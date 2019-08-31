The Deep State Will Face Justice Soon! Right?

"The check's in the mail" is a promise that payment's been sent even if it hasn't. It's a stalling tactic to avoid pressure from creditors, from those expecting payment.

That's the scam our government is running on the American people today, a ruse to tamp down expectations of justice. We all know that the FBI used an unverifiable document, the Steele dossier, to get a warrant to spy on Trump using the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA). This dossier was used to start a counterintelligence operation to plant spies in Trump's campaign, to get a special counsel to impeach the president.

We're repeatedly told by reliable sources that these crimes won't go unpunished — "justice is coming," "buckle up!," "tick tock," "BOOM!" The DOJ is about to drop the hammer on the bad guys. Yet after two years of this drama, not a single indictment or prosecution

Now we're awaiting the much anticipated I.G. report on (FISA) abuse that's going to blow Spygate wide open. Or not.

So far, the I.G. is batting zero on justice. The I.G. report on Hillary Clinton's email investigation showed pervasive bias for Hillary, talk of an insurance policy should she lose, that Hillary should win "100 million to 0." Yet in the end, Horowitz pulled a Comey, said the investigators' hatred for Donald Trump, their loyalty to Hillary Clinton, didn't impact their findings in any way. Huh?

But the attempted coup has been exposed, and one by one, the Deep State cronies are going down: James Comey, John Brennan, James Clapper, Bill Priestap, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Jim Baker, Andrew McCabe, to name a few who have retired, been fired, or been demoted.

So our message to any future insurgents who stage a coup but fail in their efforts to illegally remove a sitting president and overthrow the United States government is, "Be forewarned: treason could cost you your job." Oh, the humanity!

Well, at least former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe is paying a high price for lying and leaking. He collected over a half-million dollars on his GoFundMe site, ostensibly for his legal defense. He'll still get his government pension, has filed suit against the FBI and DOJ for firing him, wrote the ubiquitous political book trashing Trump, and has now landed a consultant gig with CNN. By damn, that'll teach him.

Sean Hannity tells us every night that Spygate will explode with declassification, with the I.G. report, or with Durham's investigation. Sean's Fox team of experts agree: the traitors are shaking in their boots because they know what's coming.

Really? Because I don't see a single traitor twitching, much less shaking. In fact, they've stepped up their sedition, increased their efforts to usurp the president. If they're scared, they're doing a bang-up job of hiding it.

Today, treason and our two-tier justice system are casually discussed as inescapable facts of today's political landscape. Heads up for those desperately trying to put the blindfold back on Lady Justice. If a layered legal system is what we have, it has nothing to do with justice — that's anarchy. And these smug criminals not only revel in their immunity, but rub our noses in it.

Take for example when Hillary Clinton literally laughed out loud at a question about her email investigation — had to wipe her eyes, she laughed so hard. She laughed at us, at America, for being so clueless as to think she'd ever answer to our laws.

And she's still laughing, because she's right: she's untouchable. The consensus is that even though we know that the first email investigation was rigged by the FBI to clear Hillary, no one will reopen the case.

"While she [Hillary] may never face justice in a court of law, perhaps losing the presidency is a more prescient and proper punishment."

Well, of course, losing a presidential election is far more devastating than wasting away in a prison cell.

Then we have that pathetic excuse for a human being, James Comey, gloating over the I.G. report that issued a verbal slap on the wrist for his infractions.

Comey: "And to all those who've spent two years talking about me 'going to jail' or being a 'liar and a leaker' — ask yourselves why you still trust people who gave you bad info for so long, including the president."

But no worries: Comey will pay when the FISA abuse report comes out.

Or not: Washington insiders are now foreshadowing immunity for the entire cabal, saying that, "sadly," these lawbreakers probably won't be prosecuted. That's not sad; it's terrifying. If we can't indict and prosecute these clowns who have conspired to overthrow our government, who have committed the most egregious political crime in history, then stick a fork in our Republic. We're done.

But what can we do? Actually, this whole strung out Spygate nightmare is an exercise to ensure we do nothing. Washington isn't a swamp; it's a sewer, and the rats that inhabit it are never going to allow their comrades to be indicted.

So why would our government strive to calm the masses rather than prosecute the traitors? Because if the real bad guys are locked up, there would be a cataclysmic backlash from the three families of the Washington mafia. The media would squeal like stuck pigs. Those are their guys, after all. Congress would lash out, threaten mutiny; they hardly have clean hands. And the Deep State would gnash their teeth and fight like a wounded animal as they would metaphorically die should justice prevail.

But such resistance is not a reason to avoid justice; it's the reason to pursue it. What the media, Congress, and the Deep State have in common is, they're all just people. And if people hold authority over the law, we have tyranny.

Then a sailor, Kristian Saucier, who takes a picture on a submarine goes to prison while a Washington power broker, Hillary Clinton, who intentionally exposes America's most closely guarded secrets goes to the Hamptons.

Or a respected general, Michael Flynn, who served honorably for 30 years might be forced to plead guilty to a crime he didn't commit while a connected insider, James Comey, who publicly lied under oath, bragged about leaking classified information, goes on a book tour.

That's why our Founding Fathers setup "a government of laws, and not of men," as John Adams put it.

President Trump has kept many of his promises, but there's one still hanging out there. In the second presidential debate, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton had the following exchange:

Clinton: You know, it's just awfully good that someone with the temperament of Donald Trump is not in charge of the law in our country.

Trump: Because you'd be in jail.

That's the promise you must keep, Mr. President. Otherwise, all your accomplishments, the economy, our strong military, our embassy in Jerusalem, the border wall, all will be taken away when the next lawless Hillary steals an election or the next attempt to overthrow our government succeeds.

Oh, I know: cut the drama, it's happening, really. The bad guys are going down, justice is coming, the guilty will pay, and the check's in the mail.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr.