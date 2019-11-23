Deep State Media Whistleblower Double Standard

Twitter and YouTube are attempting to ban mention of "whistleblower" Eric Ciaramella's name. This is a very curious thing for tech savvy organizations to do. It may have been possible to conceal the identity of a person prior to the development of the internet, but now there are thousands of individuals checking databases. Media giants should heed the words of Jesus: "There is nothing concealed that will not be disclosed, or hidden that will not be made known. What you have said in the dark will be heard in the daylight, and what you have whispered in the ear in the inner rooms will be proclaimed from the roofs." Ciaramella name is widely known. However, the Deep State print and video media also have a policy of prohibiting his name.

Calling Eric Ciaramella a "whistleblower" gives him a certain legitimacy. Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire told the House Intelligence Committee, "I believe the whistleblower is operating in good faith, has followed the law." Maguire claimed, "my job is to support and lead the entire intelligence community. That individual works for me therefore it is my job to make sure that I support and defend that person." He claimed he did not know who the "whistleblower" was, yet he knew he was acting in good faith. Maguire did not mention that he also has a duty to support his employer. Would he still feel obligated to defend an employee if he were a convicted child molester?

Ciaramella is not a whistleblower. He is actually a charlatan. There is an endless supply of Eric Ciaramellas in the federal government. Many of them call themselves the Resistance or members of the Interagency. Members of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau like to refer to themselves as Dumbledore's Army. Donald Trump is aware of this. He knows how the Deep State operates and possibly structured his phone conversation to the Ukrainian president to expose members of the Deep State.

The Deep State media have an entirely different attitude when it comes to their own "whistleblowers." When Project Veritus released a video of reporter Amy Robach complaining that ABC killed her story on Jeffrey Epstein they went on a hunt for the culprit. They identified a producer, Ashley Bianco, who had left ABC for CBS. They informed their "rival" Deep State network and the women was quickly fired. Bianco denies that she was the leaker. Unfortunately for ABC the actual leaker is possibly still working for ABC.

Robach's work on the Epstein affair was not broadcast because Epstein was not newsworthy. Robach claims she was told, "who’s Jeffry Epstein no one knows who he is." Of course, no one knows who he is because Deep State Media refuses to cover his story. This is the man about whom attorney Brad Edwards claims "there will come a day when we realize Jeffry Epstein was the most prolific pedophile this country has ever known."

House minority leader Kevin McCarthy wrote a letter to James Goldstone, the President of ABC. In it he requested a copy of the interview Ms. Robach conducted with the victim and the name of the individual who decided the story was not in the public's interest. He also commented, "ABC News’ initial response and subsequent actions reveal their priority is to identify and hold accountable the individual who released the video to the public." They were more interested in identifying the leaker than publicizing a pedophile.

Exposing Epstein and his clientele is not a priority for the Deep State media. Perhaps that is because many high-level media executives and their allies in government may be members of Epstein's clientage. George Stephanopoulos and Katie Couric are known to have attended Epstein events. There are no flight logs revealing who attended events at Epstein's Manhattan townhouse.

Undoubtedly there were many prominent people attending his parties. If they did not include powerful politicians Epstein was not doing a very good job. This is one reason that there is a great deal of speculation that Epstein did not commit suicide. This is not restricted to the tinfoil hat brigade. Senator Lindsey Graham commented, "With a case this high profile, there has got to be either a major malfunction of the system or a criminal enterprise afoot to allow this to happen.” He then asked Kathleen Hawk Sawyer, the director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, “So are you looking at both? Is the FBI looking at both?” Sawyer replied

“The FBI is involved and they are looking at criminal enterprise, yes.” Senator Ted Cruz also presented two possibilities for Epstein's death: “gross negligence" or "a homicide carried out by person or persons who wanted Epstein silenced.”

The two correctional officers responsible for Epstein's wellbeing are being charged with falsifying prison records and failing to check on Epstein every half hour. They were responsible for the wellbeing of perhaps the most prominent criminal is U.S. custody. He had a record of a suicide attempt or an attempt on his life. It was quite likely that many extremely powerful people wanted him dead. A prudent officer would have stationed himself outside Epstein's cell and not bothered with the half hour checks.

Graphic credit: Public Domian Vectors

John Dietrich is a freelance writer and the author of The Morgenthau Plan: Soviet Influence on American Postwar Policy (Algora Publishing). He has a Master of Arts Degree in International Relations from St. Mary’s University. He is retired from the Defense Intelligence Agency and the Department of Homeland Security.