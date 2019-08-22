We Must Say No to the 1619 Project in Schools

A required course was, “The History of Ideas.” The first day of class, the professor passionately trashed Christianity, America, and President Abraham Lincoln. I felt like my head would explode as the professor crushed every tenet of my Christian upbringing and reasons why I loved my country.

In 1967, I was a black 18-year-old from the Baltimore ghetto who was a freshman at the prestigious Maryland Institute College of Art. Progressives are tripling-down on infecting youths with their insidiously evil lie that all American white men are racist. And yet, I was a poor black kid attending college thanks to scholarships from two white senators and white Baltimore mayor William Donald Schaefer.

My dad was assistant pastor of a storefront church and a Baltimore City firefighter. My mom worked as a domestic, cleaning and ironing for white people. I thought, “Surely, my professor is much more knowledgeable than my unsophisticated parents.” Yes, I was a naive idiot.

By the way, both my parents were excellent at their jobs. By their example, all five of us kids strive for excellence. “Whatever you do, do your work heartily, as for the Lord rather than for men.” Colossians 3:23

Fast forward to today. Far too many youths are anti-American zombies infected via public education; sleeper-cells ready to attack their parents when commanded by progressives. Remember when Michelle Obama instructed students to monitor family discussions for what progressives deemed racist and discriminatory comments? Transforming our kids into stealth operatives, progressives instructed students to steal their parents' guns and turn them over to their teacher.

The same way we have shamefully allowed progressives to infect students with the LGBTQ agenda beginning in pre-k, white students are taught to hate themselves and their country. Outrageously, innocent white students are cruelly taught that they are born racist and must feel guilty for being white. Actress Rosanna Arquette tweeted her disgust and shame for being born white and her white privilege.

Y ears ago, a white friend's son came home from middle school in tears, devastated over the evil his white male ancestors did to women, Indians, and blacks. This little boy was taught that as a white male, he was bad. Today, he is an adult Communist who hates America and believes white men are the greatest source of evil in the world. This is the dire consequent of allowing progressives to have their wicked way in public education.

Why are progressives so relentless in their quest to cause our white youths to hate themselves and their country? Succinctly, progressives hate America's Christian founding, they hate capitalism, they hate traditional principles and values, they hate all things wholesome and good. Progressives' ideology is evil.

President Trump is a throwback to old-school Americanism. His values reflect those of a majority of Americans. This is why progressives have tremendous disdain for Trump and his millions of supporters. Fueled by their insane hatred and delusional superiority, progressives feel morally justified to physically attack anyone who dares to publicly express support for Trump and love for America. Progressives have activated their young sleeper-cells to carry out violent attacks against Trump supporters whether they be seniors, women, or children.

Incredibly, progressives believe they can block Trump's reelection and block other pro-America candidates in the future by launching another initiative to infect white students with hatred for themselves and America.

The New York Times, working with the Pulitzer Center, plans to introduce a new curriculum rooted in lies to be used in schools titled, “The 1619 Project.” The Times will use every area of its newspaper to sell the absurd lie that America was really founded in 1619 when slaves landed on our shore. Therefore, every American achievement is illegitimate, cruelly built on the backs of slaves. Progressives want the 1619 Project in schools to further their insidiously evil narrative that whites should hate themselves, hate America and feel compelled to pay blacks back big-time.

As a proud and grateful American who happens to be black, I find the New York Times' 1619 Project absurd, extremely divisive, cruel, and evil.

Slavery in America ended 152 years ago. The Times, Cory Booker, and his fellow Democrat presidential candidates claiming that blacks are still suffering the effects of slavery is demonically exploitative and manipulative. Their evil lie weakens black Americans rather than empowering them.

Blacks are only 12% of the population. Therefore, progressives are ignoring the truth that white America gave a non-vetted, undeserving, and anti-American black Barack Hussein Obama two terms as leader of the free world. Progressives ignore the truth that white America made Oprah, a stout dark-complexioned black woman a billionaire, while hanging onto her every word as if it were gospel.

Brother and sister Americans, I beseech you to please do not allow the New York Times to further infect public education with their insidiously evil lie-filled 1619 project. As they say in old western movies, “Let's head them off at the pass!”

Lloyd Marcus, The Unhyphenated American

Help Lloyd spread the Truth

http://LloydMarcus.com