Forget 'Where's Hunter?' -- Where's Lindsey Graham?

I, for one, have grown weary of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), appearing on every other talk show bloviating about spygate, Ukrainegate, collusiongate, and all the wrongs committed against the Trump presidency and then doing nothing to fight back other than getting his face in front of the camera. Lindsey, do your job or get off the pot -- call some hearings, as you promised, and go for the Democrat’s jugular. Show that passion you showed during the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh when you went on an epic rant against that bevy of Democratic presidential wannabes who were raising the politics of personal destruction as they shredded the presumption of innocence all Americas are supposed to enjoy. A short trek down memory lane via Real Clear Politics:

Lindsey Graham said the Democrats are trying to paint Judge Kavanaugh as the Bill Cosby of high school at a hearing on Thursday following the testimony of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, a woman accusing him of sexual misconduct. Graham called the event the "most despicable" thing he has witnessed in his time in politics. Graham said this is all about power and that Democrats want to "destroy this guy's life." He wished them luck in 2020. "Boy, you all want power. God, I hope you never get it. I hope the American people can see through this sham," he said to Democrats.

Another day, another sham. Back then you were all into using your Senate seat to ensure that the American people saw through the Democrat’s sham and it may very well be that your defense of Kavanaugh, your spot-on shredding of the Democrats, and Kavanaugh’s subsequent confirmation, is what saved enough GOP Senate seats to keep the Democrats from full Senate power -- that time.

Now you are head of the Senate Judiciary Committee and we might as well have Mr. Rogers sitting in the chairman’s seat. This time the Democrats are not merely trying to take the Senate and keep the Supreme Court from returning to an originalist interpretation of the Constitution, this time they are trying to take out a duly elected President of the United States and all you can do is bleat about why you can’t hold hearings you promised to hold.

On May 1, 2019 Lindsey Graham, the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, promised investigations on how the Mueller probe started. He made the comments during testimony by Attorney General Bill Barr in front of the Senate. As NewsTarget recounts the moment:

Last spring, before Attorney General William Barr was set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee, its chairman, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), vowed to hold hearings into the origins of “Spygate,” the Obama-era operation to depose President Donald Trump for daring to win the 2016 election… After a lengthy introduction in which Graham discussed the various aspects of the Mueller investigation and resulting report, he made a promise: “When the Mueller report is put to bed, and it soon will be, this committee is going to look long and hard at how this all started. “We’re gonna look at the FISA (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act) process… did Russia provide [former British spy] Christopher Steele the information about Trump that turned out to be garbage that was used to get a warrant on an American citizen, and if so, how did the system fail,” he added. But, as The Gateway Pundit reported Friday, there is not a single hearing on the Judiciary Committee’s schedule that has anything at all to do with Spygate, its origins, the suspected FISA warrant abuses, or any other aspect of the deep state’s seditious coup attempt against President Trump.

We’re still waiting. Lindsey Graham lied to the American people. He talks now about how he is waiting for the Horowitz report and for U.S. Attorney John Durham to complete his investigation. The Senate is its own boss, Sen. Graham, and does not report to the Department of Justice. The deep-state coup continues past the collusion delusion and into the Ukraine fable of Rep. Adam Schiff, and all Graham is doing is trying to break Susan Rice’s talk show record.

You don’t have to wait for the Horowitz report. You don’t have to defer to the Foreign Relations Committee or any other committee. Call Hunter Biden, since it is his and his father’s corruption that President Trump’s phone call to Ukrainian President Volodomir Zelensky was all about. Call every witness that went into Adam Schiff’s star chamber and fable factory. Put on your big boy pants as you did during the Kavanaugh hearings.

Daniel John Sobieski is a former editorial writer for Investor’s Business Daily and freelance writer whose pieces have appeared in Human Events, Reason Magazine, and the Chicago Sun-Times among other publications.