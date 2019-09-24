Thrilling New Novel Reveals Who is America’s #1 Enemy

In 1960, Nikita Khrushchev banged his shoe on the desk in anger at a summit in the United Nations, but what most remember about this Communist Russian leader were his words to Western leaders. ”We will bury you.” Level-headed USSR delegates did not approve of his aggressive statements and by 1964, he lost his position.

Russia may be an adversary, but it is not our number one enemy. Neither is China, which may have over a billion people but we’re its best customer and they’ve invested too much in this nation to risk our destruction.

Iranian leaders, on the other hand, have made no secret that they hate America and everything we stand for. The leading mullahs are true believers in a caliphate that will conquer the world. The 21st century has seen a broad mainstream embrace of a collective Muslim identity by young Muslims and the appeal of a caliphate as an idealized future Muslim state has grown ever stronger. The biggest attack on American soil by Muslim jihadists on 9/11 has solidified this ambition.

According to the Ayatollah Morteza Mutahhari of Iran, it means an armed conflict. In his discourse, "Jihad: The Holy War of Islam and its Legitimacy in the Quran," the Ayatollah writes:

"… Islam, however, is a religion that sees its duty and commitment to form an Islamic state. Islam came to reform society and to form a nation and government. Its mandate is the reform of the whole world …. It cannot be without a law of jihad. While the scope of Christianity is extremely limited, that of Islam is extremely wide…. It has laws which govern the society, economic laws and political laws. It came to organize a state, to organize a government. Once this is done, how can it remain without an army?"

Get it? The religion of peace has a mandate to reform the entire world. Recent drone attacks on the Saudi oil fields allegedly sponsored by Iran indicate that perhaps Islamic jihad has gone global. We should also be reminded that militant jihadists like the 9/11 murderers are not afraid of dying but welcome death and are now preparing for war.

Several years ago, I had the fortune of connecting with Dr. Francis Bandettini who with his co-author Matt Nilsen had written a very enjoyable action thriller, American Jackal. The hero Troy Stoker reminded me of Mitch Rapp, one of my favorite characters created by the late Vince Flynn, and I’ve communicated with the good South Dakota psychiatrist ever since. I was then given the opportunity to read his next novel, Silent Strike, which I found not only exciting but frightening in the sense that it depicted a very plausible attack on our country that we may not be prepared for.

The villain in the novel is a very wealthy mogul publicly known as a Greek but is in fact an Iranian groomed by the director of a bonyad. This is just one word that I had to research and found to be factual.

Bonyads are charitable trusts in Iran that play a major role in Iran's non-petroleum economy, controlling an estimated 20% of Iran's GDP, and channeling revenues to groups supporting the Islamic Republic.

What Nicholas, the mogul, has been responsible for is recruiting numerous sleeper cells throughout the country employing workers in service and food industries that are being used to spread bio-terrorism. Sounds kind of far fetched until one keeps reading about strange food poisoning incidents in restaurants, cruise ships and food recalls in the industry. The novel posits that the bio-terrrorism has a much more lethal consequence than mere stomach ailments.

The ultimate goal of introducing bacteria in the U.S. is that it will produce severe respiratory illnesses that will cripple our medical resources. I actually looked up the names of these germs and discovered that they do exist and that many of the details in the novel have been thoroughly researched. It is my sincere hope that our enemy does not use this stratagem and that our government is prepared for all such attacks.

While I will not write spoilers for Silent Strike, I will mention one innovation that I have confirmed is indeed a reality. There does exist a bona fide lie-detector system that cannot be manipulated and considering all the fake news and allegations against the administration and other conservatives, I cannot wait until law enforcement has this remarkable tool.

It is astonishing that the Left and its minions operating in Congress and the mainstream media have dismissed the enmity of Iran. On the 18tth anniversary of 9/11, when “some people” destroyed the Twin Towers, the New York Times tweeted, “18 years have passed since airplanes took aim and brought down the World Trade Center.” Who knew that airplanes could aim at buildings without pilots? This inability to name Islamic jihadists as perpetrators of terrorism has been the modus operandi of the Left’s narrative. The Obama administration secretly awarded the enemy with pallets of cash yet that didn’t even raise an eyebrow in the mainstream media. Obama proceeded to have a treaty with a government that has never stopped advocating the death of the United States.

Since 9/11/2001, this benevolent country has not taken action against the vast Muslim community as FDR took against Germans and Japanese after the attack on Pearl Harbor by putting them in internment concentration camps. In fact, we’ve elected more Muslim representatives in Congress than ever before. A few of them have not hesitated to profess hatred of American ideals. One of the most vocal, Rep. Iilan Omar (D-Minnesota) was rebuked by a 9/11 victim’s family member for saying, “some people did something” to the Twin Towers. Her response was to act the victim and said she was afraid of the American response. Oh really?

Then explain how over 600 mosques have been built here since 9/11 and even one community center was opened very near to Ground Zero. Why have public schools introduced ‘Be a Muslim day” for their students and bent over backward to accommodate their religious rituals like prayer rugs and foot baths? Muslims have achieved political power in states like Michigan and Minnesota. There have even been some legislators seeking to enact Sharia law in some domestic cases.

Silent Strike doesn’t pull any punches about who our number one enemy is in the 21st century. It is not the Iranian people, many of them Persians, but the leadership and mullahs who hold them captive and threaten our way of life.

I applaud the authors for this attempt to open our eyes to the truth. Let’s hope our POTUS gets a copy.