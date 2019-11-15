Thankful for Signs of Challenging Cultural Insanity

My late dad, Dr. Rev. Lloyd E. Marcus, often quoted the Book of Joshua: "As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord" (24:15).

Mary and I enjoyed a wonderful Thanksgiving dinner with Pastor Mike and his family. Over the 20 years that I have known Pastor Mike, he has always lived by, "As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord." While the women prepared the feast, Pastor Mike and I chatted.

He shared his burning desire to encourage pastors to return to boldly preaching the word of God. Pastor Mike presented an interesting theory. Church attendance nationwide is down. Pastor Mike believes that people have stopped coming to church because preachers have been seduced or surrendered to political correctness, afraid to preach the Bible. Consequently, churches are not offering people anything different from the outside world. Pastor Mike's theory makes sense to me because the Bible says the word of God has supernatural power to change lives. "So faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the word of God" (Rom. 10:17).

In the name of modernizing and acting "in love," far too many churches have embraced everything from the secular world. My brother said he attended a church's New Year's Eve service in which the music and atmosphere was very similar to his experience in nightclubs. Women were actually twerking during praise and worship.

Dr. Michael Brown said 450 Christian churches in Chicago embrace same-sex "marriage."

A dinner guest said his neighborhood Episcopal church covered the cross on the outside of the building with a rainbow LGBT flag and added a sign: "All are welcome." Folks, this is blasphemy. The cross on which Jesus died for our sins is the foundation of Christianity. To hide the cross, covering it with the logo of a behavior that the Bible says is an abomination, is a huge "screw you" to our Savior. "You shall not lie with a male as with a woman; it is an abomination" (Lev. 18:22).

Speaking of the rainbow, God gave it to mankind. "I have set my rainbow in the clouds, and it will be the sign of the covenant between me and the earth" (Gen. 9:13). LGBT activists hijacking God's sacred sign was strategic, intended to poke their finger into the eye of Christianity.

Decent people do not want to be thought of as bigoted. Once LGBTQ activists successfully sold their absurd lie that anyone who does not bless the LGBT lifestyle is a bigot, it was game over.

When liberal activists on the Supreme Court redefined marriage, they wrongfully gifted homosexual behavior the same anti-discrimination protection as blacks.

Identical twins share the exact same DNA. If homosexuality were genetic, if one identical twin is homosexual, 100% of the time, the other twin would be also. Research on identical twin males found that when one identical twin was homosexual, 48% of the time, his identical twin was not. This proves that homosexuality is not genetic. In other words, the LGBTQ narrative, "I was born this way," is propaganda.

Black Christian pastors held a national press conference to express their outrage over Obama joining LGBT activists in hijacking the black civil rights movement. Rev. William Owens said he and his fellow black civil rights pioneers did not fight, suffer, and die for same-sex "marriage" to become law.

SCOTUS's ruling opened the floodgates for LGBT indoctrination to be spread like a virus throughout every area of our lives, protected by the federal government. Those who identify as LGBT are only 3% of the population.

Science, history, logic, common sense, and truth have been thrown out the window by LGBT enforcers and social justice warriors. Their sole mission is to overwhelm us with LGBT indoctrination while punishing straight white men and killing as many babies as possible.

A preacher on TV talked about the absurdity of Rachel McKinnon, a huge male who identifies as a woman, winning the Female World Cycling Championship. The preacher said McKinnon looked like a giant standing beside his female competitors. Everyone knows that allowing men to compete in women's sports is insane. And yet, it continues.

Lesbian Episcopal priest Katherine Ragsdale is the new president and CEO of the National Abortion Federation. Ragsdale says abortionists are "heroes" and "modern-day saints." Ragsdale said it is dishonest and manipulative to call the human in the womb a "baby." God said, "I knew you before I formed you in your mother's womb. Before you were born, I set you apart" (Jer. 1:5). Ragsdale is an evil person celebrated by the Episcopal church.

A lesbian couple cut off the penis of the boy over whom they had custody. They claimed, "He wanted to be a girl."

Pediatrician Dr. Michelle Cretella says transgender ideology is institutionalized large-scale child abuse.

If you have a child as young as three who is confused about their sex, and the treatment involves changing their name and their dress ... in the process, you are indoctrinating all of the children around them[.] ... [W]e're not just stopping the body developing, we're also permanently affecting the brain ... and now, 14 states and 44 counties have banned therapies for transgender youth, essentially forcing them into this condition.

This is insanity, folks. And yet, it continues.

During "Drag Queen Story Hour," kids are exposed to drag queens flashing their crotches, wearing hardcore sexual outfits. Kids are subjected to striptease and perverted songs that include cussing, given flavored condoms, dental dams, and penis-shaped sex pamphlets. The penis pamphlet read, "Reducing sexual risks is the easiest way to prevent your Moby-Dick from exhibiting 50 Shades of Grey[.] ... We want you to be the Lord of unzipping Flies, but don't let an STI catch you by surprise!" Two moms who exposed drag queens stripping during story hour were forced to leave by police. This insane child abuse is allowed in the name of teaching tolerance.

It still blows my mind that despite all the national protests of "Drag Queen Story Hour" by outraged parents, Kaiser Permanente gave parents its middle finger by featuring a drag queen reading to kids in its TV commercial.

Despite deceived and cowardly Christians and intimidated Americans allowing kids to be victimized by progressives' insanity, there are signs of change for the better. As I follow cultural trends, young people are extremely aware of and fed up with Hollywood's obsession with cramming SJW and LGBT down their throats. A young minister at our Thanksgiving dinner said that suddenly, ministers are coming out of the politically correct closet and preaching the Bible.

I believe that this new spirit of free speech and religious liberty is the result of Trump in the White House. Let's keep him there in 2020.

