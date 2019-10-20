Abolish the Diversity Visa Lottery

The Diversity Visa Lottery, also known as (the Green Card Lottery) is an immigration program by which immigrants from nations with usually low rates of immigration to the United States are able to apply for a visa online. The platform, however, has been used by terrorists to penetrate America. On October 31, 2017, Sayfullo Saipov used a rental pickup truck to deliberately mow down pedestrians. After killing eight and injuring 13, he left the truck and shouted, "Allahu Akbar." Sayfullo is an Uzbekistan national and came to America in 2010. Later officials found a note about his allegiance to ISIS. This attack immediately received worldwide reaction from other lawmakers including the US. A bill proposed in August that would slash legal immigration levels in half over a decade also would eliminate the lottery program.

The bill went to the House and overwhelmingly passed, but halted in the Senate. Each year, the Diversity Visa Program accepts 50,000 randomly selected people -- only from countries that don’t send many immigrants to the United States -- to obtain permanent residency (commonly called a “green card”). It’s a way for individuals and families who otherwise wouldn’t have any way to legally immigrate to the United States to get a green card.

The program is often seen as one that should be ended in a shift toward a more merit-based system. According to Heritage Foundation: “It does not bolster the skills of the American workforce, nor does it reunite families or serve any humanitarian function. Its only purpose is to increase ethnic and cultural heterogeneity in the U.S. -- a dubious goal that weakens the social ties within communities.”

The diversity lottery has been an unwise policy since its inception in 1986, this program. This program is a dangerous gamble. Many Muslims who arrive in America, are deeply indoctrinated by Islamic credos and find it impossible to assimilate into host countries. In fact, their leaders and Imams encourage them to stay away from the American people and only stay within their own community. Hypocrisy is a Muslim trait while they strive to impose their own defunct 7th century barbaric ideology -- which is the cause of their own misery -- on the host nation.

Both America’s political parties are guilty of keeping much of the U.S. population in the dark about Islam’s mission in the U.S. Those who dare to ask their representatives questions regarding this matter, will assure their constituents that in general, Muslims are law-abiding citizens of their adopted countries and it is only a minority that is responsible for the violence and chaos, so lies and deceptions are told.

Muslims are required to abide by their own laws under Sharia and not the Constitution of the United States of America. Because it is mandatory for a Muslim to adhere to Islamic laws and not to a man-made law such as the U.S. Constitution, therefore it is logical to state a Muslim can never be both a Muslim and an American at the same time.

President Trump is 100% correct in his campaign to completely abolish this bogus “Diversity Visa Program." Critics argue that the program is susceptible to fraud and manipulation, and that identity fraud is endemic. Critics also assert that the program poses a danger to national security.

A few years ago, I met a young Muslim man in his early 20s from Tunisia, who worked for a major hotel brand as a van driver, working for a hotel while attending a university. I casually asked him regarding America and how does he feel being here. He openly expressed his views to me on how much he resents America and he refuses to take hotel guests to liquor stores or to strip clubs because it was against his religion. I questioned him on how he obtained his Green Card and what made him to come to the United States. He said, one day, as he was checking his mailbox, he noticed that he had won the “lottery” program. In our brief conversation, I noticed his demeanor was belligerent and extremely repulsive towards America. In fact, I felt that he would not hesitate to join any radical Islamic groups in the U.S.

Our nonfunctional immigration system sent a lottery invitation with a welcome letter to a devout and dangerous young Muslim man who was full of hate for America. Go figure!

“Among the heaviest users of the U.S. Diversity Visa lottery are people in countries known to have terrorism problems. Entering the Diversity Visa program, Islamists openly felt, was their opportunity to access the U.S. and cause destruction to the country and its people, which they viewed as their enemy.”

President Trump is not the first and will certainly not be the last president who wants to abolish this bogus Green Card Lottery. But he is the only President who is pushing the envelope harder than all previous Presidents. This program is completely irrational and deeply flawed, especially concerning terrorism. Our immigration system is not just broken, it is shattered. It is beyond repair.

This nonsocial program like other immigration packages is unnecessary and threatens the safety and security of the American people. Whether you are a Democrat or Republican, it is your duty to abolish this risky program which threatens our national security.