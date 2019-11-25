Are the Pincers Closing on the Deep State?

Despite several years living through "the calm before the storm," it now appears that storm clouds are building on the horizon. Many of us are impatient and growing weary of "tick tock" bombshells that turn out to be firecrackers. Long promised "pain" for Deep State bad actors has turned out to be anything but, unless pain means being hired as an analyst at CNN or MSNBC.

Will December be the month the pincers close in on the Deep State? Some promising storm clouds are building. Justice Department inspector general Michael Horowitz will appear before Senator Lindsey Graham's Judiciary Committee on December 11, with the long promised I.G. report on FISA abuse to be released December 9.

The report is already being downplayed by the media, with the New York Times warning, "DOJ watchdog report expected to clear Comey, McCabe, and Strzok of bias in Trump-Russia probe." Okey-dokey, case closed. The storm will be only a light breeze — at least according to their "unnamed sources" and "officials familiar with the report."

What do those in the know say? Rep. John Ratcliffe, who has likely seen the report, says it is "likely to be damning." Former acting A.G. Matt Whitaker, overseeing the report creation while serving as A.G., believes that the I.G. report will be "most consequential." President Trump, certainly briefed on the report, said in a recent Fox and Friends interview that the report will be "historic."

Trump went farther: "They were spying on my campaign, and it went right to the top, and everybody knows it. They tried to overthrow the presidency. This is a disgrace."

Whom to believe? Those who have seen the report or media outlets, known for fabricating news, trying to put a shine on the turd about to drop on Democrats and the Deep State?

Senator Lindsey Graham appears to have been activated, roused from a Rip Van Winkle nap lasting for years. Why now? Did he drink a cup of strong covfefe, or is he part of an intricate plan we have been told to trust?

Activated Lindsey is seizing on the precedent set by President Trump in releasing transcripts of his calls with the Ukrainian president. Several days ago, Graham "[s]ent a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo requesting documents related to contacts between Vice President Biden, Hunter Biden, other Obama administration officials and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko."

Why not? Transparency can play both ways. Maybe we can see transcripts of calls between President Obama and certain foreign leaders, such as those in Ukraine, Russia, or Iran.

FISA warrants can play both ways, too. While the Obama administration used FISA warrants to spy on political opponents, what if the Trump administration used FISA warrants to track leakers and those seditiously attempting to undermine his administration? What goes around comes around.

Let's see what the pincers of the I.G. report on FISA abuse reveal. Could there be criminal referrals? U.S. attorney John Durham's inquiry is now a "criminal investigation," and both he and his fellow U.S. attorney, John Huber, can convene grand juries and issue indictments.

Leaks have already begun, weeks ahead of the I.G. report's release, with a former FBI lawyer reportedly under criminal investigation for altering documents used to obtain a FISA warrant on Carter Page. This warrant allowed the Obama administration to spy on the entire Trump campaign, transition, and then administration. Remember how the media said President Trump was crazy when he accused Obama of "wiretapping" Trump Tower? Crazy, but like a fox, not a loon.

Durham has expanded his probe to include investigating a Pentagon office that contracted with FBI spy Stephan Halper. That should be a familiar name to anyone familiar with SpyGate, as he is a key player in the Trump-Russia collusion hoax that was the genesis of the Mueller investigation.

Pincers are also squeezing Congress. The Pelosi-Schiff impeachment carnival has produced clapping seals, clowns, and carnival barkers but no actual evidence or witnesses to quid pro quo, bribery, extortion, or any of the other high crimes Rep. Schiff claims to have proven. Instead, all we have seen is several weeks of bureaucratic apparatchiks upset that they alone don't determine U.S. foreign policy, rather than the elected president of the United States who actually has that constitutional prerogative.

No one actually witnessed any wrongdoing; all they have done is believe, surmise, or presume that Trump meant something other than what he actually said on a phone call, verified by others on the call and in the call transcript. I can believe or presume that Elvis and bigfoot were singing a duet in the woods based on what someone told me he overheard someone on a phone telling someone else, but that doesn't make it so.

While Rep. Schiff is braying about impeachment, and Rep. Swalwell is passing gas, a funny thing happened in Ukraine, which the diplomatic corps experts believe is only Russian propaganda. Ukraine is indicting the head of Burisma, the Ukrainian gas company that served as a money-laundering nexus for members of some famous families named Biden, Clinton, Pelosi, Kerry, and Romney.

Interestingly, the indictment names one of the above families, specifically "Hunter Biden and his partners — who allegedly received $16.5 million for their services."

Speaking of Hunter Biden, the Daily Mail recently gave us this headline, inconvenient for the Democrat Get Trump narrative: "Hunter Biden, 49, IS the father of Arkansas woman's child, paternity test confirms and the 28-year-old is demanding child support for their baby, who is eligible for Secret Service protection because of grandpa Joe's political status."

This is just what sleepy Joe wants to be asked about during his infrequent press gaggles. The article also points out Hunter's rich history, "including drugs, alcohol, prostitutes, strip clubs and gifts for women with whom he has sexual relations." Along with the shady business dealings, Hunter's lurid past will close the pincers on his father's presidential aspirations.

President Trump has an in-your-face challenge for Democrats hell-bent on impeachment, saying, "I want a trial." That's a lose-lose proposition for Democrats. If they back off House impeachment, their base will be livid and likely stay home next November. They can campaign on how they wasted everyone's time with this nonsense rather than doing their jobs on trade, drug costs, taxes, immigration, and infrastructure.

If they take Trump's bait, a Senate trial means witnesses, including Comey, Clapper, Brennan, Clinton, and even Obama, among many others. They will be cross-examined under oath by Trump's legal counselors. What perjury traps will be set for them?

Instead of a Festivus airing of grievances, this will be a winter airing of seditious conspiracy plots, covered in real time by all the television and cable networks, while four Democrat presidential primary candidates are forced to spend weeks in the Senate chamber rather than on the campaign trail, leaving Joe Biden as the only serious contender in the campaign.

Perhaps December will be Trump time, a chance for him to resurrect words from a long-forgotten speech he gave on October 24, 2016, shortly before the election, but ignored by the media. His opening:

Our movement is about replacing a failed and corrupt political establishment with a new government controlled by you, the American People. There is nothing the political establishment will not do, and no lie they will not tell, to hold on to their prestige and power at your expense.

The pincers were set before Trump was even elected. Hopefully they begin closing in the upcoming weeks.

Brian C Joondeph, M.D. is a Denver-based physician, freelance writer, and occasional radio talk show host whose pieces have appeared in American Thinker, the Daily Caller, and other publications. Follow him on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and QuodVerum.