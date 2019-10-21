Like Him or Not, Trump is Uniquely Suited for Such a Time as This

With the constant drumbeat from the mainstream media, Democrats now hope that the whirlwind in Washington of the so-called impeachment investigation will spread so much smoke that people won’t be able to see what’s going on, except to subliminally conclude that with all that smoke around Donald Trump, there must be a fire, and that it’ll die down with his removal from office.

In fact, President Trump has so much smoke around him because history has thrust on him the role of American firefighter-in-chief charged with extinguishing corruption in government and in the media, as well as fighting a myriad of other smoldering battles -- from protecting the nation’s sovereignty and borders and redressing unfair trade deals and cost-sharing of military defense alliances to promoting policies to secure energy independence and drive economic growth, with a particular passion to deliver opportunity for those at the bottom.

With a second term, Trump is likely to become a historically consequential political realignment leader -- what Andrew Jackson was to the Democrats and Abraham Lincoln was to the Republicans. He has already broadened the base of the Republican Party, and with a little more political jujitsu he can easily make more inroads and gain support from minorities and other constituencies who feel they’ve been neglected, or worse -- have been used as political pawns by the Democrat Party elites, election cycle after election cycle.

The United States is absolutely unique in human history being founded on two bedrock tenets. First, the American people are endowed with unalienable individual rights that come from God and not the state -- life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, along with privacy rights, due process and a presumption of innocence. Secondly, the legitimacy of the American government established by the Constitution comes solely from the will of the people determined by their choice through elections. States and districts choose their senators and representatives by popular vote, but the chief executive -- the President -- is elected by an Electoral College system, with electors being proportionally equal to each state’s number of U.S. House Representatives plus one for each of its two U.S. senators. The Founders’ wisdom regarding a need for an Electoral College thus established a blueprint for a governing a large and diverse country by balancing the preferences and will of the people living in sparsely populated states with the different priorities of densely populated states and urban areas that typically have a greater concentration of government dependency and welfare -- and the sort of patronage and political corruption that comes with that.

Few can deny that the ascendance of the United States from colonial poverty to the world’s top economic and military superpower in just 200 years is a historic miracle. It is attributable to a few key differentiating factors: Judeo-Christian beliefs and work ethic, family values and the rule of law enshrined in the founding documents of Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. Essentially, America was unique in its birth creating a system of limited government and the empowerment of its citizens to take risks, innovate and build.

And so it should come as no surprise that America’s social and cultural decline that has accelerated in the last 50 years has coincided with growing secularism, a loss of respect for and practice of religion (and that is overwhelmingly Christianity), the decline of traditional family values and work ethic, as well as the fraying of the U.S. Constitution and the corruption of the nation’s law enforcement and judicial order, culminating in a two-tiered justice system.

It may not be a crime to engineer the manipulation of public opinion, but it certainly is a multiple-count felony to conspire and submit false information to a FISA court to obtain surveillance warrants to spy on a presidential campaign -- an actual U.S. intelligence operation initiated on July 31, 2016 against the Trump campaign, known as “Crossfire Hurricane.” The justification for surveillance was allegedly that the Trump campaign colluded with the Russian operatives in their efforts to interfere in the 2016 election. The real reason for spying can be deduced from FBI Deputy Assistant Director of Counterintelligence Peter Strzok, who referred to Crossfire Hurricane as “the insurance policy,” the purpose of which was to leak and seed the media with enough dirt on Trump to discredit him and sabotage his campaign leading up to the November election.

The evidence assembled in the last two or three years now shows that it was Hillary Clinton’s campaign that got support from the Ukraine and knowingly or unknowingly colluded with the Russians by paying for opposition research in the form of Russian disinformation that constituted the bulk of the Steele Dossier. In addition to using that phony dossier to sully and discredit Trump through the media, it was then utilized to politically weaponize the U.S. intelligence agencies. The Department of Justice and the FBI positioned the dossier as the primary evidentiary source content in the affidavits submitted to obtain a FISA warrant in October 2016 authorizing surveillance on Carter Page--and through him, on the entire Trump campaign. Three additional renewals every 90 days thereafter were made after Trump became president.

