Our Real Identity Politics Is Governed By Almighty God

The Left in American life today, with its emphasis on socialist and communist values, is essentially denying the validity of Judeo-Christian values which have been defended successfully for centuries by blood, sweat, and tears. The Left emphasizes needs rather than rights, equality over liberty, state ownership over private property, a woman’s right to choose death over life, gender fluidity over the eternal reality of a two gender system based on creation of both men and women in the image of God (Genesis 1:27), and world government over national identities.

To the Left, the moral values held dear for 3500 years and central in Western consciousness are, at the very least, in need of being modified and updated. For many of these bitter actors (wearing masks of outrage at the mention of just about every traditional view), Judeo-Christian morality should be overturned altogether.

Talk to those on the Left. Look at their humorless pomposity for what it is. Listen to Bernie Sanders’ half-talk, half-bark presentations. Or listen to the well-groomed Kamala Harris who has a serious expression on her face, yet the words have no gravitas. Has she been prosecuting criminals in California for years? She says nothing that suggests any serious commitment or wisdom gleaned. If there is one word for the Leftocrat candidates, I think it should be: "vacuous." How else could it be if one supports issues that reject in a fundamental way Judeo-Christian moral values? Look at the scowling expressions, and presentations of endless speech trial balloons instead of logical, detailed programs for societal growth and betterment.

They sound like pages out of the writings of the philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche, who told us in his classic work Thus Spake Zarathustra and other writings that God is dead, and that we are moving into a transvaluation of values where what we hitherto considered good would be evil, and evil good. According to delirious Friedrich, we are evolving towards a new type of human -- the Ubermensch -- who will express this new anti-morality morality, this reversal of priorities. Humans will be in relation to the Ubermensch as the animal kingdom now is to the human. One of my colleagues said to me ten years ago that “It’s time for a more Nietzschean outlook.” Perhaps he considered himself to be one of the Ubermenschen who was just ahead of his time? Who knows? Nietzsche went into a catatonic state for the last 10 years of his life, marked by occasional outbursts. Some researchers have said that he had an advanced case of syphilitic paresis, while a more recent author points to schizophrenia.

Yet, this mad hatter with his transvaluation of values is being embraced. Look at our society. In Facebook photos, I see little children brought by their parents to sit on the laps of drag queens who read to them in public libraries. I see pictures of men being wed, and even a candidate for the nomination of the Democratic Party with his "husband." Yet, the One who authored the moral law writes in Genesis that he created man and woman, in the image of God He created them. (Genesis 1:27). And we see the Roman Catholic clergy and the protestant Episcopalians wallowing in pedophilia and/or homosexuality... offending God and man every day they are on the planet Earth. American values are rooted in the moral law, but the left, representing a big chunk of society, has rejected it. For many if not most on the Left, slogans like that of the Family Research Council -- “Faith, Family, Freedom” -- are so much pap. Yet, to this writer, that slogan is what every citizen should have emblazoned on his or her heart, brain, and above the kitchen sink.

Further, this moral decline can be seen in our tolerance of anti-Semitic rhetoric on campuses and in government regarding the State of Israel. For the first time, we have sitting lawmakers in our House of Representatives who have a history of hatred for Israel and Jews. Meanwhile, House and Senate Leftocrat leadership fails to just come out and say that the remarks of Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib have been over-the-top, unwarranted as well as unwise, and do not represent the views of the overwhelming percentage of their party’s officeholders in Congress. Yet, this simple statement of repudiation has not been uttered, not once.

Thus, the political struggle between the Leftocrats and the Republicans is but one dimension (an important dimension) of our national identity struggle. It’s not only a struggle for power and wealth, but a struggle to identify the source of our worth as a nation, our national purpose, our linguistic and philosophic bearings, and the basis for our moral accountability to each other as individuals and as a society.

So many groups have developed the belief that we can have Judeo-Christian values without God. The Humanist Manifestos were published in 1933, 1973, and 2003. The Unitarians, Christian Scientists, and various Eastern meditation systems all claim types of spirituality without Almighty God, Creator of Heaven and Earth. Ecumenical fervor in religion -- along with its political counterpart, globalism -- is in the air. It is a sweet smell to many; but to others, like this writer, it is rank and foul, surrounded by the sulfuric odor of hell.

Thus, we often hear the term “identity politics” but it has been co-opted by the left to suggest that they are fighting for women, non-whites, LGBTQ individuals, noncitizens -- those who, presumably, have been suppressed and oppressed by the dominant white, male, Christian, straight culture and the leaders who support and perpetuate that culture. But can humankind challenge God’s identity? Does Almighty God have the same identity status as the identities found in society or in fact in any living organisms?

You see, at bottom, in the Leftocrat identity challenge is the tendency -- like the transcendentalists in 19th century America (before Marxism had arrived on our shores) – to see God only in His immanence. God is in nature, God is in everyday life. Therefore our relation to nature and to each other towards ends we ourselves purpose is the end-all and be-all. Yet, they neglect God as transcendent. He is above what we see and experience. What we experience is not the end-all and be all. The mystery of the Divine Claim on our lives is real.

It is powerfully revealed in prophecy in the Old Testament, and the Divine Love and Mercy is revealed even more by the messianic revelation of the Christ. Our human identity formed by God and for the sake of God is a non-negotiable identity. It is not an identity we can wriggle free from by demonstrations in the street or cursing President Trump. If we kill another million babies or even if we elect a homosexual President or a Communist-claiming-to-be-a-Socialist-or-a-Democrat to prove how tolerant we are, we will not be able to change the reality. God exists. He has revealed Himself through His Scripture for 3500 years. We owe Him our lives, the very air we breathe. And He will come again to judge the living and the dead.