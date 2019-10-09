For Trump It’s About Corruption, Not Politics

Impeachment fever is in the Washington, D.C. air this fall, despite the Mueller investigation and report fizzling out. The Democratic media can hardly talk about anything else after President Trump released the transcript of his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

They think they have found the smoking gun that will finally overturn the 2016 presidential election. Yet they are like the coyote, once again cooking up a scheme to catch the roadrunner, only to fall flat on their faces.

A typical example is Mr. Kellyanne Conway, also known as George, tweeting “Quid, meet quo.” Such a clever guy, relegated to Twitter while his wife works at the right hand of the leader of the free world. It’s all about Trump asking Zelensky for “a favor.”

What favor was that? Did it involve offering “more flexibility” to Russia after the election? Or enlisting the intelligence agencies of Australia, Ukraine, Italy, and the UK to spy on and sabotage a political opponent and subsequent presidential administration?

According to the Trump-Zelensky call transcript, the “favor” was to “find out what happened” with Crowdstrike, the outfit that took possession of and examined the DNC server, falsely concluding that Russia “hacked” the server, providing the genesis for the Trump-Russia collusion hoax and the subsequent fallout from that, including two years of Mueller and his merry gang of partisan Democrats ruining lives and reputations.

Zelensky is already on board, saying earlier in the call, “We are trying to work hard because we wanted to drain the swamp here in our country.” The name Biden hadn’t come up yet in their conversation. After Trump talked about the Crowdstrike favor, Zelensky, not Trump, brought up Rudy Giuliani saying, “I will personally tell you that one of my assistants spoke with Mr. Giuliani just recently and we are hoping very much that Mr. Giuliani will be able to travel to Ukraine and we will meet once he comes to Ukraine.”

After that, President Trump finally mentioned the Bidens, hundreds of words after he said anything about a favor. And that was the only time Trump mentioned either “Biden” or “favor.”

Trump did not, as Rep. Adam Schiff claimed during the House Intelligence Committee meeting say, “I want you to make up dirt on my political opponent. Understand? Lots of it, on this and on that."

In a nutshell, Trump was concerned about corruption, not political favors, as he is obligated to do as president.

If you watch cable news, you probably won’t have heard about the “Treaty with Ukraine on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters.” This treaty was ratified by the U.S. Senate, when Joe Biden was a senator, and signed by then President Bill Clinton in 1999. Under the terms of the treaty, Trump was simply doing his job during his phone call with the Ukrainian president.

From the treaty:

The Treaty is one of a series of modern mutual legal assistance treaties being negotiated by the United States in order to counter criminal activities more effectively. It provides for a broad range of cooperation in criminal matters. Mutual assistance available under the Treaty includes: taking of testimony or statements of persons; providing documents, records, and articles of evidence; serving documents; locating or identifying persons; transferring persons in custody for testimony or other purposes; executing requests for searches and seizures; assisting in proceedings related to restraint, confiscation, forfeiture of assets, restitution, and collection of fines; and any other form of assistance not prohibited by the laws of the requested state.

This fits Crowdstrike and the Russian collusion hoax like a glove. This is not only Trump’s concern, but also that of the U.S. attorney general and a U.S. attorney as they visit foreign countries that were engaged in this bit of chicanery.

Ukraine, no stranger to corruption, is ranked by Transparency International as the “second most corrupt country in Europe after Russia.” As per the treaty, President Trump is fulfilling his constitutional duty to collaborate with Ukraine in investigating criminal corruption, including pay-to-play schemes between the former U.S. vice-president and Ukraine, involving his son. Fortunately, the new Ukrainian president is on the same page as Trump in his desire to root out corruption in his country.

There is also another treaty ratified so long ago that it was before Donald Trump started “The Apprentice” reality television show. “The United Nations Convention against Corruption” of 2003, ratified by many countries including China and Ukraine with these purposes.

To promote and strengthen measures to prevent and combat corruption more efficiently and effectively. To promote, facilitate and support international cooperation and technical assistance in the prevention of and the fight against corruption, including asset recovery.

Yet to Democrats and the media, Trump’s call for China to probe Biden is an impeachable offense rather than a president doing his job under the terms of a treaty that the U.S. signed onto.

Also never mentioned on cable news is an executive order from December 2017. It’s called the, “Executive order blocking the property of persons involved in serious human rights abuse or corruption.” Note the last word, “corruption.”

From the order:

I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, find that the prevalence and severity of human rights abuse and corruption that have their source, in whole or in substantial part, outside the United States…have reached such scope and gravity that they threaten the stability of international political and economic systems. The United States seeks to impose tangible and significant consequences on those who commit serious human rights abuse or engage in corruption, as well as to protect the financial system of the United States from abuse by these same persons. I therefore determine that serious human rights abuse and corruption around the world constitute an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States, and I hereby declare a national emergency to deal with that threat.

More specifically, this is how the EO applies to the Bidens.

A current or former government official, or a person acting for or on behalf of such an official, who is responsible for or complicit in, or has directly or indirectly engaged in: (1) corruption, including the misappropriation of state assets, the expropriation of private assets for personal gain, corruption related to government contracts or the extraction of natural resources, or bribery; or (2) the transfer or the facilitation of the transfer of the proceeds of corruption.

Would this apply to a U.S. vice-president using a billion dollars of U.S. assets to extort a foreign government for the financial gain of his son? Absolutely.

President Trump is simply doing his job. He signed this executive order in 2017, long before Joe Biden, or any other candidate, declared his intention to run for president. Meaning that he is not targeting his political opponents or engaging in any type of quid pro quo, but instead doing his job.

President Trump is fulfilling his oath of office, “To the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

Despite the bleating of Mr. Kellyanne Conway and other #NeverTrumpers, and impeachment threats from congressional Democrats, President Trump is doing exactly what he was elected to do.

It’s about corruption. The Democrats are making it about politics.

Brian C Joondeph, MD, is a Denver based physician, freelance writer and occasional radio talk show host whose pieces have appeared in American Thinker, Daily Caller, and other publications. Follow him on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and QuodVerum.