The Steele dossier was again used by cabinet members in the Obama Administration, notably the heads of the U.S. intelligence agencies -- specifically CIA Director John Brennan, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and FBI Director James Comey. It was included in their January 2017 official report, “Intelligence Community Assessment on Russian interference in the 2016 election,” that conclusively suggested the incoming Republican president was compromised by the Russians. Thus, the way was paved for what would be the Mueller investigation, which became a two-year fishing expedition that ended with the exoneration of Trump from collusion charges with any Russians.

In hindsight, so much of what transpired appears to have been choreographed, making this attempted coup against a legitimately elected President of the United States a conspiracy. It’s a crime that not only makes Watergate look like Romper Room, but is breathtaking in audacity -- rivalling the fiction of top spy novelists John le Carre or Robert Ludlum. If we didn’t have the digital and paper trail evidence, few would believe that this could happen in America.

There is simply no greater crime against the United States, its Constitution and its people than subverting the government that is duly elected by the people. The evidence that this crime was committed with the consent and support of aforementioned individuals and others from the Obama administration, who were working in concert with many others, is now overwhelming.

The few wise people left in the Democratic Party know that their presidential candidates’ embrace of a panoply of unfunded and outrageouly expensive left-wing policies is a losing proposition juxtaposed to the persona and policy success of Trump, who has delivered results against almost impossible odds in the face of unprecedented hostility. The nation has also witnessed the Democrats cave in to the extremism of Sandy O and the “Squad,” pushing to modify both the First and Second Amendments and embrace the tactics of Marxist-anarchist Saul Alinsky, who was all about taking the gloves off to destroy political opponents by lying, character assassination, and denying their opponents any semblance of due process or the presumption of innocence. Who can forget what the Democrats did to destroy Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh?

As this all sinks in with the electorate as the 2020 election approaches, it may turn out to be a landslide victory for Donald Trump. After voters digest that the Democratic Party has fully adopted the ethos that the ends justify the means, it’s likely to be a small minority that is willing to take the chance on vesting the Democrats with the power of the presidency.

At the same time, part of the frenzy in Washington reflects fear -- in and around the coup conspirators in Washington and their Deep State supporters, many of whom work relatively anonymously in various government agencies -- that the hammer of justice is about to fall with indictments, trials, and jail time from the work of the Barr-Durham-Horowitz trio, who share with Trump the weight of history.

This was not dirty politics as usual, but a culmination of political corruption in America. When the Clinton crime syndicate skated free, it became open season for the Democrats and the Deep State to amp up political warfare in America to a new level. And now it’s baldly visible for all to see in the two-tiered justice system that the liberal global elites count on for protection and then use against their enemies -- such as shielding Hillary Clinton from prosecution for multiple felonies that compromised national security and then engineering a coup against outsider President Donald Trump without factual evidence of any crime. It’s obvious that the so-called Deep State elites are desperate to destroy Trump because he is the first president of either party with the courage to deliver on the promise to drain the swamp and beat back government corruption -- which if successful, would fundamentally change how Washington works.

This double standard accommodation with criminal corruption is to a free republic what a deadly cancer is to an individual. If unchecked, such corruption will surely destroy freedom and prosperity in the United States as we have known it, and in short order.

Most everyone is on to the Pelosi-Schiff impeachment investigation hearings as being all form and little substance. Sham hearings held secretly behind closed doors tells you everything you need to know. This is nothing more than the next phase of an illegitimate coup, whose secondary purpose is to create smoke to obfuscate and prevent seeing the real story. And in case you missed it, that story is a simple one: Like him or not, Donald Trump was chosen for such a time as this, when unusual courage and energy are critically necessary to persevere with the priorities to save the nation from self-destruction.

Scott Powell is senior fellow at Discovery Institute in Seattle. Reach him at scottp@discovery.org