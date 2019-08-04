The Anti-Semitism Monopoly

Recently, while defending Democratic congresswoman Rashida Tlaib from charges of anti-Semitism over her Holocaust comments, Jeremy Burton, the head of Boston’s umbrella Jewish community organization, asserted a cartel monopoly for establishment Jewish leaders on the privilege “to determine what is, or is not, antisemitic.” “[W]e must insist,” he wrote, “that the mainstream of our own community gets to make that determination. Institutions and leaders who represent the sensibility of our community will call it as they see it, both on the left and the right.” As examples of sensible mainstream Jewish institutions and leaders who should be granted this exclusive call on anti-Semitism by the “responsible media,” Burton identified the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), as well as, by implication, himself and his Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC) of Greater Boston. Much has been written about the ADL’s recent calls on anti-Semitism, how these calls have differed between the left and the right, and why the ADL et al. might demand a monopoly over anti-Semitism accusations at this current stage in American political history. But, as a right-leaning Jewish lawyer and activist who has been on the receiving end of one of Mr. Burton’s anti-Semitism determinations, I have a certain personal perspective on how an anti-Semitism monopoly might be enjoyed by likes of Mr. Burton and the ADL if they ever get the power to enforce it.