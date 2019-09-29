A clarion call to the Jewish people of the United States

The Jewish New Year (Rosh Hashanah) is coming upon us and we listen to the shofar (Ram’s horn or trumpet). In the Jewish tradition, if we do not listen to the shofar, the holiday has not been observed. The sounds of the shofar can be a battle cry, or a mournful cry. It is the sound of the presence of G-d, a call out to G-d when we need his intervention.

There are three basic trumpet calls, one is called T’ruah. It consists of rapid short bursts to arouse from our slumbering souls that have grown complacent; to alert the Jewish people for the need to come together for battle or the need to assemble because of an urgent situation.

This holiday is the anniversary of the creation of mankind and the renewal of our relationship with

G-d. As Judge, G-d will allocate what will happen to us in the coming year. Perhaps this is the ideal time for the Jewish people face an ugly fact:

The Democrat party, to whom Jews have been loyal since their arrival to America, is infested with Jew hatred and their support of Israel has eroded. The Jewish members of Congress are silent. They have failed to learn the lesson of the Holocaust which is this: It is the responsibility of every individual to not be silent in the face of hate but to confront it. In the past, Jews in Europe didn’t want to believe what they heard or saw until it was too late.

I believe it is the same situation when it comes to the Democrat party.

The election of Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota to Congress is a good example of Jews not wanting to ask the hard questions of a political candidate. After winning election, Omar changed her position. The Democrat party never called her out.

Omar tweeted an anti-Semitic trope which accused Jews of buying influence and forcing America to support Israel -- “It’s all about the Benjamins” -- and accusing Jews of dual loyalty.

On March 7, 2019, The House Democrats had an opportunity to pass a resolution condemning Jew hatred and naming Omar. Instead, they chose to water it down to a resolution against all hate, and didn’t name her.

On August 19, 2019 Democrat Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan held a press conference bashing Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Trump for denying them access to Israel and called on the United States to cut foreign aid to Israel.

Both Congresswomen, failed to disclose that their trip was sponsored by Miftah, a pro terror, anti-Semitic Palestinian organization whose founder and chairwoman is Hanan Ashrawi. She was the former spokeswoman for Yasser Arafat, who was the leader of the Fatah movement and chair of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO). The goal of both organizations is the destruction of Israel. Ashrawi was forced to apologize in 2013 for publishing an article criticizing President Obama for hosting a Passover Seder at the White House. The article fostered an old anti-Semitic conspiracy theory that Jews put Christian blood in Matzah.

Both of these Congresswomen spout virulent anti-Semitic comments on social media and shared an anti-Semitic cartoon drawn by Carlos Latuff who was a second place winner of Iran’s International Holocaust Competition. Both women are supporters of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions campaign whose ultimate goal is the destruction of Israel, which means another holocaust against the Jews. This is an Islamic-inspired campaign against Israel and the number one contributor to the rise of Jew hatred on U.S. college campuses.

The Democrats have long been associated with the Women’s March, which has been hijacked by Linda Sarsour and Tamika Mallory, both of whom defend their relationship with Louis Farrakhan, the leader of the Nation of Islam, whose anti-white anti-Semitic rhetoric is well documented. Most of the Jewish women resigned and left. The March refused to condemn anti-Semitism

Many of the Democrats use Holocaust analogies to promote their political narratives, which trivializes the memory of the 6, 000,000 Jewish people murdered by Nazi Germany simply for being Jewish.

Representative Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) compared concentration camps to where the U.S. is housing illegal immigrant children “The United States is running concentration camps on our southern border and that is exactly what they are. They are concentration camps.” This is a false comparison and unacceptable for a Representative of the U.S. Congress

Presidential Candidate (D) Marianne Williamson said the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will begin mass deportations is “no different “then when Jews face deportation in 1930’s Nazi Germany.

Presidential candidate (D) Cory Booker from New Jersey, during a June 8, 2019 campaign event in Iowa, compared U.S. Immigration policies to the U.S. policies of the 1930’s when the country rejected a boat carrying a Jewish Holocaust refugees. He then reversed his position during a live interview with the Washington Post in July 2019.

Democrat Congresswomen Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, Pressley and Tlaib, known as the “The Squad, “are the face of the Democrat party. The face of hate.

Not one Democrat, not one Jewish Democrat has stood up against this promotion of hate against the Jews and Israel, our only ally and the only Democracy in the Middle East.

This sends a message that that the anti-Semitism is the new normal.

What is it going to take to wake my fellow Jews from their slumber that Jews are no longer relevant to the Democrat party?

Photo credit: Zachi Evenor

Myrna Lieberman is Founder of the Mobilization of Conservatives ®