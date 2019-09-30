The Cynical Plot Behind Global Warming Hysteria

How do you take over the world? You find a way to terrify the world’s children to believe they will die if they don’t listen to you.

In what amounts to nothing less than intentional child abuse, the Left has sought since the 1980s to terrify the world’s children about global warming. This cabal of socialist elites have preyed, like hyenas, upon the fragile emotions of easily-frightened -- and easily-indoctrinated -- young people, the most famous being Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, who was severely traumatized when she was a little girl by climate hysteria. And she is still deeply traumatized, as evidenced by the pained look on her face at her emotional speech at the UN.

YouTube screen grab (cropped)

The stealth agenda behind climate hysteria

Try telling Al Gore you heard that redistributing (giving away) America’s wealth to poor nations of the world is the real agenda behind climate alarmism. Try telling him that and he will look you squarely in the eye and say this with a straight face: Oh, that’s just another right-wing conspiracy theory. All we’re trying to do is save the planet.

What Gore and his fellow globalists are attempting is to destroy capitalism in the world’s largest capitalist nation to pave the way for a new world order, i.e. global governance. That’s a serious charge, so please allow me to justify it by citing the words of two prominent UN officials in the thick of the plot to strip away America’s sovereignty.

In a frank admission that laid bare the stealth agenda behind climate alarmism, Christiana Figueres, Executive Secretary of the UN’s Framework Convention on Climate Change, admitted during a February 2015 press conference in Brussels that the UN’s real purpose in promoting climate fear is to kill off capitalism:

This is the first time in human history that we are setting ourselves the task of intentionally changing [getting rid of] the economic development model that has reigned since the Industrial Revolution.

The economic model she referred to is free-market capitalism. A year earlier, Figueres revealed what U.S. capitalism must be replaced with when she complained that America’s two-party constitutional democracy is hampering the UN’s climate objectives. She went on to cite China’s communist system as the kind of government America must have if the UN is to do as it pleases. In other words, for the UN to have its way, America must become a single-party communist society.

Figueres is not alone. Another high-level UN Marxist had comments of his own about the hidden agenda behind “climate change.” If you’re among those who believe global warming alarmists when they say all they’re trying to do is save the planet, what Dr. Ottmar Edenhofer had to say will leave your jaw on the floor.

In a Nov. 14, 2010 interview with Swiss newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung, Edenhofer, co-chair of the UN IPCC’s Working Group III, made this shocking admission:

One must free oneself from the illusion that international climate policy is environmental policy. [What we’re doing] has almost nothing to do with the climate. We must state clearly that we use climate policy to redistribute de facto the world’s wealth.

On the same date, Edenhofer added this:

Climate policy has almost nothing to do anymore with protecting the environment. The next world climate summit in Cancun is actually an economy summit during which [re]distribution of the world’s resources will be negotiated.

Dr. Ottmar Edenhofer, one of the UN’s top climate officials, effectively admitted that the organization’s public position on climate change is a hoax. The same admission was made earlier this year by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s chief of staff, Saikat Chakrabarti, who revealed that the Green New Deal is not about “saving the planet:”

It wasn’t originally a climate thing at all ... we really think of it as a how-do-you-change-the-entire-economy thing.

In other words, the Green New Deal is using climate hysteria as a backdoor way to turn America into a socialist nation.

Figueres, Edenhofer and Chakrabarti aren’t the only prominent communists to recognize the value of using environmental hysteria as a fig leaf to hide the true agenda behind “climate change.” In 1996, former Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev advocated climate fear as a means of implementing global communism:

The threat of environmental crisis will be the international disaster key to unlock the New World Order.

The ‘new world order’ to which he referred is world governance under the banner of the hammer and sickle. For that to that to happen, America must give up its national sovereignty.

They’re coming for your liberty

Powerful progressives in this country feel it’s not fair that billions of people in the world sleep on the ground in , while Americans sleep on soft mattresses in air-conditioned comfort. The progressive elites who feel that way also believe that America’s wealth must therefore be “shared” to an unprecedented extent with poor nations of the world. Wealth redistribution is the foremost tenet of communism.

The stunning pronouncements by Figueres and Edenhofer are all the evidence a rational mind needs to conclude that climate alarmism is being used as a Trojan Horse to justify the stratospheric new carbon taxes clamored for by progressive elites like Al Gore, Barack Obama and John Kerry, none of whom have denounced the profoundly anti-American sentiments of two of the UN’s top climate officials.

The words of one of those officials revealed that such taxes would be used not for environmental healing, but to fund the most massive redistribution of wealth in history, literally trillions of dollars extracted under false pretenses from hard-working U.S. taxpayers, and given to corrupt governments of every undeveloped nation on Earth, all in the guise of “climate aid.”

Progressives in high places are attempting the largest heist in human history, a collusion to plunder unprecedented sums from taxpayers of the world’s largest capitalist nation. Why? To implement on a global scale the mandate set forth in The Communist Manifesto:

From each according to his abilities, to each according to his needs.

Outraged that President Trump dealt their plan to redistribute America’s wealth a major setback when he withdrew the U.S. from the Paris Climate Accords, the progressive elites who push climate fear would have you believe they’re nothing more than environmentally-concerned Americans who would never even dream of participating in a subversive attempt to turn their country communist. These Marxist wolves in sheep’s clothing have been lying to you, and now you know it.

No rational person can fail to see that the Democratic Party is using climate alarmism as a ruse to fundamentally transform the United States of America . But because the human ego is loath to admit it’s been duped, many patriotic Democrats will continue allowing themselves to be led like sheep into the closing noose of the hammer and sickle. By the time they realize what happened, it will be too late.

An engineering graduate of Georgia Tech and now retired, John Eidson is a freelance writer in Atlanta.