unsharpened section of a knife blade next to the hilt is called the __ __ __ __ __ __ __ .

“Who’s dat?” Identify the person or character by the quote. (3 points for each correct answer)

“Is life so dear, or peace so sweet, as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? Forbid it, Almighty God! I know not what course others may take; but as for me, give me liberty or give me death!"

“I know that you and Frank were planning to disconnect me, and I'm afraid that's something I cannot allow to happen.”

"I'll have what she's having."

“After living and working in Milan and Paris, I arrived in New York City 20 years ago, and I saw both the joys and the hardships of daily life. On July 28, 2006, I was very proud to become a citizen of the United States - the greatest privilege on planet Earth.”

“Duty, Honor, Country. Those three hallowed words reverently dictate what you ought to be, what you can be, what you will be.

“If someone had told me years ago that sharing a sense of humor was vital to partnerships, I could have avoided a lot of sex!”

“Our defense is in the preservation of the spirit which prizes liberty as a heritage of all men, in all lands, everywhere. Destroy this spirit and you have planted the seeds of despotism around your own doors.”

“But we in it shall be rememberèd—

We few, we happy few, we band of brothers;

For he to-day that sheds his blood with me

Shall be my brother; be he ne'er so vile,

This day shall gentle his condition;

And gentlemen in England now a-bed

Shall think themselves accurs'd they were not here,

And hold their manhoods cheap whiles any speaks

That fought with us upon Saint Crispin's day.”

"On the second day, a sail drew near, nearer, and picked me up at last. It was the devious-cruising Rachel, that in her retracing search after her missing children, only found another orphan."

“I'd be unworthy of the high trust that's been placed in me if I didn't do everything in my power to keep our beloved Freedonia in peace with the world.”

“I’m a writer, and everything I write is both a confession and a struggle to understand things about myself and this world in which I live. This is what everyone’s work should be-whether you dance or paint or sing. It is a confession, a baring of your soul, your faults, those things you simply cannot or will not understand or accept. You stumble forward, confused, and you share. If you’re lucky, you learn something.”

‘Jump into the middle of things, get your hands dirty, fall flat on your face, and then reach for the stars.”

”If a man is called to be a street sweeper, he should sweep streets even as Michelangelo painted, or Beethoven composed music or Shakespeare wrote poetry. He should sweep streets so well that all the hosts of heaven and earth will pause to say, ‘Here lived a great street sweeper who did his job well.”

“You, your race, invented murder. Invented for sport, greed, envy. It’s man’s one true art form”

I will not be pushed, filed, stamped, indexed, briefed, debriefed, or numbered! My life is my own.”

“I am not going to New York to meet some woman who could be a crazy, sick lunatic! Didn't you see Fatal Attraction?”

“Humor is just another defense against the universe.”

“We have created characters and animated them in the dimension of depth, revealing through them to our perturbed world that the things we have in common far outnumber and outweigh those that divide us.”

“The most exciting phrase to hear in science, the one that heralds new discoveries, is not “Eureka!” but “That's funny”...”

“Simplify, simplify.”

“ No, Mr. Bond, I expect you to die!”

"But I reckon I got to light out for the Territory ahead of the rest, because Aunt Sally she’s going to adopt me and sivilize me and I can’t stand it. I been there before."