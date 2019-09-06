From Cradle to Jihadi

It goes without saying that every child who arrives into this world is a helpless infant at the mercy of others, not only to be fed, cleaned, and protected, but also to be informed about the bewildering life we face. The parents, caretakers, and immediate family can teach the newborn only what they know and believe themselves, which was handed down to them by the adults who raised them.

The development of a newborn in any family is importantly influenced by many factors, among them how hands-on the parents are; how religious they are; and how they manage him in an attempt to make him not only a good person, but also a person better than they themselves are.

Islam, from its inception, discovered the crucial secret of getting to the young mind early by adhering to the dictum: instruction in early childhood is akin to carving in rock. In the same vein goes the Jesuit saying: "Give me a child until he is seven, and I will give you the man." The immense importance of getting early to the young mind is also emphasized by non-religious doctrines as diverse as the Freudian psychoanalytic theory and Watsonian behavioral psychology.

It is thus that millions of infants annually end up in the care of people who themselves are imbued with a pathological Islamist belief system rooted in the mores and practices of the primitives of the Arabian Peninsula.

From very early on, the young child is indoctrinated in the belief that there is an omniscient, ever-vigilant Allah who observes everything a person does and even everything he contemplates. Nothing whatsoever escapes this omnipresent, all-knowing being. Allah keeps tabs and bestows incredibly desirable rewards if one behaves as told, while dispensing unimaginably tortuous punishment if one strays.

The very young Muslim begins with questions at every step, with fears and hopes entangled with the need to survive and thrive. He is curious to know who he is. What is this world all about? What is he supposed to do and how? Where is he headed? People die. Where do they go? And on and on. The information booths available to him in the fairground of life provide him with answers that may help relieve his innate existential anxiety. And it is here that the Islamic religion plays its critical role and holds great appeal. Muhammad's religion provides a surefire answer to those who are willing to take it on faith.

These are precisely the kind of people Western countries, including the United States have brought from the 7th century to 21st-century America and settled across the land without any consideration for the safety and security of the American people. What did they expect was going to happen once they rejected the West and declared jihad against all infidels? In no time at all, America, the greatest superpower on the planet, loses its own power from within to these future jihadists, and out of fear of the racist label, Americans look the other way and remain silent.

Islam is a powerful magnet for the masses that are unable to deal with the uncertainties of life and death on their own. It is from this population, many already thoroughly indoctrinated from birth, that most die-hard jihadists emerge.

According to his religion, it is the bargain the jihadist makes. He surrenders totally to the religion of surrender in exchange for blanket security. Islam gives him all the answers he really seeks for dealing with this world and promises him a most lush and eternal paradise of Allah once he leaves it. It's a bargain that some buy in whole and some in part. Some refuse it and seek other means of dealing with their questions and their unrelenting existential anxiety.

It is foolish to underestimate the dangers of Islamic mental manipulation. All Muslims share an Islamic cognitive repertoire with considerable variations. As is the case with any population distribution, a great majority forms the middle while minorities populate the extremes. Islamic apologists and many Muslims point to the middle as true Islam, thereby disassociating themselves from the two extremes, and may even denounce those extremes as not being Muslims.

At one extreme are the nominal Muslims. These Muslims adhere loosely to the Islamic precepts and practices that ordinarily pose little threat to non-Muslims, and they may even reject some aspects of the religion.

At the other extreme are the die-hard fanatical jihadists, who present severe threats not only to non-Muslims, but also to the so-called moderate Muslims (Muslims in name only) as well as the nominal Muslims.

To this extremist group, nothing is out of bounds in furthering its cause. Dissimulation, deception, and all manner of violence are their Quran-sanctioned tools. As part of their scheme, this malevolent group has adopted highly effective strategies for subjugating the West, its people, and its culture. In keeping with their supremacist racist cult, their god, Allah, is proclaimed as the greatest god — Allah-o-Akbar. Yet, in English, one hears only the deceptive translation, God is great, and not the actual Arabic, Allah is the greatest.

History documents the pivotal role of small groups, even individuals, in precipitating monumentally important events. It is the energized, dedicated militant minority that often sparks movements and directs the course of human events. And it is the minority of Muslims, militant and highly motivated soldiers of Allah, who are on the march to defeat the non-believing world and establish the Islamic caliphate.