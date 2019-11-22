Fiona Hill Testifies that Obama Was Putin's Puppet

While the fake news media are trying to convince you that Trump investigating the obvious and blatant corruption of the Biden family in Ukraine is a crime, one of their witnesses declared that Obama danced to Putin's tune.

Fiona Hill testified that Obama refused to give military aid to Ukraine despite the fact that the "interagency" — the unelected wonks like Vindman who think they not Trump should run foreign policy — said that the U.S. should provide weapons to Ukraine to defend themselves against the Russian invasion.

Hill testified that Obama refused to provide lethal aid to Ukraine so as to not upset Putin.

That's pretty clear evidence that Obama, not Trump, was in Putin's pocket.

Hill's testimony also creates problems for the Democrats' impeachment narrative.

After all, the elite policy wonks said the U.S. should arm Ukraine to help defeat Russia's invasion, but Obama said he wouldn't because that would make Putin mad. Given that the Democrats are saying in the impeachment hearings that Trump temporarily not following the "guidance" of the interagency is an impeachable offense, clearly, Obama's permanent rejection of the interagency guidance must also be a crime.

What Republicans are doing is using the impeachment farce to shine a light on the many failings of the Democrats that the fake news media will never cover, including how the Democrats, not Republicans, have always been on Russia's side.

To see who was really putting America first, we can compare Obama's deference to Putin to Trump's actions that have gone directly against Putin's interest, such as provided weapons to Ukraine. Trump held the military aid up for a short time only because of his concerns about corruption and the fact the Europeans should be providing more aid to Ukraine. Unlike Obama Trump did what Putin didn't want done and what the interagency wanted done.

But that's not the only evidence we have that Obama was dancing to Putin's tune.

In March 2012 Obama told Russian president Dimitry Medvedev the following: "On all these issues, particularly on missile defense, this, this can be solved but it's important for him to give me space[.]"

Putin did give Obama space and didn't act aggressively during the 2012 campaign, which is why Obama was able to mock Mitt Romney for Romney's concern about Russian aggression.

Why did Putin agree? Because Obama also told Medvedev this: "This is my last election. After my election I have more flexibility."

That's far from the only example of Obama doing Putin's bidding for political gain. Here's a few things that Obama did that really helped Putin:

1. Obama "reset" our relationship with Russia even though Russia continued to hold pieces of the country of Georgia that they had taken by force.

2. Obama let a Russian company get control of 20% of U.S. uranium reserves.

3. Obama canceled a missile defense system for Europe, which was designed to prevent Iran from being able to blackmail the E.U. because Putin didn't like it.

4. Obama set up a deal with Iran, a Russian client in the Middle East, so that Iran would be able to develop nuclear weapons once Obama was out of office.

5. When the Russian client running Syria used chemical weapons against civilians, Obama did nothing despite having proclaimed that to be a red line. Instead, he turned the problem over to the Russians, who we now know allowed their client to retain some chemical weapons.

Compare that to how Trump's been treating Putin:

1. Got Germany to cancel a massive natural gas deal with Russia which cost Putin billions.

2. Got NATO to significantly increase defense spending.

3. Increased sanctions on Iran to get them to stop nuclear weapon development.

4. Bombed the Russian client's air base in Syria in response to the Syrian government using chemical weapons against civilians.

5. Significantly increased U.S. defense spending.

6. Provided lethal aid to the Ukrainians to help them fight off the Russian invasion.

7. Has told Russia to get its troops out of Venezuela.

8. Has increased sanctions on Russian entities.

This part of an interesting pattern where Democrats accuse Trump of crimes that he isn't committing but Democrats are. Examples include the following:

Accusing Trump of "bribing" Ukraine when in fact that's what Biden did.

Accusing Trump of going easy on Putin when in fact that's what Obama did.

Accusing Trump of putting kids in cages when in fact that's what Obama did.

Accusing Trump of financial crimes and profiting from his office when in fact that's what Hillary did.

Accusing Trump of being racist when it's the Democrats who ignore the mass shooting of blacks in Chicago and deny black kids decent educations.

The reality is simple: the whole story that Trump and Republicans are soft on the Russians is a big lie. Since back in the old days, when leftists supported Hitler because he was allied with Russia, 'til the present, leftists have always supported Russia and said that it is a great place.

That changed only when leftists thought Putin might have hurt Hillary, or more likely because they thought he'd be a good scapegoat to blame Hillary's loss on while attempting to convince the American people that Trump isn't really the president.

While the fake news media won't cover it, Fiona Hill's testimony shows that not only are the Democrats condemning Trump for something they said was great when Obama did it, but it was Obama, not Trump, who did Putin's bidding in return for help getting elected.

Given the lack of conservative media outlets, you need to help save America by telling your friends these facts. Given the truth, most people who vote for Democrats wouldn't do so, so do your part and flood the U.S. with truth. As Scripture says "the truth shall set you free."

