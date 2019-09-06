This Week from the Ministry of Disinformation

Dave Chappelle hurts the Left's feelings

The entertainment sections of the liberal news are breathing into paper bags this week after the premier of famed comedian Dave Chappelle's newest Netflix special. Mr. Chappelle hit on everything in his stand-up routine, aptly named Sticks and Stones, from mass shootings and child molestation to the Jussie Smollett hoax and the LGBT community's thin skin.

Rotten Tomatoes, the site that calls its tools "the world's most trusted recommendation resources for quality entertainment," initially rated Chappelle's stand-up with its first-ever zero score, though it has since raised it to 17% and then finally to 30%. This was only after the audience continued to recommend it positively 99% of the time (over 17,000 reviews).

Why the discrepancy between critics and viewers? Well, Dave Chappelle's stand-up poked fun of all the things that the Left holds dear and believes cannot be mocked. News outlets like Newsweek and Vice tried their best to eviscerate the comedian's performance on the grounds that Rotten Tomatoes rated it so low, never mentioning that the audience ratings were so high. Vice even told people not to watch it for themselves in the headline "You Can Definitely Skip Dave Chappelle's New Netflix Special" and went on to call it misogynistic and transphobic, in typical Vice fashion.

The Alabama weather map

President Trump has been accused by the liberal media this week of...attempting to minimize damages that Alabama may face as a result of being a gulf state during a hurricane. As Hurricane Dorian was headed for Florida, the president made precautions and disclosed some with the free press, including keeping emergency services reserved for Alabama.

The Left shot back, claiming that no weatherman ever predicted that scenario. When President Trump presented his own evidence, CNN boldly went on air calling the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's own report "doctored."

And then, because CNN has no concept of shame or irony, the news network then doctored its own picture (see screengrab below, circled in red). The Category 4 spin renamed an American state to prevent Alabama from appearing on a map about the hurricane. There is something terrifying about the fact that the president of the United States has to prepare potential victims of a natural disaster on Twitter because the Fake News refuses to, out of spite.

No, Trump did not congratulate Poland for Nazi invasion

A gross headline by The Washington Post reads, "Trump congratulates Poland as it commemorates Nazi invasion" and insinuates that the president is sending accolades to Poland for being outmuscled by the Nazis in the 1930s. The president was asked on Sunday a few questions from the media about his canceling of the scheduled trip to Poland as Hurricane Dorian approached.

The Washington Post reports, "Asked if he had a message for that country, which was commemorating the anniversary of the start of World War II, Trump decided to ... congratulate it?" The article then quotes the president word for word so that those who understand even the most literal context could comprehend themselves that he was clearly congratulating the Poles not for being invaded, but rather for the strength and the building of their nation in the 80 years since.

Q: Mr. President, do you have a message for Poland on the 80th anniversary of the Second World War? TRUMP: I do have a great message for Poland. And we have Mike Pence, our Vice President, is just about landing right now. And he is representing me. I look forward to being there soon. But I just want to congratulate Poland. It's a great country with great people. We also have many Polish people in our country; it could be 8 million. We love our Polish friends. And I will be there soon.

The story ran under WaPo's analysis section, proving that analysis has no meaning in the paper's newspeak room.

Leif Olsen's DOL resignation and rehire

Earlier this week, a Bloomberg article made an assertion that a new hire at the Department of Labor made anti-Jewish remarks on his Facebook. The "Trump Labor aide," as he was referred to in the liberal propaganda, Leif Olsen, resigned just four hours after the article hit the web. However, before the week was done, Olsen was rehired by the DOL. After an investigation into these "controversial" Facebook posts, it was revealed that they were not anti-Semitic, as had been claimed; in fact, it was the opposite.

In an interview, Olsen stated about the comments: "It was sarcastic criticism of the alt-right's conspiracy theories and anti-Semitic positions." It would be safest to always assume that the Left will never understand a joke, especially one rooted in sarcasm, and has mastered how to twist innocent words into nefarious context.

Although the Bloomberg article was updated, it still asserts that Leif Olsen made an anti-Jewish remark on his Facebook at the top of the article. Only afterward did the writer issue a correction and then pat himself on the back for removing "anti-Semitic" from the headline. It now reads, "Trump Labor Aide Quits After Facebook Posts Surface" and links coverage of Olsen's rehire just four days later in a separate article.

As the Fake News denizens continue to earn their title, I'm certain there will be more material to write about next week.

