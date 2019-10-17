Republicans in Congress: Time To Walk Away

Today the big question in Washington is, will Democrats actually impeach a president of the United States without cause, without a crime? Scary, right?

But we're told not to worry, because even if House Dems impeach, the GOP will stop it cold in the Senate. So desensitization worked. Just say "impeachment" over and over for three years until the threat that used to set off alarm bells now barely moves the needle.

But even though people aren't up in arms, Washington's unholy trinity, (Democrats, media, and the Deep State) don't want their coup to look like a coup, so they gin up plausible offenses. The Deep State spies, and media lie to frame a president: Russian collusion, proven false; obstruction of justice to the Russian non-crime; and now the "whistleblower" Ukraine complaint, again debunked. Yet Democrats still demand impeachment.

But can they impeach without a crime? Fact is, they don't need no stinkin' crime; they have a House majority. They can impeach the president for his two scoops of ice cream should they so desire.

Is this how our government was set up, to allow one party to singlehandedly remove a president from office for no reason? Yes and no — it's true the House needs only a majority to impeach, but a "party majority" was never the intention of our founding fathers. In fact, we were warned against two parties.

There is nothing which I dread so much as a division of the republic into two great parties, each arranged under its leader, and concerting measures in opposition to each other. This, in my humble apprehension, is to be dreaded as the greatest political evil under our Constitution. —John Adams

The founders setup a government by the people, now including 435 Representatives and 100 senators, to represent every citizen in every state in the Union. So a farmer from Nebraska and a stockbroker from Wall Street are both equally represented in Congress.

Well, that glorious plan blew up. Instead of 535 individual votes in Congress, we now have just two: Democrat or Republican. We've been herded into one of those camps because the parties are diametrically opposed on issues, so people have to pick a side.

OK, but if Democrats want to keep their "majority," why impeach with no evidence? Why forge ahead despite the people's opposition to impeachment and the risk to their political careers? Well, there are far bigger stakes with this political persecution than just one election. Our Republic is the real prize.

Our Constitution establishes three branches of government: legislative, executive, and judicial. The Founders placed limits and controls on each branch, a system of checks and balances to prevent any one branch of government from becoming too powerful.

The Constitution also allows for a president to be impeached by Congress "for treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors."

But a process that denies the president his rights and pushes through impeachment without a crime to exert control over the president will effectively subjugate the Executive Branch to the Legislative Branch. Simply put, once Congress can remove a president from office without cause, Congress will call the shots.

Any future president will govern under the threat of losing the Oval Office unless he goes along with congressional oversight.

Presidents will be commander in chief in name only, because any military or foreign policy decision will be subject to congressional review and approval. Judicial appointments will not be limited to Senate approval; the House will also have a say. And presidential vetoes will be a thing of the past, because the president can no longer challenge Congress.

Impeachment without just cause would be a precedent for Congress to overturn presidential elections at will, thus revoking the separation of powers and checks and balances. The Left will have effectively achieved tyranny.

"The accumulation of all powers, legislative, executive, and judiciary, in the same hands, whether of one, a few, or many, and whether hereditary, self-appointed, or elective, may justly be pronounced the very definition of tyranny." —James Madison

But wait — we have two parties. Where are the Republicans? Oh, they're over there, the crestfallen group sitting next to the criminals trying to take down our president. They're the minority members who've been sent to a corner, not allowed to speak, call witnesses, or issue subpoenas. They're powerless to affect these hearings in any way.

Yet Republicans dare to tell us they're doing all they can because they send letters to the rat pack leaders and publicly condemn the hearings (how courageous).

But what else can Republicans do? They have no legal options; their hands are tied. And they have all those House rules to contend with (can't color outside the lines you know, not allowed).

Well, here's my humble suggestion. If Republicans really aren't part of this impeachment effort, then walk away. Stand up and walk out of the hearings. Expose the show trial for what it is: a Democrat plot against the president, a leftist move to dismantle our Republic.

If GOP "moderates" want to stay, fine. Then we'll know who's willing to defend the Constitution and who's aligned with the enemy.

Or some might stay to preserve the reputation of the venerable, highly respected House of Representatives. Sorry, guys; that ship has sailed. Even the mainstream media's brainwashed audience no longer views Congress as a respected body.

As long as Republicans allow themselves to be sidelined in these hearings, they make it appear a bipartisan process, giving an air of legitimacy to this kangaroo court.

But Republicans tell us not to worry: the Democrats will pay a high political price in 2020 for impeaching this president.

I am sick to death of our country, our freedom, and our Republic being used as political capital. Today, instead of 535 representatives in Congress, we have two: Democrat or Republican. No consideration given to the hundreds of millions who thought they had a voice in their government; not even crumbs from the trillions of dollars we entrust to their care; just two groups of power-hungry jackals playing with our lives.

To each GOP representative, if leadership forbids you to walk out as a Republican, then walk out as an American, a voice for the almost 750,000 citizens in your district, not the 197 Republicans in your party. Walk out to uphold your oath to "support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic."

But hey, why all the drama? Everyone knows Democrats will never really impeach. Or will they? If they've come too far, risked too much to turn back, they could pull the trigger.

Then this one unthinkable breach of the Constitution, this single lapse by the 116th U.S. Congress, would disrupt the balance of power in our government in perpetuity. And there will be no coming back.

"Liberty, once lost, is lost forever." —John Adams

Speak now, Republicans, or forever hold your peace.