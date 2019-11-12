Why Trump is the Black Voters' Clear Choice in 2020

A rabbi once said that one of the reasons why Jews have prospered despite being the most persecuted people on the planet is that Jews never view themselves as victims. This powerful truth hit me like a ton of bricks. From as far back as I can remember, Democrats have deceived blacks by drilling the lie into their heads that they are victims of eternally racist America.

Insidiously, Democrats continue to sell blacks the lie that America is a hellhole of racism in which Republicans and conservatives are obsessed with conceiving ways to keep blacks down. Consequently, far too many blacks absurdly believe a majority of Americans (Trump voters) are white supremacists and their only hope of keeping them at bay is to continue voting for Democrats.

As a child, I instinctively knew Democrats were scamming blacks. When I was around nine years old, my parents and three younger siblings moved from a leaky roofed ghetto to a new 11-story government project in Baltimore. Everything was brand new, kitchen appliances and so on. Extremely excited, we were among the first families in the building of all-black residents. Within a short time, that building became a huge ghetto. The elevators were routinely out of service due to vandalism. Our apartment was on the 6th floor. Entering the pitch-black stairwell to walk up to our apartment was like walking into the shadow of death, as the sound of stepping on broken wine bottles echoed off the concrete walls. I suspect my fellow residents were Democrats. They believed every problem was always the fault of white racism.

At nine years old, I sarcastically said, “How can we stop mean white people from sneaking into our building at night, breaking light bulbs in the stairwells, peeing, breaking the elevators and smashing wine bottles?” Even at that young age, commonsense told me whitey was not responsible for problems we could fix ourselves.

In my mid-twenties, I again noticed the devastating negative consequences of Democrats infecting blacks with victim mindsets. I became a born-again Christian. Excited about my new life in Jesus, I began visiting reform schools and prisons sharing how Jesus changed my life. Shockingly, the majority of the inmates were young black men. Many were gifted and talented. Their glaring problem was not white racism, but hopeless victim mindsets instilled into them by Democrats. I repeatedly heard, “Why even try when whitey has systemically stacked the deck against you?”

Blacks today do not know that the Democratic party has become the home of socialists, communists, progressives, and anti-Americanism. All Democrats care about is furthering their anti-God agenda. The folks they claim to advocate for (minorities, women and LGBTQ) are nothing more than useful idiots. Democrats want blacks hating their country. This is why Democrats say all black success is despite America's rabid racism.

Americans are good, fair-minded people. This is why white America elected Obama, the first black president, exempting him from the normal vetting process. It is unarguable that white America elected Obama because blacks are only 12% of the population. Hidden by his black skin exterior, Obama was the socialists/progressives' perfect Trojan Horse to further their godless, anti-American agenda. White Americans naively assumed that electing a black president would finally end their being branded racist. They had no idea that Democrats would exploit Obama's skin color, using it as a bludgeon to force their agenda down the throats of Americans.

Anyone who dared to speak out against Obama's numerous unconstitutional executive orders was immediately attacked, high-tech beaten, and lynched in the public square, an “r” branded on their forehead for being a racist.

My conservative, self-reliant, the-world-does-not-owe-me-anything mindset came from my parents. Particularly my dad, the late Dr. Rev. Lloyd E Marcus. In 1952, the ban was lifted, allowing blacks to take the civil service test. Dad passed the test and became a Baltimore City firefighter. White firefighters at Engine 6 resented Dad and treated him like scum. Dad was assigned separate eating utensils, restroom and sleeping area. He could not even pour himself a cup of coffee from the same coffeepot as the whites.

Whenever the humiliation become too overwhelming, Dad retreated to the storage room to pray and read his Bible. Mean-spirited firefighters named the storage room, “Marcus' Chapel.” Dad courageously endured because he had a wife and four kids to feed and knew he was a trailblazer.

Rather than wallowing in a victim mindset, Dad chose to represent Jesus by striving to be excellent. Dad won Firefighter of the Year two times, also winning respect and lifelong friendships with white firefighters. He went on to became Baltimore's first black paramedic and fire department chaplain. Dad competed with whites for Firefighter of the Year without the Democrats' insulting demands that standards be lowered to compensate for his skin color.

I hate that Democrats always send blacks the message that they are victims, repeatedly demanding lowered standards and special concessions. For example: Democrats say that being required to present a photo ID to vote disenfranchises blacks. This is extremely insulting. In essence, Democrats are saying unlike other Americans, blacks are too stupid to acquire a photo ID, which is absurd. You need a photo ID to cash a check, board an airplane, and countless other transactions. And yet, far too many blacks view this attack on their intelligence as Democrats advocating for them.

The true evil goal of Democrats is not to empower blacks. They seek to addict blacks to government dependency, because if the government is paying your bills, government can totally control your life and dictate your behavior. This is why Democrats despise self-reliant, extraordinarily successful blacks like Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, retired renowned neurosurgeon Dr. Ben Carson, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, and businessman extraordinaire Herman Cain. The success of these blacks pokes a huge hole in Democrats' lie that blacks can only succeed in racist America via Democrats' intervention and lowered standards.

Tragically, blacks have voted monolithically for Democrats for 60 years with nothing to show for it. Baltimore, Washington D.C., Chicago, and every other city controlled by Democrats are hellholes of black misery; black-on-black homicides, out-of-wedlock births (fatherless households), high incarceration, genocidal numbers of abortions, and school dropouts. And yet, Democrats are still deceiving blacks with their tired old lie that every issue plaguing black Americans is the result of white racism.

My stomach turned upon hearing Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren promising to end environmental racism. I thought, “Here we go again with another Democrat attempting to fill blacks with more victim nonsense while trashing America, claiming that even the weather in the U.S. victimizes blacks.”

As the rabbi stated, viewing oneself as a victim is not empowering. It weakens you.

President Trump is the best thing for blacks since sliced bread. Under Trump, black unemployment is at an historic low. The record of Trump's extraordinary business career is filled with examples of advocating for and hiring blacks.

For decades, I pleaded with the GOP to make a strong effort to reach out to black voters. The cynical response was, “Why bother? African-Americans will always vote for Democrats no matter what we do.” My retort was, “Republicans have a moral duty to counter Democrats' destructive lies by taking the truth about America's greatness to black communities.” Trump is the first Republican president in my lifetime to seriously and sincerely court black voters.

Branding Trump as a racist is yet another evil Democrat lie to steer blacks away from a Republican who has their best interests at heart, implementing policies beneficial to them.

Unlike the Democratic party, the Republican party does not treat me like a poor inferior child in need of constant government intervention.

Folks, the bottom line is America is the greatest land of opportunity on the planet for all who choose to go for their dreams! This inspiring truth is as repulsive to Democrats as showing Dracula the cross.

Lloyd Marcus, The Unhyphenated American

