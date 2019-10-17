The Democrats -- Who They Are, What they Want and How to Confront Them

Every time the Democratic presidential contenders take the stage, we witness a stunning display of the Democratic Party's ideological conversion to a Marxist-sponsored socialist cartel. In pursuit of utopian/egalitarian virtue, the party has adopted the language of the ideology and is growing perpetually out of sync with American liberties.

In a frightening sense of déjà vu, the downsized American replicas of Leon Trotsky, Nikolai Bukharin, Clara Zetkin, and Rosa Luxemburg are seeking to impose the moralities of a flawed society through seductive promises of fairness and equality with an intensity and passion that rivals that of their precursors a century earlier. However, unlike the originals, the candidates are hardly thinkers or mavericks; they sound like pedestrian opportunists having no intellectual basis and as such are unable to define independent philosophical identities.

But it doesn’t make them less dangerous. The contenders enjoy widespread support among the ideologically driven legislators who with medieval fanaticism demand the implementation of socialist agendas. Some bombastically prophesy environmental calamities and the end of the world unless we implement insane ideas they put forward as the key to salvation. Those loonies cannot be persuaded by facts, historical records, or common sense. For them, acceptance of reality equates to a denial of faith.

“It is more important to be morally right than factually correct,” so asserted socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. “Morally right” is a method of persuasion that epitomizes radicalism in its most extreme form. A maxim, not bounded by the concepts of reasoning or moral restrains, that justified the Red Terror in Russia, the Cultural Revolution in China, the Holocaust in Germany and many other atrocities that cost tens of millions of lives by those who proclaimed themselves “morally right.”

This madness can be stopped if people realize in time where the Democratic Party’s newly adopted ideology may lead.

Since the dawn of time, the purpose of every human organization has been to create wealth. Socialism, however, is the exception -- its purpose is economic equality. To find the historical precedent for economic equality, we have to travel ten thousand years back in time to the era of primitive communism. There were no property and no wealth, resulting in total economic equality -- in poverty. Ironically, this is the only way economic equality can be achieved -- there is no equality in wealth.

By taking control of the production of wealth, whether via expropriation or imposition of taxation and regulations or manufacturing hyperinflation, socialists destroy wealth to impose economic equality. It is significant that during the current election cycle none of the Democrats has offered a single proposal that would lead to wealth creation. In the contrary, every proposal is aimed at government control of the economy and human life itself.

As with any utopia, this one cannot be implemented on a voluntary basis. The acceptance of socialism would require a massive cultural transformation and major adjustment in the American DNA -- the moral lapse from self-reliance to government dependence. Hence, just like their Russian predecessors, American socialists proceed to dismantle the established concept of domestic order. The entire institutional spectrum, the Constitution, the legacy of the American history, education, art, literature, holidays, legal basis, vocabulary, street names, and monuments came under ideological assault.

To confront this monster, the entire debate over the definition and objectives of socialism needs to be reconceived. The argument -- “socialism doesn’t work” -- has been used by the opponents of socialism for a hundred years and has not diminished socialism’s magnetic appeal to millions of disoriented and disillusioned souls who are easy prey to hefty promises of “free stuff.”

The folly of this argument is that it is based primarily on economic reasoning. The socialists never promised high productivity and economic efficiency. As stated earlier, they promised economic equality and they have consistently delivered it for 99% of a country's population. In this sense, socialism works. It works as intended and that is Bernie Sanders's suicidal "Future to Believe In" is all about.

Although socialist conceptions have already penetrated deeply into society, astonishingly, thus far there has been little resistance to the ideological onslaught, primarily due to lack of an ideological counterweight. A sustained effort by all supporters of free enterprise and individual liberty is required before the tumor metastases and consumes the country. An anti-socialist ideology defining and confronting a contemporary version of socialism needs to be developed and translated into an operating policy.

It is critically important to accept the historical fact that socialism cannot be defeated -- it self-destructs. This irreconcilable ideological rival can and needs to be contained by the vigilant application of the ideology and adroit strategy.

“We need to gather together at once in our hands all the cards we hold to play them for the full value,” suggested George Kennan, the author of the Cold War containment policy for dealing with the Soviet Union.

At this writing, a generation has grown up ignorant about socialism. Henceforth to make the policy effective, thousands of trained volunteers and scholars, despite violent intimidation, should be mobilized to work at the university campuses confronting the aberrations of socialism and the indoctrination of our youth in anti-Americanism. This is a huge and never-ending task the necessity of which has been ignored for too long.

Alexander G. Markovsky is a scholar of Marxism and a senior fellow at the London Center for Policy Research, a conservative think tank that examines national security, energy, risk-analysis, and other public policy issues. He is the author of Anatomy of a Bolshevik and Liberal Bolshevism: America Did Not Defeat Communism, She Adopted It. Mr. Markovsky is the owner and CEO of Litwin Management Services, LLC. He can be reached at info@litwinms.com