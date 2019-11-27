President Trump Scoring with Black Voters, and Dems Are Terrified

Ana Navarro-Cardenas managed to produce one of the most offensive tweets of the year in response to the news that multiple polls show black job approval of President Donald Trump now at 34%.

She tweeted, "Zero chance this is accurate. Zero. The poll must have only been conducted in the homes of Ben Carson, Kanye, that sheriff guy with the hat and those two Cubic Zirconia & Polyester-Spandex ladies."

You can almost smell the fear oozing from her keystrokes, competing with the hate that was already there. This is so blatantly racist that only a liberal could have spouted it. And, to my knowledge, not a single liberal has called her out on it, choosing to celebrate her instead. She wasn't just mocking the polls, as Newsweek suggests. She was mocking courageous black Americans.

First, she charmingly assumes that black Americans have no right to form their own political opinions and belong to the Democrats, which is an odd position for somebody who plays a "Republican" on CNN.

Second, she insults prominent and accomplished Americans who support the president and intentionally refuses to name three of them, even though surely she could have looked up the names of David Clarke and Diamond and Silk (Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson), in seconds. She chose to marginalize them by focusing on appearance choices that offend her delicate sensibilities instead of engaging their arguments.

In the liberal hive mind where she dwells, they don't deserve their names because they support Trump. Candace Owens doesn't apparently even warrant mention, despite the tremendous work she has done to reveal Democrat racism while encouraging people to walk away from the party.

For decades, some of the most courageous people in America have been black conservatives. They have faced racism, hatred, and persecution beyond belief. Often, they have been ostracized from communities and even families. They show more courage and fortitude on a daily basis than liberal groupthink CNN clowns like Navarro even know is possible.

Racism and sexism are indeed alive and a driving force in one of the country's main political parties. It just isn't the party that is routinely smeared with those charges.

It is enlightening when a liberal starts to wake up from the media fog, such as when Marianne Williamson noticed how awful liberals were acting toward her.

"I know this sounds naïve," Williamson said. "I didn't think the left was so mean. I didn't think the left lied like this. I thought the right did that, I thought we were better."

Tulsi Gabbard is also getting a front-row seat to the sheer awfulness of her Democrat colleagues. Last I checked, no Republican has slandered her as a Russian agent. For Hillary Clinton, that was all in a day's work. Again, notice the liberal silence in responding to Clinton when she casually vomited out such an outrageous and evidence-free attack against a minority female member of her own party.

Democrats are just assuming that the polls are wrong because the possibility that they are even remotely true is too horrifying for them to contemplate. They have long counted on winning over 90% of the black vote and know that just the loss of a few points would be deadly.

These polls will cause a panic response, as clearly happened with Navarro. Look for an escalation in the racist and supremacist language emanating from the Left.

So is this movement real and enduring?

My guess is that the actual voting number for the president will be somewhat south of 34%. As Frank Luntz pointed out, President Trump's approval numbers before the 2018 election did not translate to votes for Republican candidates.

But I also wouldn't rule it out. The truth is that Trump doesn't need to win anywhere close to 34% of the black vote. If he wins 20%, the Democrats are going to be shellacked, especially if the polls showing rising support among Hispanic Americans also translate to the ballot boxes. Democrats know this and fear it. They are so dependent on these voters that small shifts are dramatic. Barack Obama won 94% of the black vote and cruised to election. Hillary Clinton won 88% of that vote to Trump's 8% and lost thirty states.

Polls are only confirming what is already becoming more visible. To quote an old song, there's something happening here, and what it is ain't exactly clear.

So, what is causing this dramatic movement? There are a number of factors at work. President Trump has quietly done tremendous outreach to majority-black communities. He never misses a chance to tout his performance in this area, which is wise because the media sure won't do it. When over 90% of media attention is negative, there isn't much room for reporting on actual news. The president's argument that he has done more for black Americans than Democrat presidents before him is compelling and true. He has achieved economic results that Obama could only dream about, even as Obama put policies in place that ensured that they would never happen.

A lot of credit should also be given to courageous black Americans like Candace Owens and those disparaged by Navarro like Kanye West, who see the Democratic Party for what it is — a Marxist and godless anti-American nightmare — and have taken that message to the masses. They are knifing through the media blockade.

One of my black colleagues consistently voted Democrat in the past. She cannot stand any of the current crew of Democrat candidates, especially Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, and proudly told me today that this is America spelled with a C and not a K while furiously lashing out at socialism. I was taken aback, since I had never talked politics with her before. Count her among the likely new Trump voters.

Her comment speaks to the biggest factor of all. This is not the Democratic Party of even a decade ago, let alone the one that elected Bill Clinton and John F. Kennedy. It is anti-God, anti-American, and anti-sanity.

It's hard to point to what it actually stands for at this point, other than butchering unborn babies, putting non-Americans first, advocating for men to beat women in sports, advocating for socialism, and spending America into collapse. None of these issues is particularly compelling to black Americans. Even the radical anti–law and order push is likely not translating the way Democrats hope, since it is often black Americans who are harmed the most by these policies. Even impeachment madness, like much of the Democrat agenda, is a white liberal obsession.

If this is indeed the biggest factor, support for Republicans will eventually translate beyond President Trump, even if that support has not yet materialized.

Seismic shifts in the electorate sometimes do happen almost overnight, like water pressure building up on a dam that finally smashes it and runs free. Republicans would be foolish to count on it. But liberals would be even more foolish to dismiss this possibility out of hand.

I believe that the 2020 election will be razor-close, with President Trump hanging on to the presidency by a small margin. But if polls are correct and he significantly expands his share of the black and Hispanic votes, the celebration and rioting will start that much earlier on November 3, 2020.

