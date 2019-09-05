Are They Sending Their Best?

Democrats and the press won’t let us forget what Trump said following his descent down the escalator at Trump tower, when he announced his candidacy for President of the United States. He was scorned for what he said. After all, only a racist could utter those unforgivable words. Democratic candidates have joined in the chorus and haven’t hesitated to remind us any chance they get. Those now infamous words are:

When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best. They’re sending people that have lots of problems, They’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs, they’re bringing crime, they’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.”

For the purpose of our discussion here, let’s focus on the part of his statement regarding drugs, crime, and rapists. Trump believes these are serious concerns that truly contribute to an unsafe environment for the most vulnerable among us. For this reason, Trump has spent a great deal of his political capital on stopping the flow of illegal traffic crossing our southern border and has encountered roadblocks from Democrats and the press throughout this entire process.

Sen. Cory Booker has said, “On day one, I will make sure that number one, we end the I.C.E. policies and the Customs and Border policies that are violating the human rights.” Sen. Elizabeth Warren said: "Offer a home to refugees. That is who we are. That's our values. That's part of what we do." Julian Castro said, “So instead of building a wall or closing the border, we should choose compassion instead of cruelty.” Sen. Kamala Harris said: “We welcome refugees and bring people out of the shadows.”

Clearly, these candidates do not consider immigration to be a security issue. Trump does, and let’s look at some of the reasons why. Rape, drug sales, murder… Such crimes have been committed by illegals again, and again, and again, and again. One of these men, who raped a 16-year-old girl at knife point, is the father of 10 children, six of whom are under the age of 18. In another case, two illegal immigrants raped an 11-year-old girl. What do all these men have in common? They all are illegal immigrants and all their crimes were committed in a single Maryland county which happens to be a de facto sanctuary county.

No, illegal immigration is not always a victimless crime, as many want you to believe. One source, AFAIRus.org, has tabulated numerous other crimes. For the month of July, 2019 they included:

Baudilio Salomon Diaz Ambrocio, a 17-year-old Guatemalan native, so violently raped a 7-year-old girl in Marietta, Georgia so brutally that she required hospitalization and surgery. Diaz Ambrocio entered the U.S. in March 2018 and was subsequently released as an unaccompanied minor to a sponsor on the basis of a promise to appear for a November 6 hearing.

An illegal from Guatemala, 20-year-old Cesar Chavez (a.k.a. Cesar Augusto Chavez-Niz) sexually assaulted and attempted to rape a 12-year-old girl following Independence Day fireworks near her home in Marietta, Georgia. According to news reports, she was able to get free several times but Chavez was unrelenting, even holding her against a vehicle and hugging her from behind, touching her chest and thighs and kissing around her mouth and neck. Charged with false imprisonment and child molestation, he remains in jail in ICE custody.

On July 16, Marvin Oswaldo Escobar-Orellana shot and killed Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez and her 11-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son. Escobar-Orellana was a guest in the residence of the family in Des Moines, Iowa. Escobar-Orellana is a twice-deported illegal alien from Guatemala.

On July 22, Los-Angeles-based members of the brutally violent MS-13 gang were arrested and charged with a series of horrific murders which included hacking victims to death with machetes and ripping their hearts out of their chests. At least 14 gang members were illegal aliens -- 13 from El Salvador and one from Honduras. “In multiple cases, the illegal aliens were ordered to be removed, petitioned to bring relatives to the U.S., were granted or denied work permits, attempted to get asylum, and claimed to be the victims of crimes.”

On July 18, Andres Fuentes-Castro, a citizen of El Salvador, was arrested on three counts of first-degree rape against a child between 2014 and 2016. Fuentes-Castro was initially arrested in 2007 during a traffic stop in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. However, he was released because of his Temporary Protected Status, which he ultimately failed to update. He also did not return home to El Salvador once his status expired in 2010.

This is only part of an archive assembled by AFAIRus.org of serious crimes committed by illegals during the month of July 2019. Prior to that, they tabulated 26 similar crimes for January through June of this year -- with six more months left in the year.

In February, The Washington Post reported:

Incidents of smugglers avoiding checkpoints do occur. In December, near an immigration checkpoint in Arizona -- that is, at a location within the United States -- CBP officers spotted a vehicle that appeared to be attempting to avoid the stop. They pursued; the vehicle allegedly held 65 pounds of meth, and the driver was arrested.

When a 17-year-old man like Baudilio Salomon Diaz Ambrocio is released and rapes a seven-year-old little girl, I would ask Senator Booker whose “human rights have been violated?” When 14 members of an MS-13 Gang kill and chop the hearts out of their victims, I would ask Senator Warren, Is that “who we are?” When Andres Fuentes-Castro repeatedly rapes a child for two years, I would ask Kamala Harris, should we welcome all “refugees and for whom is it “a humanitarian and a family issue?” When a 20-year-old Guatemalan native man attempts to rape a 12-year-old girl, I would ask JuIian Castro where compassion comes in. I would ask them all if they thought these Latin American countries are only sending us their best.

Now, am I, too, a racist for asking these questions? Don’t even go there. You see, I have a beautiful little 10-year-old Ethiopian granddaughter living in my home. She was adopted and brought here legally. The thought of her being treated the way some of these animals have treated other little girls her age, is unbearable. Move over, Donald Trump, because I have to join you. I agree -- they are not always “sending their best.” We should not be playing Russian Roulette by not knowing who is crossing our borders or overstaying their visas.