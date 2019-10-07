After Trump, Weâ€™re Next

The Democrats in 2016 graciously gave Americans the opportunity to do as we were told and vote for Hillary Clinton. And just as we so many times disappointed Barack Obama, we failed them as well, proving our illegitimacy as a citizenry.

Electing Trump was the last straw for them – plastic, of course, paper is for us rabble. They used to want only our money, but since we elected Trump, they’ve decided to come for everything else we enjoy as free citizens of the Republic.

Trump is all that stands between the America we cherish and the left’s policies for “fundamentally transforming the United States of America.” They know that for us, 2020 is a “Flight 93” election and impeaching Trump on what is the thinnest of gruel, and arguably the finest example of projection today, is a last-ditch effort to either depose him or damage him enough politically to make him unelectable come next November.

With the media, their unctuous allies in scurrility, the left knows every specious allegation will be portrayed as fact in every article, on every news panel, and in every talking-head utterance. It used to be the “big lie.” Now it is a million little lies told by a camarilla of politicians and skirling media that they hope will rid the left of their Orange Man bane.

The left must make sure that someone like Trump never happens again, should they succeed at deposing Trump, or better yet, damaging him to the point where he loses in 2020, for defeating him at the polls can be trumpeted as the “will of the people.”

They will take our citizenship. Citizens have the right to vote and that is something they can’t fully rig until they accumulate enough power to implement democracy as Turkish President Recep Tayyip ErdoÄŸan understands democracy: “One election, once.” Instead, they are honing the art of cheating and weakening election integrity efforts while flooding the country with enough illegal aliens to negate our vote and guarantee eternal leftist primacy. In short, they will replace us with a more compliant citizenry.

Note: Living in the Bronx, it is now illegal for me to use the “derogation” “illegal aliens.” Should I be afraid? Am I Spartacus like Cory or like Kirk?

They will take our guns. A well-armed, regnant populace believing the “right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed” cannot so easily be forced to give up their liberty to an all-knowing clerisy intent on saving us even if it kills us. It won’t affect them; they will keep their armed guards and walled estates. And if blood must be spilled to disarm us, they won’t mind. It won’t be their blood -- or so they think. As my mother used to say, “They have another ‘think’ coming.”

They will take our cars, our large homes, inexpensive fuel for heating, and our affordable electricity. A mobile population is a free population, and a citizenry warm in their homes with electricity cheap enough to afford is too comfortable to need their “solutions” and too free to be constrained at their whim.

They’ve decided that no one needs more than 300 square feet per person; large private residences are wasteful, and we are selfish and greedy for working hard to buy them. Our avaricious self-interest must be eliminated, not only to save the planet but to build a better world for all. We must be forced to live within “stacked” cities in tiny apartments, cantilevered around mass transit hubs close to our jobs with no hope of escape. No hope in general.

“Try to say, ‘No,’ now, you deplorable bastards.”

People think the Green New Deal is about saving the planet -- it’s not; it’s about control; it’s about socialism. Saikat Chakrabarti, Sandy O’s pappy-puppeteer, admitted as much. We’re not supposed to notice our elite will keep their cars, and their 5,000-plus square feet multiple mansions. Our ruling elite will be able to afford fuel and electricity at 10x today’s price while enjoying the added benefit of no traffic to impede the progress of their limousines. Ala Al Gore, the porcine prophet of climate doom, they’ll buy carbon offsets to maintain their Thunberg purity.

They will take away our right to say what we want when we want without fear of government reprisal. Because a people allowed to speak freely can “stand athwart history and yell, ‘Stop!’” Folks allowed to have their own opinions will eventually disagree, however minor the deviation. And they can’t have that.

They will take our children, something they’ve been trying to do for generations. Despots have always known that controlling youth creates controlled adults. Any freedom from an anti-American curriculum we now enjoy will be eliminated, including home-schooling, private schools, and magnet schools. When you start them young, they’re yours forever.

Impeaching Trump is their way of telling us to get in line, or else. If you think of Trump, not as Trump, but as one of us, it becomes clear. Destroying him is a way of telling us, “You’re next.”

