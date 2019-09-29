Violence against the Citizenry Is the Left's Intent

The extreme controls and revisions envisioned by the Squad and many of the candidates for the Leftocratic presidential nomination for 2020 are actually leading not merely to vast governmental expansion, nor to a more secure future as they claim, but to vast governmental and economic collapse. The unspoken goal is to bring about the disintegration of the USA in every sector and to use violence against those who oppose them.

Although it is tempting to characterize the hatred of the presidency of Donald J.Trump as a burgeoning expression of themes that are both fascistic and communistic, that characterization would be only partially correct. Because of the ultimately destructive nature of the Leftocratic endgame — where centralized power in the name of the greater good leads to disruptions, misery, and ultimately collapse — it is more accurate to say the ultimate endgame of today's Left is murderous nihilism and brainwashing as enforced groupthink.

The primary example in this writer's life was the communist takeover of Vietnam. As a graduate student during the Vietnam War, the vector going from takeover to murder, brainwashing ("re-education"), and torture was systematically excluded from my thinking. In that time of my life, before I became a deplorable, I believed — not unlike the Squad today — that the Vietnam War was part of the Establishment's everlasting plan to crush "the people" in this country and throughout the world.

This writer bought into the argument that the war was a divide-and-conquer scheme to feed the greed of Western corporate interests. The North Vietnamese only wanted unity for their people under their true national hero, Ho Chi Minh. But the corrupt U.S.-backed Ngo Diem regime and the USA's government stood in the way of that unity. The evils of communism were being deliberately exaggerated. In spite of competing evidence provided by the communist takeovers of the USSR and of China, this writer bought into the portrayal of the communist takeover of Vietnam as ultimately benign.

But when I saw the aftermath of our withdrawal from Vietnam — the South Vietnamese boat people seeking the open sea rather than living under governance by the North; the re-education camps; the executions; and the spread of vile, murderous communism to Pol Pot's Cambodia and to Laos — I understood that I had bought into the Left's lying, despicable, garbage opposition. The Left is still spewing its poison with false statements uttered in confident tones.

Thus, the endgame of this cultural assault is not a mere paradigm shift in our cultural gemeinschaft and gesellschaft — that is, not merely challenging traditional family, community, and individual norms of behavior and self-identity, although those norms are indeed being challenged. Under the new paradigm of social organization envisioned by the Leftocrats, there would be devalued individualism in favor of statism; further restrictions on private property rights; extreme dilution of federalism as the Leftocrats seek to radically increase federal and global power and commitments at the expense of state, local, and individual rights; limitations on parental rights over their children; and a radical rejection of many of the tenets of Judeo-Christian morality by promoting abortion, the homosexual and transgender agendas, legalization of marijuana, and sexual "freedom" (really license).

However, this article is suggesting that beyond those changes, as in Vietnam, the unthinkable is really the end-in-view. The death, imprisonment, and re-education of millions is really the endgame of this political "dissent."

If one were a Freudian, one would say the Leftocrats are expressing the "death wish" or Thanatos for our culture, repressed in their collective unconscious. Their perverse response to unresolved Oedipal issues (desire to overthrow the father in relation to the mother) is manifesting as a death wish for the society or the culture itself. In more straightforward terms, their hatred is so great that they are willing to kill vast numbers if necessary to depose President Trump and even themselves die in the process. It is a political fanaticism similar to that observed in Maximilien Robespierre and Georges Danton in the French Revolution. It was the spirit of the Terror in that French Revolution that is now being set loose in America. Robespierre was noted for saying, "You can't make an omelet without breaking a few eggs," and Vladimir Lenin, who led the Bolsheviks in the Russian revolution, is reported as repeating this saying.

How can we think other than that there is underlying violent intent in these Leftocrat so-called leaders? Instead of reprimands, rebukes, and calls for their supporters to respect our democratic institutions and Republicans, they say nothing to encourage calm in the raging waters of our political life. Rather, the ever charming Maxine Waters exhorts her followers to get in the faces of the opposition in the Trump administration. And when the crazies were being removed from the gallery at the Brett Kavanaugh hearings, not one of the Leftocrat senators condemned their disruptive behavior.

The incessant, deranged, and rage-filled response to President Donald J. Trump has reached a fever pitch in the Leftocratic cry for his impeachment. The Democrats expect a victory of some kind over Trump just as the enemies of William Shakespeare's character Macbeth finally advanced against him at Dunsinane Castle disguised with tree branches from Birnham Wood. Their loveless desire to brutally rule over us is disguised as following a legitimate impeachment process.

Is this concern about the violent intent of the Left mere hyperbole? Well, in August, the Democratic National Committee passed a resolution in support of the "non-religious" and "religiously unaffiliated." In doing so, those in charge put themselves into direct opposition to the religiously affiliated, or, to put it another way, they put themselves in opposition to belief in God and to God Himself. There was no parallel resolution in support of believers. Thus, their resolution is inherently a violent and defiant act.

Who is the Prince of Peace? None other than Jesus Christ. In the Old Testament, did not Jeremiah cry out, "Peace, peace when there is no peace" (Jeremiah 6:14)? He meant that there is no true peace apart from the will of Almighty God. Isaiah, one of the major prophets of Israel, emphatically stated, "You will keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on You, because he trusts in You" (Isaiah 26:3). And in Psalm 85:8 we read, "I will listen to what God the Lord says; he promises peace to his people, his faithful servants — but let them not turn to folly." To express support for the non-religious without acknowledging the source and/or hope for society among the Judeo-Christian faithful is itself thus suggestive to this writer of a violent intention. Believing in a God who insists that we love our neighbor as ourselves and love the Lord our God with all our heart, mind, soul, and strength is the greatest source of nonviolence there is in our depraved world.

The Left's ultimate goal is not merely radical legal and institutional reforms, not merely the impeachment of President Trump as a big step in that direction, but the enacting of literal violence against all those who disagree with leftists. We deplorables must stand firm against their raging assaults, which at bottom are assaults on our lives even more than on our liberty or pursuit of happiness.