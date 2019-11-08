The Democrats and CAIR

In 2018, Democratic lawmakers and a few Republicans openly supported the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), congratulating the organization on its 24th year of operation. Furthermore, sixteen likely Democrat presidential candidates are endorsing CAIR. For instance, "Elizabeth Warren sent in a video message threatening to cut off aid to Israel unless it surrenders to Islamic terrorists. Then she promised to divide Jerusalem, turning half the ancient holy city into a killing ground for the murderous terrorists already occupying Gaza and portions of the West Bank."

Thus, the majority of the 2020 Democrat presidential field have aligned with CAIR, an anti-American and anti-Israel organization. Moreover, it is now patently clear that the "Democratic party's celebration of Linda Sarsour… exposes the poison" that has enveloped the party.

Consequently, there are representatives of the United States Congress who are openly applauding an "entity of the Muslim Brotherhood linked to pro-Hamas operations in the U.S."

From its inception, CAIR has sought to "portray itself as a moderate, mainstream organization," but nothing could be farther from the truth. Instead it "promotes a radical Islamic vision demonstrated by its co-founder Omar Ahmad" who has said

Islam 'isn’t in America to be equal to any other faith, but to become dominant. The Koran… should be the highest authority in America, and Islam the only accepted religion on Earth.' In a similar spirit, co-founder Ibrahim Hooper told a reporter in 1993: 'I wouldn’t want to create the impression that I wouldn’t like the government of the United States to be Islamic sometime in the future.' In 2003 Hooper stated that if Muslims ever become a majority in the United States, they will likely seek to replace the U.S. Constitution with Islamic law, which they deem superior to man-made law.

Ihsan Bagby, a former board member of CAIR, believes that Muslims “can never be full citizens of [America]... because there is no way we can be fully committed to the institutions and ideologies of this country.” Islamic supremacism as espoused by this group is taught in many American mosques which teach hatred of Jews and Christians. In fact, "Tashbih Sayyed of the Council for Democracy and Tolerance (CDT) called CAIR 'the most accomplished fifth column' in the United States since its desire is to '...spread Islamic hegemony the world over by hook or by crook.'"

According to Kamal Nawash, although CAIR condemns terrorism on the surface it "endorses an ideology that helps foster extremism," because "almost all of their members are theocratic Muslims who reject secularism and want to establish Islamic states."

CAIR had been named as an unindicted co-conspirator in an alleged criminal conspiracy to support both Hamas and the Holy Land Foundation for Relief and Development (HLF).

It would seem that the ongoing and deep-seated anti-American animus and acceptance of anti-Semitism by the Democratic Party is a direct outgrowth of their alignment with these jihadists. Consequently, it should not be a surprise that "[i]n a Twitter message that was posted on election night 2016, once it had become clear that Republican Donald Trump would defeat Democrat Hillary Clinton... Hussam Ayloush, the longtime head of CAIR’s Los Angeles office, wrote in Arabic: 'Al-Shaab yureed isqat al-nizaam.' This was a popular Arab Spring chant meaning, 'The people wants to bring down the regime.' “In other words,” writes Islam scholar Daniel Pipes, 'Ayloush unambiguously and directly called for the overthrow of the U.S. government.'"

CAIR follows the lead of the Muslim Brotherhood which emphatically asserts that "their work in America is a kind of grand Jihad in eliminating and destroying the Western civilization from within and ‘sabotaging’ its miserable house by their hands and the hands of the believers so that it is eliminated and God’s religion is made victorious over all other religions."

CAIR wages an unrelenting campaign to discredit its critics as anti-Muslim bigots. In addition, CAIR ardently supports the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

Yet, in 2018 the following Democrats among others sent congratulatory letters to this group: Senator Richard Blumenthal, Sen. Kamala Harris, Rep. Keith Ellison, Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, Rep. John Lewis, Rep. Alan Lowenthal, Rep. Adam Schiff, Rep. Eric Swalwell, and then candidate Rashida Tlaib.

All of them possess an animus against President Trump. But most striking is that they are willing to be influenced by a group that wishes to destroy America physically and spiritually.

And to Jewish Americans, what will it take to understand that a vote for any Democrat is actually a vote for your own demise? Will Jewish Democrats continue to vote for the party of Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib? How will they rationalize why they march with anti-Semites Linda Sarsour and Tamika Mallory? Will they continue to support the Congressional Black Caucus even as it embraces the Louis Farrakhan, who calls Jews termites that should be exterminated?

Will the anti-Semitism of the Democratic Party finally drive more American Jews away from the Democrats to the GOP?

For those blinded by their visceral hatred of Donald Trump, beware of what Myron Magnet has written:

Man is a believing animal. We live by some of those beliefs, made plausible by the labors of the good and the great to embody them, and of the wise to explain how they have created a freer, more prosperous, more just, and more fulfilling life for mankind. But other beliefs, the stock-in-trade of the world’s deluded or power-hungry demagogues and charlatans, will kill us. Our nation’s fate depends on relearning the difference.

The Democratic Party has lost its collective mind with its radical transformation. Procedural rules are ignored. Subversion and corruption seem to ooze out of every Democratic maneuver to disenfranchise the American voter. This surely emboldens the Islamic jihadist foes who seek to eviscerate our constitutional republic.

From college campuses to the halls of Congress, we have a recent rise in anti-Semitism. Other offshoots of the Muslim Brotherhood, the Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) and the Muslim Students Association (MSA) are behind the anti-Semitism that is resulting in "threats, intimidation and outright hostility" now occurring regularly at American universities. In fact, Bernie Sanders and Ilhan Omar, who has made no secret of her hatred for Jews and Israel, recently united at the Students for Justice in Palestine's national conference at the University of Minnesota.

There should be a hue and cry to vote out every Democrat who supports CAIR since Democrats and jihadists are actively engaged in dismantling America. This goes for any Republican as well. Being historically ignorant, the Democrats don't recall Churchill's pointed remark that "an appeaser is one who feeds a crocodile hoping it will eat him last."

Eileen can be reached at middlemarch18@gmail.com