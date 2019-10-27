Hong Kongâ€™s Freedom Protestors are Making Democrats Grimace

During his farewell address from the Oval Office, Ronald Regan referred to the country he loved as “that shining city upon a hill … a magnet for all who must have freedom.” A century and a quarter earlier, Abraham Lincoln, on the verge of signing the Emancipation Proclamation, sent a letter to Congress in which he referred to America as “the last best hope of earth.”

Now threatened by the kind of ironfisted crackdown common to every communist nation in history (no exceptions), the people of Hong Kong see the great United States of America as that shining city upon a hill.

In the days since China threatened harsh action against the growing protest movement, freedom-loving Hong Kongers have defiantly waved U.S. flags at massive demonstrations in the city that finds itself in the crosshairs of the world’s most heavily armed communist nation.

Not everyone sees America as that shining city on a hill, the last best hope of mankind. China certainly doesn’t see America that way, nor do other totalitarian countries, such as Russia, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Venezuela. And neither does the modern Democratic Party, which decades ago stopped seeing their country as the greatest land of freedom the world has ever known.

That’s a tough charge, so please allow me to justify it.

Democrat icons of the 1960s--Adlai Stevenson, Henry “Scoop” Jackson, George McGovern, Hubert Humphrey and JFK, to name a few--were genuine American patriots who loved their country and saw it as a force for good, both at home and abroad, a sentiment shared by an overwhelming majority of that era’s rank and file Democrats

Such is no longer the case.

According to Gallup, less than a third of today’s Democrats are extremely proud of their country. Less than a third, and trending sharply downward. Democrats have soured on the place Lincoln saw as the last best hope of earth, the only country that ever went to war with itself to end the scourge of slavery.

Just as ominous as the precipitous drop in love of country among Democrats, an astounding 77% of today’s Democrats have fallen under the spell of socialism, according to a survey by Public Opinion Strategies. In other words, a solid majority of Democrats believe America’s 2-party capitalist system must be torn down and replaced with single-party socialism.

Must America be fundamentally transformed?

From ending slavery and dismantling segregation to Brown v. Topeka Board and the $22 trillion War on Poverty, no country in the history of the world has ever done more than this country to right the wrongs once committed against an oppressed minority of its own citizens.

Despite the remarkable racial progress since the 1960s--a fact no one can intelligently deny--the modern Democratic Party leaves no stone unturned at trying to con black Americans to believe that even after all these years, their country is still a racist hellhole, as it most definitely was in the 1960s.

Through its identity politics election strategy, the modern Democratic Party has not only tried to turn black Americans against their country, it has done the same with other “victim” groups it created, telling members of each group that their deeply-flawed country has it in for them.

According to the most admired leader of the modern Democratic Party, the America of today is so flawed that things can be made right only through its “fundamental transformation.” At a July 2008 campaign rally, presidential candidate Barack Obama used that term when he vowed to “fundamentally transform the United States of America.” If you’ve never seen the 10-sec. video, click on the preceding link. It’s chilling.

When Obama vowed five days before his first election to fundamentally transform the nation he soon would lead, few who voted for him thought to ask, transform it to what? America always needs improving, but is it such a sorry place that it must be fundamentally transformed?

Apparently so, according to Obama.

To fundamentally transform a nation means to bring about profound changes to its principles, values and institutions. In the case of America, that means doing away with its two-party capitalist system in favor of single-party socialist rule that promises to cleanse society of oppression and provide a honeyed existence to all.

Sadly, Democrats want to fundamentally transform the shining city on a hill, the last best hope of mankind. But not so the freedom-loving people of Hong Kong, who are waving American flags in defiance of tyranny. Pictured below is an example of that flag waving, which you can bet your last dime is causing Stage 4 grimacing to the party of post-Americanism.

