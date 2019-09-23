The Democrat Left is the Party of Racism, Divisiveness, and Balkanization

A quote misattributed to Joseph Goebbels says, "Accuse the other side of that which you are guilty." The Democrat Left has, however, put this advice into practice by accusing Republicans in general, President Trump in particular, and "deplorables" as a whole, of its own racist, anti-Semitic, anti-Christian, ageist, and otherwise divisive and Balkanizing practices.

The Democrat Left calls Donald Trump a racist and white nationalist as if these were statements of fact, but it can offer no objective evidence in the form of hate speech against anybody's race or ethnicity — the very kind of hate speech in which the Left itself deals wholesale on an almost routine basis.

New Jersey Democrats: "Jew Down" is not Anti-Semitic

New Jersey Democrat Kathy McBride used the phrase "Jew down" while fellow Democrat Robin Vaughn dismissed this phrase as an ordinary verb rather than an anti-Semitic slur. I wonder how these two African-Americans would feel if somebody similarly excused the N-word because it means literally "black" and nothing more. Nobody would buy that excuse, and the African-American registry not only describes the Latin origin of the N-word but also cites "Jew him down" as an example of "explicit group devaluations." Vaughn deserves credit for apologizing subsequently, but the bottom line is that a total of three Democrats, including George Muschal, behaved at first as though there is nothing wrong with the phrase "Jew down."

Do Jews Make Matzos from the Blood of Murdered Palestinians?

We will have to look to Christine Olivo, a Democrat running for Congress in Florida's 24th District, for the answer. Olivo tweeted on September 16, "Everyone thinks that if you side with the Palestinians then you're anti-Semitic. WTF! We can't turn a blind eye to the suffering that they're enduring at the hands of people that have endured great suffering themselves. THEIR HOUSES ARE BEING BULLDOZED WITH THEM IN IT! #Godhelpus." The tweet may have been taken down, but I saw it when it was online, and it is still in Google cache as of September 20.

Yes, Christine, if you side with the Hamas-governed Palestinians, then you are siding with terrorists, the same way that anybody who supported Nazi-governed Germany was a Nazi sympathizer.

Women's march board member Zahra Billoo has gone even farther than Olivo by stating that "Israel is an apartheid, racist state, which engages in terrorism against Palestinians." This is yet another deployment of Joseph Goebbels's purported advice because Hamas is the terrorist organization that also discriminates against Jews, Christians, and peaceful Muslims.

If people are inclined to dismiss Billoo as an aberration who does not represent the Democratic Left, we can add the Democratic Left's counterpart in the United Kingdom. Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has depicted Hamas and Hezb'allah, the organization behind the murder of 241 U.S. Marines and other service personnel in Lebanon, as "his friends." At what point will American voters, and British voters as well, perform a clean sweep of tacit and even open promoters of terrorist organizations? Friends don't let friends vote Labor in the U.K., or Democrat Left in the U.S.

The DemLeft's Divisive Racial Identity Politics

Squad member Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) said, "We don't need any more brown faces that don't want to be a brown voice. We don't need any more black faces that don't want to be a black voice." Racial identity politics are racist by definition. Squad member Ilhan Omar added, "This is not going to be the country of white people," thus again appealing to racial divisiveness. The Congressional Black Caucus proclaims hilariously that it wants to "root out racism" when an entity like a Black Caucus is racist by definition; a Congressional White Caucus would almost certainly come with sheets, hoods, and burning crosses. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 was in fact opposed by the equivalent of a "White Caucus" with a genuine (former) Ku Klux Klansman filibustering for roughly 14 hours.

The Democratic Left, meanwhile, consorts openly with Al Sharpton, who has used some very interesting words for white people in general ("white interloper" during the 1995 Freddy's Fashion Mart incident), Jews in particular ("diamond merchants"), Asians ("Chinamen"), LGBT people ("punk faggot" and "Greek homos"), police officers ("pigs"), and even black people he dislikes (the N-word). Louis Farrakhan, while less popular with the Democratic Left, is still welcomed by some elements while he equates Jews with termites and depicts white people as "potential humans" who have yet to evolve.

These extreme views are not limited to controversial figures like Sharpton and Farrakhan. Maxine Waters encouraged her followers to harass members of the Trump administration: "And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they're not welcome anymore, anywhere." That sounds a lot like what night-riding Ku Klux Klansmen once did to black people who moved into white neighborhoods.

The Democrat Left Lines Up with Terrorists

Squad member Rashida Tlaib tweeted (link available 8/9/19), "When will the world stop dehumanizing our Palestinian people who just want to be free?" Tlaib also argued "that Palestinians are not responsible for terrorism or vitriol, even as she has lambasted the president's use of words and called Israel a white-supremacist nation." Tlaib leaves us to suppose that all the bombings, knife attacks, vehicular attacks, arson attacks, and rocket attacks on Israel perpetrate themselves, or perhaps bogeymen or indeed anybody but Tlaib's Palestinian people are responsible. Her fellow Squad member Ilhan Omar tweeted, "Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel" while adding, "It's all about the Benjamins ($100 bills), baby" — an obvious reference to Jews and money.

The Democrat Left Defines Senior Citizens and Christians as the Enemy

The Democratic Left has also (2018) depicted Trump-supporting Christians and a Christian-owned business as trash. A "Knock the Vote" ad from 2018 demonized senior citizens, with one older woman saying, "Climate change? That's a you problem. I'll be dead soon." Will the next step involve Sandmen from Logan's Run, with Democratic Donkeys on their uniforms, reducing Social Security and Medicare expenses by terminating senior citizens? Prominent Democrats have also fomented racial division by calling for reparations for slavery to be paid by people who never owned slaves to people who never were slaves.

The intellectually and morally bankrupt Democratic Left, therefore, has nothing to offer our country but hatred of Jews, hatred of Christians, hatred of senior citizens, class warfare, divisive racial identity politics, tacit support for foreign terrorist organizations, and overall Balkanization of the United States. Everybody who believes in American values, American unity, and American ideals needs to repudiate this agenda at the ballot box in 2020.

Civis Americanus is the pen name of an American Thinker contributor who remembers the lessons of history, and wants to ensure that our country never needs to learn those lessons again the hard way.