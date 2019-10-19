Is America for or against Underdogs?

When I was growing up in the fifties and sixties, it was believed that America was supportive of the underdog. That was before increasing numbers of people came to believe that America produced underdogs. In fact, in the minds of the Left, our country is an underdog factory. Or it might be more accurate to say the Left believes that America is an underdog junkie — we are addicted to turning out, bringing in, insisting upon, and embracing underdogism as an exploitative national philosophy. Yet, as sneaky hypocrites, we say we care. We give a lot to charity. We send rescue teams all over the world when there are natural or unnatural catastrophes. We use our military for nation-building in countries that have been involved in nation-destroying for hundreds or thousands of years. We claim to be a country that wants to "save the world for democracy" or be a "light in a dark room." Yet, in fact, as a country, we are Darth Vader in disguise...bringing sorrow, poverty, discrimination, exclusion, broken dreams, death, and despair to people both within and without our country. To the Left, the USA is the quintessence of exploitation. (Just read the all-time best-selling college history textbook by Howard Zinn, A Peoples' History of the United States.)

Thus, our history as traditionally taught must be seen as propaganda. Our great patriotic days must be seen in a new light. What will you celebrate next 4th of July? Instead of revering George Washington as father of our country, will you instead celebrate his unsightly dentures that kept him from smiling in portraits? This will show his vanity and prove that his courage, leadership, integrity, and perseverance were exaggerated. Will you celebrate Thomas Jefferson's fornications with Sally Hemmings to prove that his chief personality traits were lust and exploitation? This will show that his love for liberty, his gifts as a writer and as a political visionary who wrote the Declaration of Independence and made the Louisiana Purchase, were decidedly biased or even hypocritical. Will you celebrate Alexander Hamilton for having the humility to get into a duel and be shot dead instead of living out his life belaboring his exploitative capitalistic vision of America as a great manufacturing society? You see, with this mindset, any country that has or has had underdogs is automatically foul and unjust, and its heroes are repugnant.

Yes, the 4th has been quintessentially a family event with picnics, flag-waving, laughter, children playing tag, patriotic speeches, and a sense of belonging to an awesome experiment in freedom. Yet the cranky ones are going to make a face and remind us that the creation of America was not an unadulterated good. Wrongs were committed, and they have not been fully atoned for. Why are there no drag queens invited to your picnic with some pseudo-humping of children on their chests or laps as they read to the kids about the glory days of colonial America?

Are you telling people about the contributions of the homosexual community to the Revolutionary War struggle, or are you suppressing this as part of your "straight indoctrination"? Or are you insisting there is nothing to celebrate because our country was born in the darkness of slavery? Do you scoff at Joseph in the Bible, who became administrative head of Egypt after his brothers sold him into slavery yet said to his brothers years later, "You meant it for evil, but God meant it for good." Thus, he forgave them for their wrongdoing. Or are you whining and saying, "Yes, that's OK for Joseph to say, but my mom still had to take care of their children to make a living."

In fact, as the years went on, it became increasingly clear that it was not enough for those on the Left in the urban centers to want to help the underdog. Rather, it became increasingly desirable to be an underdog. Some moral superiority accrued to the underdog. According to politically correct ideology, the problems of the underdog increasingly came from his being seen as an underdog. Redemption came from graduation from underdog status or being perceived in some ways as disadvantaged or handicapped to being seen as equal or even superior to those who had been considering him an underdog.

The underdog no longer was a person to be helped by non-underdogs like myself, but was to have power over me. Yet, in the process, I did not thereby become an underdog. No. It was not complete role reversal that was sought. Rather, the underdog was someone who continued to need my help, respect, attention, and even love; but the underdog had gained the right to rebuff, belittle, humiliate, assault, and demean me as an exploitative SOB. So, in a Facebook post, a church lady I knew of a non-white race told me that since I am white, my desire to kill people of color is innate...thus, it is fair to say I am "murderous."

Students in an at-risk high school where this writer taught looked at their teachers — black, white, and Asian — as people they just had to put up with six hours a day, annoying backdrops to their own more important priorities. Similarly, in a public college where this writer taught, learning was a low priority for many students even though their tuition and even their rent were being paid for. In fact, with the college's open admissions policy, many students not qualified for college-level work were there for no other reason than to prove that the top dogs are not as exploitative as they have been portrayed. We are in the midst of an incredibly convoluted mind game, initiated and perpetuated by the Left.

Finally, a way out for myself was created by none other than Saul Alinsky's favorite Wellesley graduate, Hillary Clinton. She described a sizeable majority of those who opposed her as deplorables. Finally, I could belong to a despised and disparaged sub-category of citizens. Finally, I could get out of self-identification of that disparaged group of achieving white male straight persons whose one goal in life is to exploit others and participate in creating underdogs while, at the same time, living under the illusion that I wished to help underdogs. As a deplorable, I no longer had to protect my reputation. I could have a higher-status role in society but could openly disparage myself as a deplorable. I could hold my head high. I could remember my pride in being nominated for a Rhodes scholarship or in being president of my college student government and a member of Phi Beta Kappa. Now, despite achievements, I can see that I am a bona fide deplorable. The recognition I received was part of co-opting me to lifetime membership in a degraded class. My abilities recognized by an exploitative system were pushing me toward degradation. Now, for once in my life, I could be an underdog with a clear conscience.