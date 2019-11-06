Who Can Stop Trump Now?

In one of my previous articles, written a year after the 2016 election, I suggested that Trump was headed for a full-blown bankruptcy of his political opponents. This was referring not only to the financial, but also to the political, legal, and moral bankruptcy of the Democratic Socialist Party and its organs of mass disinformation.

But who could have foreseen that the route the Democrats would take would be in the form of self-destruction?

On Halloween, the full House of Representatives finally voted to legalize the impeachment investigation, which was unlawfully conducted by the Schiff-Nadler-Pelosi trio. By a majority vote, the House approved the rules for an impeachment inquiry. (Oddly enough, Speaker Pelosi also voted, although traditionally, the speaker of the House does not vote unless such vote is absolutely necessary). This was a logical step, as it is known that the Democrats never concealed their intentions — the course of impeachment was announced by the Democrats only 19 minutes after Trump took the oath.

The rules of the impeachment process legalized by the House of Representatives turned out to be even worse than all assumptions.

Firstly, this is the first investigation of the current president in U.S. history, sanctioned by members of only one party: the opposition.

Secondly, the new rules of impeachment legalize the de facto dictatorship of one person: chairman of the Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff. Schiff gained almost unlimited power. Now it is Schiff alone who decides who will be called in as a witness, what questions can be asked to the witness, and who exactly will get the right to ask questions. Schiff obtained the right to terminate the hearing if his version of the events is disputed by some intractable witness.

Republicans were graciously given the right to be able to ask Schiff to call a defense witness, and then only Schiff would be able to decide to admit such a witness. Only Schiff decides whether the hearing will be open or closed and whether a transcript of the committee's meetings will be made public. At the same time, Trump's lawyers are not allowed to attend meetings of the Intelligence Committee.

The current situation happening in the House of Representatives is often compared to a Soviet show trial, but apparently, the trio of judges under the direction of Commissar Pelosi had a different historical trial they planned to emulate: medieval trials. This inquiry smells of a medieval inquisition. (In fact, this is not surprising, since the Pelosi electoral district in San Francisco is famous for its medieval unsanitary conditions, where medieval diseases such as typhoid, tuberculosis, scarlet fever, measles, and even bubonic plague are rampant.)

At the same time, the endowment of Schiff with almost dictatorial powers is reminiscent not of the appointment of Torquemada, but the appointment of Napoleon as the lifelong first consul (and then the emperor) by the legislators of the French Republic.

Since we mentioned Napoleon, let us turn to an expression often attributed to him: "Never interfere with the enemy while he is in the process of making a mistake."

The situation that the Democrats find themselves in is unenviable. According to leaks from the secret basement of the Capitol, where Schiff's inquisition takes place, all the witnesses called up to now do not accuse Trump of violating any federal laws at all — their accusations are nothing but a poorly concealed annoyance over disagreements with Trump's politics.

Washington office plankton, as it turns out, are unhappy that the commander-in-chief did not heed their opinion.

Even if Trump did everything in Ukraine that the Democrat inquisition accuses him of, this is still not a crime — this is a disagreement with his foreign policy and nothing more. The position of the Democrats is as follows: a criminal investigation in Ukraine of an American citizen (and at the same time a candidate for the White House) is illegal (with one exception: if this candidate is Donald Trump, as in 2016).

It is clear that this Democrat inquisition is mainly designed for foreign audiences. After all, on the domestic political front, it is practically impossible to fight Trump with any known legal political methods — in fact, what can the opposition party contrast with the unemployment rate, which is at a 50-year low?

Recall what events led the Democrats to legalize the process of impeachment.

China is losing the trade war. The Chinese communists believe (not without reason) that their only chance is impeachment, which they are currently financing.

Democrats lost the bet on Mueller's investigation. The Washington communists believe (without reason) that their only chance is impeachment, which they are currently trying to push through.

At the same time, we all begin, to some extent, to understand the popular leftist term "proportional response," which has long been used against Israeli actions to repel external aggression. From the point of view of the Democrats, Trump's bluffpeachment is a completely "proportional response" after the mission of Special Prosecutor Mueller failed, and the mission of Special Prosecutor Durham to investigate Obamagate became criminal.

The task that the Democrats set for themselves is to make Trump persona non grata not only at home, but abroad, too. This refers to Trump's impossibility of pursuing foreign policy in any form — who will discuss anything with a person who "will soon be removed from power"? At least it is in this vein that the mass disinformation media covers the events in Washington.

What is the likelihood that anyone (apart from the loyal friend Netanyahu) will want to deal with a person who, according to CNN, has only a few days left in the White House? (By the way, CNN and Schiff have been repeating this over the past three years, and there are still people who believe them.) While this impeachment inquisition is ongoing, North Korea will continue to launch ballistic missiles, China will continue to steal intellectual property from American companies, and European countries will continue to build a gas pipeline from Russia along the bottom of the Baltic Sea.

In other words, the task of the Democrats is to torpedo Trump's foreign policy.

That is why they are not going to ratify the new USMCA trade agreement among the USA, Canada, and Mexico — the ratification will create many additional jobs in America. That is why Democrats are opposed to a trade war with China — winning this war is a serious stimulus to the U.S. economy. But Democrats do not need this — they desperately need the collapse of the New York Stock Exchange.

Japanese admiral Yamamoto is credited with the phrase allegedly said after the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941: "I fear all we have done is to awaken a sleeping giant and fill him with a terrible resolve."

Who can put a lid on Trump's resolve now?

Who can stop Trump's anger now?

Who can stop the avalanche of declassified Obamagate documents?

Who can stop the arrests of all the conspirators from the American and foreign intelligence agencies who participated in an attempted (and failed) palace coup?

Can anyone truly suggest that Trump will wait until after the 2020 elections to pay attention to the fact that the Obama administration was spying on him and his campaign?

Does anyone think Obama's typical footman and spy, agent "Charlie" (Eric Ciaramella), has a brilliant career in front of him?

Now, who could possibly convince Trump not to use the full power of the federal investigative apparatus until after the 2020 elections? Who would dare to tell him that Brennan, Comey, Strzok, et al. should not be arrested because of...because of what? What will Trump gain if he utilizes the sword of justice on the conspirators after the 2020 elections and not before?

Who now doubts that an attempt by Obama's intelligence agencies to cancel the results of the 2016 elections will naturally lead to the fact that the 2020 elections will be a pure formality?

Gary Gindler, Ph.D. is a conservative columnist at Gary Gindler Chronicles and the founder of a new science: politiphysics. Follow him on Twitter and Quodverum.