Why Israel Made the Right Move with Omar and Tlaib

We all now know that Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib will not be going to Israel. Did Israel exercise good judgment in denying them entry? Absolutely. Omar's and Tlaib's support for the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement reveal that they in fact do not view Israel as an ally of the United States, do not want to promote true peace, and were seeking to use their trip as a Trojan horse to promote an anti-Israel agenda. Their failed trip stood in direct opposition to America's best interest. Omar and Tlaib Support BDS, Which Supports the Destruction of Israel