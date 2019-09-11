Is Christopher Wray Protecting Andrew McCabe?

FBI Director Christopher Wray has tried to stay out of the public eye, and while he does not have liar and leaker James Comey’s flair for flamboyant, self-serving press conferences, and doesn’t have his fingerprints all over the Russian collusion hoax and FISAgate, he still is a D.C. swamp rat working behind the scenes to protect his deep-state cronies.

The text messages of FBI agents Peter Strzok and paramour Lisa Page have gone a long way to explain and document the attempt by President Obama’s government agencies to keep Hillary Clinton out of prison and Donald Trump out of the White House. One would think the text messages of Andrew McCabe, fired for “lack of candor,” would be a treasure trove of information detailing the coup plotters' machinations and deliberations. So why is Wray fighting to keep them out of public view and away from legal scrutiny?

McCabe, the man he worked for, Comey, and the people who worked under McCabe, such as Strzok and Page, took the fruit of foreign interference in our election that was the Steele Dossier, compiled from Russian sources, delivered through a British agent, and paid for by the DNC and Team Clinton, and used it to commit a fraud upon the FISA court to trigger the illegal surveillance of one political campaign by another with the aid of co-conspirators at the DoJ and FBI.

That McCabe himself was a key architect of this coup is found in the texts of Strozk, who speaks of the plan hatched in “Andy’s office” to stop Trump at all costs, with this end justifying any and all means:

Out of all the damning, politically charged anti-Trump text messages released, one text from Strzok to (Lisa) Page on August 15, 2016, raised the most suspicion. It referred to a conversation and a meeting that had just taken place in "Andy's" (widely believed to be Deputy FBI Dir. Andrew McCabe's) office. According to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Strzok had texted this: "I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy's office [break]... that there's no way he gets elected. I want to believe that... But I'm afraid we can't take that risk... We have to do something about it."

As investigative journalist Sara Carter notes:

Ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee Devin Nunes, R-CA, said his committee was stymied by the FBI when they attempted to retrieve McCabe’s communications. “The House Intelligence Committee tried to get the McCabe texts in the last Congress, but we were stonewalled,” Nunes told SaraACarter.com on Monday. “This is the kind of issue that really needs more transparency. There’s been too much unnecessary secrecy surrounding the entire Russia investigation -- the American people deserve to know exactly what happened.”… “The DOJ Inspector General found that Andrew McCabe ‘lacked candor, including underneath, on multiple occasions,’ and that he disclosed sensitive information about ongoing investigations to members of the press,” said Rep. Matthew Gaetz, R-Florida, on Monday. “The FBI’s own Office of Professional Responsibility recommended McCabe’s firing. It is imperative that the DOJ have access to the full universe of Andrew McCabe’s communications -- Congress and the American people deserve transparency, both to better understand McCabe’s role in the attempted ‘coup’ against President Trump, and to ensure that systemic corruption of this magnitude never happens again.”… Judicial Watch also sought the text messages earlier this year. The government watchdog group filed a motion in May to obtain McCabe’s text messages on behalf of FBI supervisory special agent Jeffery Danik… Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton told this reporter Monday that his organization is still awaiting a court ruling on obtaining McCabe’s text messages. “It is astonishing that the FBI is not only playing games with Judicial Watch and Congress but also the Justice Department on text messages,” said Fitton. “It is as if Comey is still running the FBI.”

Indeed it is. Christopher Wray may also be suffering from his own lack of candor in his reasons for hiding McCabe’s text messages. We saw a typical deep-state bob-and-weave in his reaction to Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report on the handling of Hillary Clinton’s emails.

Wray’s explanation of the Horowitz report revealed him to be just another deep state-shill willing to ignore the attempted and ongoing coup against the duly elected president, Donald J. Trump. In his Orwellian press conference, Wray spoke from a parallel universe:

"It's also important, though, to note what the inspector general did not find. This report did not find any evidence of political bias or improper considerations actually impacting the investigation under review," Wray told a press briefing at FBI headquarters. "The report does identify errors of judgment, violations of or even disregard for policy, and decisions that, at the very least, with the benefit of hindsight, were not the best choices."

Of course, Wray took advantage of the IG report’s reluctance to connect all the dots between the actions and the motives of those engaged in obstruction of justice like Comey and Strzok, who headed the Hillary investigation and joined Special Counsel Mueller’s team.

It takes either mind-numbing stupidity or corruption or both to find no evidence of anti-Trump bias that affected either the investigations of Hillary Clinton or Trump/Russia collusion in the text messages of Strzok and Page. Wray merely says the matter will be referred to the FBI’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR), not bothering to explain how Strzok, despite his texts vowing to stop Trump, remains in the employ of the FBI.

Wray agrees with Inspector General Clouseau that texts such as these are not reflected in actions that clearly amount to obstruction of justice:

In August 2016, the IG notes, Strzok vowed to Page that they could "stop" Trump from becoming president, although the IG did not find that political bias tainted specific investigative decisions in the Clinton probe. Trump is "not ever going to become president, right? Right?!” Page texted to Strzok. “No. No he won’t. We’ll stop it,” Strzok responded.

Christopher Wray accepted the notion that the participants sworn to exonerate Hillary and stop Trump in the political crime of the century really had no animus against Trump and merely made poor choices and exercised bad judgment

Excuse me, Director Wray, but FBI officials like Strzok had both the motive and opportunity to act on their virulent bias to obstruct justice and interfere in the 2016 election in ways the Russians could only dream of. Ironically, Strzok sought to take his bias from Hillary’s exoneration to Trump’s alleged Russian collusion when he joined the Mueller witch-hunt. Strzok served as Mueller’s lead agent on the Russia probe until last July, when he was removed after the discovery of the text messages. And they discussed it all in “Andy’s offices.”

One wonders -- if the text messages hadn’t been unearthed after Wray’s FBI said it had lost them, would Strzok have continued working on Mueller’s team of Democratic donors and Clinton lawyers? Wray must end his McCabe cover-up and being an apologist for deep-state corruption and criminality.

Daniel John Sobieski is a former editorial writer for Investor’s Business Daily and freelance writer whose pieces have appeared in Human Events, Reason Magazine, and the Chicago Sun-Times among other publications.