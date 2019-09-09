LGBT Activists Seek to Destroy Christianity

Quarterback Drew Brees came under brutal attack last week for having the audacity to appear in a video encouraging Christian students to bring Bibles to school.

The pretext for the attack was that he supported a project by Focus on the Family, a Christian organization that believes in the Bible, to include the biblical concept of marriage and sexuality.

Note that Brees did not say or do anything that could be even remotely construed as being anti-LGBT. In fact, he has previously appeared in anti-bullying ads supporting that community.

But his guilt was twofold: it is the guilt of association liberals love to use to attack what they hate and the even greater guilt of asking children to read the Bible, a book that many in this community despise. In his critics' view, arguing against bullying LGBT members is good, but so is actually bullying Christians.

CNN headlined that "Drew Brees says he doesn't support a conservative Christian organization after appearing in a video they made." That's what constitutes news at the apple is an apple network. They must have been really inspired to break into their endless and breathless coverage over a map of Alabama....or Mississippi...to push the anti-Christian agenda.

For too long, many Americans have misunderstood the goals of the LGBT community, particularly its activist leaders. The majority of Americans thought this movement was about winning acceptance and tolerance of gay Americans, something few people found objectionable.

But that was never the goal. It was only an intermediary step. The goal was always about forcing Americans to celebrate and bow before the full and ever-expanding LGBT agenda while detaching America from its Judeo-Christian heritage and moral framework. The destruction of Christianity in society is the goal.

Note that liberals are always the aggressors on this issue. While many Christians do not want to be forced to celebrate what they believe to be sin, they are not attacking or discriminating against members of that community. Most Christians rarely think about this issue at all. But they also don't want to be forced to violate their own deeply held religious beliefs, which is where they become vulnerable for attack. Since they don't celebrate the LGBT agenda, they are the enemy.

The vile "Equality Act" Taylor Swift is tirelessly championing can be understood within this context. It is not about equality. That proposed law seeks to accomplish two goals: to insert sexual orientation and gender identity into the Civil Rights Act and to significantly expand the definition of public accommodations.

This is intended as a direct assault on Christianity and other people of faith. That expanded definition of public accommodation will almost certainly include Christian places of worship and Christian institutions. That's the desired target.

The evil implications are mind-boggling. Explicitly Christian institutions will be forced to service acts they find sinful or be driven out of business. Imagine Christian schools being forced to offer bathrooms of choice where everyone gets to decide his preferred sex. Imagine Christian teachers being forced to teach and accept dozens of "gender identifications" in their classrooms within a Christian school.

If you think religious people who have moral objections will be able to opt out, think again. The bill is written to ensure that that is not an option. The act states, "The Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993 ... shall not provide a claim concerning, or a defense to claim under, a covered title, or provide a basis for challenging the application of enforcement of a covered title."

That part of the act gives the game up, revealing the true target. When and if this act goes into effect, an army of lawyers will immediately go into action to attack Bible-believing Christians. That's the whole point.

Before this passed the Democrat-controlled House, a number of Republican congressmen proposed amendments to both protect sanity and prevent the worst outrages. The four amendments included not forcing a health care provider to affirm the self-professed gender identity of a minor, not requiring a female to face competition from a male in any sporting event, protection of a parent's right to be involved in his minor child's medical care, and protection of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which the proposed new law nullifies. These were uniformly rejected by their Democrat colleagues, again providing proof of the true objective. Liberals view all of these potential outrages as positive developments.

The good news is that as long as Republicans hold the Senate and presidency, this outrage is a pipe dream. But if and when Democrats gain government control, it will be rushed into law.

The LGBT movement will not be happy until Christianity is completely driven from the public square and criminalized. This is why Christian bakers, photographers, florists, and business-owners are being sued under the most outrageous pretexts. These cases are almost always deliberately set up by extreme activists seeking a pretext to destroy what they hate. They often succeed.

The goal is to either beat the Christian business-owner in court or bankrupt him through the legal process. The burdensome and expensive process alone within the administrative state is often punishment enough to accomplish the goal. The Equality Act intends to take these vile state and local anti-Christian efforts and to codify them into federal law.

A common Christian mantra is to love the sinner but hate the sin. Many leftists take the opposite approach and fiercely hate people who don't believe as they do or serve the same master.

Incidentally, Islam also has strong teachings against all elements of the LGBT agenda, which is why homosexuality is criminalized in many Muslim-majority countries. But Islam is mostly left alone due to the temporary alliance between liberals and Islam in America, built largely around foolish intersectionality grievance hierarchies and blatant anti-Semitism.

The LGBT activists won't stop until Christian and Jewish religious leaders can no longer read certain scriptural passages in places of worship because to do so is considered criminal hate speech. Imagine the state forcing parents to embrace their young children's chosen "gender preference" or risk losing them.

These activists also will not stop until Christian-owned business, such as Chick-Fil-A, are driven into oblivion. This week, Chick-Fil-A opened its first restaurant in Canada and was met by hateful protest. The angry, hate-filled, and irony-challenged protesters declared that they would not allow hateful rhetoric into their community. Chick-Fil-A doesn't bring rhetoric at all, other than perhaps asking if a customer would like a refill on his iced tea, offered with a smile. That's quite the expression of hatred. They don't refuse service to people based upon religious belief or sexual orientation. But being owned and overseen by Christians is crime enough for liberals.

We've got to stand firm against the intolerance and hatred of the Left. In the liberal hive mind, Americans who don't celebrate and champion the worst of perversions are a declared enemies who must be destroyed. Right now, their aim is fixed squarely on Christianity. They are coming not just for Drew Brees, Focus on the Family, and Chick-Fil-A.

Fletch Daniels blogs at deplorabletouchdown.com and can be found on Twitter at @fletchdaniels.